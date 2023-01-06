ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Bengals Make Their Thoughts On The NFL’s Playoff Decision Very Clear

By Cameron Flynn
Following the NFL's decision to cancel the postponed Bills-Bengals matchup on Thursday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted that the subsequent AFC playoff changes might not sit well with Cincinnati.

"Cincy will be the AFC North champion, but won't have the benefits of being the champ (with a home playoff game), but will have a harder schedule next year, and potentially a later draft pick. It's not perfect, assume they are not pleased..." Rapoport tweeted.

The Bengals, recognized yesterday as the AFC North champions regardless of their Week 18 outcome against Baltimore, aren't guaranteed a home playoff matchup per the new changes. Additionally, the team was eliminated from contention for the No. 1 seed.

As it turns out this Friday, Rapoport was correct - the Bengals aren't happy.

Late-Thursday night, Cincinnati tailback Joe Mixon sent this tweet pertaining to the NFL's decision.

Mixon appears to be upset about the NFL straying from their rule book.

It does, though, clearly state that if a game is cancelled, "a team's standing in its division or in its conference (e.g., qualification as a Wild Card in the playoffsor position in playoff seeding) shall be determined on the basis of its final record."

Mixon's head coach, Zac Taylor, shared the running back's sentiments.

"It's black and white, it's in the rule book," Taylor said while speaking to the media Friday.

Should the Bengals beat the Ravens this Sunday, Cincinnati will host an AFC Wild Card game.

If the Bengals lose, however, and become matched up with the Ravens again in the first round of the playoffs, the home team for that game will be decided by a coin toss.

Additionally, should Cincinnati (or Buffalo, for that matter) make it to the AFC Championship, it will be played at a neutral site.

With that being said, and assuming the Bills hold onto the No. 2 seed in the AFC, a Bengals-Bills divisional round matchup would be played in Buffalo.

Cincinnati will look to avoid a Wild Card coin toss situation with a win over the Ravens in Week 18.

Arizona 123
4d ago

The league is screwing this thing up. Just play the game and move the playoffs back a week. NFL is showing their true colors. They don’t care about what’s right only about money they would lose if they get rid of that week between Conference championships and Super bowl.

