talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Are Searching For The Perfect Wedding Venue
Derek Hough shared wedding plans with Hayley Erbert during his guest appearance on CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show, The Talk. The Dancing With The Stars judge shares that he’s currently busy planning the perfect wedding with his fiancé, Hayley Erbert. Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Are Currently...
talentrecap.com
Shawn Mendes Changes His Hair to a Buzzcut, Upsets Fans
Former The Voice Battle Advisor Shawn Mendes recently debuted a drastic new hairstyle, and fans are mourning the loss of his longer locks on social media. As it turns out, not everyone is a fan of the singer’s new buzzcut. Shawn Mendes Debuts New Buzzcut, Upsets Fans. According to...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
msn.com
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'
Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
talentrecap.com
Sara James Covers Harry Styles in Leaked ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Performance
America’s Got Talent Season 17 singer Sara James is returning to the show’s stage for this week’s new episode of AGT: All-Stars. The 14-year-old from Poland takes on a cover of Harry Styles’ “As It Was” in a leaked performance from the show. Sara...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT All-Stars’ Singer Caly Bevier Unpacks Meaning Of Her New Single “Be Alright”
America’s Got Talent season 11 standout Caly Bevier has recently opened about her latest single, “Be Alright.” The singer also reflected on her current experience as a contender in the spinoff-series AGT All-Stars. Caly Bevier Talks About Her Latest Single “Be Alright”. Sitting down for an...
talentrecap.com
‘Drag Race’ Judge Michelle Visage Shares Her Health Journey on Instagram
RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage recently took to Instagram to open up about her health journey on her one-year “healthiversary.” She shared a little bit about her fitness routine and told fans that it’s “never too late to reclaim your health.”. Michelle Visage Opens...
talentrecap.com
Hayley Erbert Was Terrified By Her Facial Change After Car Crash With Derek Hough
Following their car accident last December, Dancing With The Stars couple Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are fortunately recovering fine. Erbert has recently opened about her injury, saying that she was shocked by the sudden change of her face shape amid her healing process. For those who may not know,...
talentrecap.com
Bre Tiesi Doesn’t Want More Kids After Welcoming Son with Nick Cannon
Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, who welcomed son Legendary with Nick Cannon last year, recently shared on Instagram that she apparently doesn’t plan to have any more kids. She opened up about it in a Q&A session with followers. Bre Tiesi Doesn’t Want More Kids with Nick Cannon.
talentrecap.com
Graham Norton Reportedly Turns Down ‘BGT’ Gig to Replace David Walliams
Britain’s Got Talent was reportedly planning to welcome Graham Norton as a judge to replace David Walliams. However, a source recently shared that Norton turned down the gig. It’s still not clear who will take Walliams’ place on the panel. Graham Norton Turns Down BGT Judging Gig.
talentrecap.com
Amanda Kloots Opens Up About Her Relationship With Alan Bersten
Dancing With The Stars semi-finalist Amanda Kloots has recently opened about her relationship with pro partner Alan Bersten. It may be recalled that during their run in the competition show, fans genuinely believed that the two may be romantically linked. Amanda Kloots Says Alan Bersten Became a Perfect Male Figure...
talentrecap.com
How ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Upped The Game For Pop Culture
When RuPaul’s Drag Race first graced the television, several were repulsed by the way it challenged societal standards. People didn’t get the art form that drag is, let alone the story of each drag queen. Yet today, RuPaul’s Drag Race is a pop culture mother, an Emmy-winning show, and undeniably an international phenomenon.
2023 Golden Globes Review: Jerrod Carmichael Soars, but This Ship Is Still Sinking
Dealt an impossible hand, Jerrod Carmichael did just about everything right. To kick off the 2023 Golden Globe Awards — the first ceremony since NBC canceled last year’s telecast following a slew of accusations against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the lead of “The Carmichael Show” and Emmy-winning stand-up special “Rothaniel” slowed things down (telling the crowd of celebrities to “settle”), took a seat (onstage!), and called it like it is: “I’ll tell you why I’m here,” he said. “I’m here because I’m Black.” While recounting how and explaining why he agreed to host — lingering questions for the discerning...
talentrecap.com
Gwen Stefani Will Headline a Major 2023 Music Festival
The biggest beach party and live music festival in Southern California comes back for a three-day showing of epic proportions. Leading the star-studded lineup of artists on the second day is singer, songwriter and The Voice coach Gwen Stefani. Gwen Stefani is a Lead Performer at BeachLife Festival 2023. Stefani...
talentrecap.com
Meet ‘AGT All-Stars’ Lawyer-Turned-Comedian Jackie Fabulous
Jackie Fabulous took America’s Got Talent season 14 stage by storm when she delivered a hilarious stand-up routine during her audition. She didn’t reach the Finale of the show, but she’s now back for redemption on AGT All-Stars. Here’s everything to know about her. Jackie Fabulous...
talentrecap.com
‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Brandon Leake Releases Lyric Video For “Puff”
Brandon Leake brought something completely different to the America’s Got Talent stage, which led to his season 15 win. One of his most famous poems titled “Puff,” which he used for his AGT audition was recently released as an official lyric video. Brandon Leake Releases Lyric Video...
talentrecap.com
Who Are the Superfans Voting on ‘AGT: All-Stars’?
One thing that sets AGT: All-Stars apart from the regular seasons of America’s Got Talent is the fact that viewers at home can’t vote for their favorite contestants. Because the show was pre-taped, the show uses a group of “Superfans” to decide which acts should move on to the Finals, in addition to five Golden Buzzer acts chosen by the judges and host.
talentrecap.com
Ranking Terry Crews’s Best ‘America’s Got Talent’ Outfits
Since Terry Crews became the host of America’s Got Talent, he has been showing off some of the coolest getups. Crews is obviously a huge fashion buff, as reflected on his outfits from auditions to the live shows. Terry Crews’s Best AGT Outfits – Ranked. 10. Silver...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT All-Stars’s NBC Debut Reportedly Brought in 9.1 Million Viewers
It seems like the future is bright for the first season of America’s Got Talent‘s newest spin off, AGT All-Stars. The show has reportedly racked in 9.1 million viewers since it’s debut on January 2. Although fans are far from giving this new show the Golden Buzzer, they have made this series very successful right out of the gate.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT: All-Stars’ Recap: Terry Crews Hits Second Golden Buzzer for Detroit Youth Choir
America’s Got Talent: All-Stars returned for a second episode on Monday night, as ten more acts from around the world took the stage for a chance to make it to the Finals. Ultimately, only two acts could move on. Host Terry Crews hit the Golden Buzzer for Detroit Youth Choir, while the Superfans voted aerialist Aidan Bryant through to the finale.
