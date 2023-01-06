ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact or Fiction: Michigan Violations, 2023 Big Ten Champs, Dillon Gabriel's Return

 4 days ago

In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if the potential NCAA violations for Michigan will...

In today’s Fact or Fiction , I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. The Michigan allegations could push Harbaugh to the NFL.

Farrell’s take: FACT

Harbaugh is frustrated with the changes in college football. Trust me on this. NIL, the portal and all of that can be good at times but it’s also an additional headache for all coaches especially an old school guy like Harbaugh. Throw in these dumb violations from a few years ago that include a FaceTime evaluation of a player during COVID and he might lose his mind. More on these violations in Recruiting Fact or Fiction .

2. Michigan has to be the favorite next season in the Big Ten.

Farrell’s take: FACT

JJ McCarthy is back, CJ Stroud is not. But it’s not as simple as that. Donovan Edward s and likely Blake Corum return and there are a ton of key pieces coming back in the trenches. Ohio State has a ton of talent — we know this. And getting TreVeyon Henderson back will be huge but that defense worries me a bit. It underachieves. So as of today I’d have Michigan as the favorite.

3. Dillon Gabriel’s return makes OU the favorite in the Big 12.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

No way. Gabriel is solid but there is still little depth behind him at quarterback even with 5-star QB Jackson Arnold coming in as he’s not ready for prime time yet. And there are so many other programs for OU to solve especially on defense. This is a losing team and no way I’d have them as the favorites next season. In fact they might be fourth or fifth.

