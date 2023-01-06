ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Hand Paints Tiled Bathroom Floor Black and it Comes Out Stunning

By Haley Mast
This is way cheaper than re-tiling.

If you have ever done a bathroom remodel you know what the most tedious part was… tile. Tile is so difficult for so many reasons, to remove it takes serious time , strength, skill, and dedication, it's no easy feat. To clean up after removing tile takes just as much effort as grout is not the simplest thing to remove. And to lay tile is crazy tedious, you have to cut the tiles to size, smooth the ground, apply the tile glue, lay the tile and grout it all in.

Not only is tile tedious to remove and install, it is also expensive, and if your interior design taste buds are high- think colored, glossy, and non-traditional tile… then it's insanely expensive.

TikToker and home design hero @homebodyhq hated her bathroom tile, and instead of removing and replacing she thought of a genius idea that saved her time and money… and turned out oh so good.

Who in the world knew you could paint bathroom tiles? And that it would turn out this beautiful? Black tile is becoming super popular and we all know popular things don’t come cheap. This is a genius hack for home reno balling on a budget style.

She used Rustoleum floor coating kit in matte black, after applying many coats and letting it dry it looks like a stellar (clean) chalkboard, she tied it into her bathroom with dark oak cabinetry, mustard yellow towels, and victorian styled decor.

So. In. Love.

