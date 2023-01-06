New England vs. Buffalo Prediction: Bills Return to Action at Home Against the Patriots

Our NFL experts predict, pick and preview the New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills AFC East game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

Just six days after one of the most traumatic moments in recent NFL history, the Buffalo Bills will return to the field Sunday in a high-stakes game against the New England Patriots.

Buffalo did not complete its Week 17 game against the Bengals after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. He is still in the ICU in critical condition, although the team has said he has shown "remarkable improvement," is breathing on his own, and is communicating once again.

The NFL has declared the Bengals game a no contest, which resulted in the Bills dropping from the AFC's top seed to No. 2. However, if the Bills can pull off a win and the Chiefs lose, they will earn the No. 1 seed and coveted first-round bye. They can drop no lower than to No. 3, if they lose and the Bengals win on Sunday. The league is still deciding whether to possibly make the AFC Championship Game a neutral-site affair if Kansas City and Buffalo (or Cincinnati) are separated by a half-game in the standings.

New England, meanwhile, can punch its postseason ticket with a win in Orchard Park. There's an outside chance of making it with a tie or loss, but that would require the Dolphins, Steelers, and Titans to all lose — about a one-in-six chance, per FiveThirtyEight .

The Bills ran away with their first meeting of the year, a 24-10 win in Foxborough in Week 13 that wasn't even as close as the score would indicate. Much as Tom Brady owned the Bills, Josh Allen has dominated the Patriots. Over the last three seasons, he is 5-1 against New England, including a 30-point playoff win (last season's Wild Card Round), with the only loss coming in absurdly cold temperatures last season.

So can the Bills continue their recent dominance in this series and honor their beloved teammate? Or can New England scrape its way back to the postseason and set up a potential rematch next week?

New England (8-8) at Buffalo (12-3)

Kickoff: Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Spread : Bills -7

Three Things to Watch

1. How emotionally prepared will the Bills be?

This is the elephant in the room. Whether or not the NFL wanted the Bills to continue playing last Monday, it's hard to imagine them being able to play again that day after watching their teammate need CPR and a defibrillator to even make it off the field. Even playing six days later will be a heavy lift.

Getting the team up will be one of Sean McDermott's greatest challenges ever as a head coach. His teams have been fairly disciplined, sitting in the middle of the pack in both penalties per game (6.0) and penalty yardage per game (45.9), and keeping those from falling below average will be key.

Buffalo will also have to make up for the loss of Hamlin on the field, as the safety is tied for second on the team with 91 tackles. They were already down Micah Hyde in the secondary, and cornerback Taron Johnson is dealing with a concussion. Jordan Poyer (knee) and Cameron Lewis (forearm) are banged up but expected to play.

The Bills have rallied around their teammate, and his improvement health-wise has to bring relief. But it's just hard to predict how they will return to the field, especially with news changing by the hour.

2. Can Josh Allen avoid turnover-worthy plays?

The Bills' secondary isn't the only unit to keep an eye on in this trying game. Allen is perhaps the most dynamic player in the league when he's on, but he makes some head-scratching decisions when he doesn't go through all his reads properly.

It's not that Allen gets pressured into bad decisions either. He was happy to check down more often at the start of the season when he was blitzed a lot and putting up MVP numbers. But since Week 7 (not counting the Bengals game), he has nine interceptions in as many games with another eight fumbles (three lost). His bad throw rate reached 20 percent in four of those contests, with his only time in single digits actually coming in New England in Week 13.

New England isn't a blitz-heavy team (22.5 percent, 17th in NFL) but has capitalized on turnovers to keep its record at .500. In fact, the team has scored a defensive or special teams touchdown in each of the last four games and six of its last eight. Naturally, the last game against the Bills did not feature one such score.

The Patriots won't be able to win a shootout, even with Mac Jones improving down the stretch. But stealing a possession or two with a turnover will be crucial, so Allen will need to avoid the kinds of costly plays that have sunk his MVP chances.

3. Red-zone efficiency

It's a very basic aspect but one of the reasons the Bills have been outstanding and the Patriots have been middling this season has been their red-zone play. The Bills rank first in red-zone defense (44.44 percent TD rate), while the Patriots rank last in red-zone offense (41.46 percent). Meanwhile, Buffalo ranks a respectable 10th in red-zone offense (60.71 percent) and New England is 22nd in red-zone defense (58.33 percent).

As you might imagine, this was the determining factor in their previous matchup. The Bills scored touchdowns in all three of their red-zone trips, and the Patriots settled for a field goal on their drive inside Buffalo's 20-yard line.

New England has been better offensively in its four games since last playing the Bills (5 of 9 in the red zone) but has continued to be a sieve defensively (8 of 12). It's going to be nearly impossible to beat the Bills on the road — or, for that matter, have any hope in the playoffs — without turning it around here.

Final Analysis

This is going to be perhaps the most emotional game of the season. There's a chance the Chiefs will have already clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed since they play (at Las Vegas) on Saturday, but there's no better way for Buffalo to honor Damar Hamlin, who shortly after waking up asked who won Monday's game , than by knocking off their rivals, regardless of the stakes.

Prediction: Bills 27, Patriots 17

