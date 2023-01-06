Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
grocerydive.com
Whole Foods Market announces first Montana location
Whole Foods Market is opening its first Montana location on Feb. 1, according to a Monday announcement from the grocer. The 31,718-square-foot store will be stocked with more than 75 local products from Montana and Wyoming and will lean into the region’s landscape with large windows overlooking a mountain view. The store will also feature a rustic interior and an outdoor patio with heaters and seating.
Montana’s Top 7 Restaurants With Oysters On The Menu
Montana has certainly upped it's seafood game in recent years. Now, it's not hard to find good fish, sushi, oysters, and other options from the sea. Where is the best place to get oysters?. The "best" place all depends on what you're looking for - a high end, freshly-flown-in dozen...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport shatters passenger record in 2022
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport broke an all-time record in 2022 with 2.26 million passengers passing through, making it Montana's busiest airport. The airport saw an increase of 16.7% and 2,264,424 passengers, which breaks the previous record of 1,940,191 set in 2021. The Bozeman Yellowstone International...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New Montana Steakhouse Pays Tribute to Longtime Cattle Rancher
Montana and the cattle ranching industry go hand in hand, and a new steakhouse in Bozeman pays tribute to a legendary cattle rancher in the state. When did the J.W Heist Steakhouse open in Bozeman?. If you're craving a good steak, the J.W. Heist Steakhouse opened in Bozeman on January...
Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire
One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
NBCMontana
Mexican national admits to role in transporting meth to Bozeman, Billings
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Mexican national admitted to playing a role in transporting 25 pounds of methamphetamine from Denver, Colo. to Bozeman. Risela Anahid Heredia Soberanes, 32, pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging her with possession with intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Department of Justice released the...
NBCMontana
Bozeman to host open house to highlight proposed facility expansion
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The city of Bozeman will hold an open house at the Bozeman Public Safety Center for people to decide if they want to vote on the funding to expand facilities in November's election. The city is hoping to create a branch library, aquatics and recreation center...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Office hosts blood drive
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office hosted a blood drive in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The event received full support from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, along with the nonprofit organization Montana Concerns of Police Survivors. There’s no goal set for blood...
theelectricgf.com
City supporting campaign on local control
Mayor Bob Kelly told fellow commissioners during their Jan. 3 that he wanted the city to support an educational campaign on the importance of local government. Kelly said that the Montana League of Cities and Towns is creating an informational campaign about the importance of local control going into the new legislative session.
The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified
Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
Montana Meth Dealer Is Finally Sentenced For His Crimes.
We are hearing more often about drugs in our state of Montana. Luckily, we are hearing about drug busts that hopefully lead to safer streets for our communities. Just recently a Livingston, MT man was sentenced on numerous charges, including drugs. 41-year-old Ryan King Steady was arrested in June of...
NBCMontana
Minimum wage increase won't have huge impact on economy
BOZEMAN, Mont. — After a year of prices climbing due to inflation, many Montanans will see some relief in the form of increased earnings. A yearly cost-of-living adjustment boosted the treasure state’s minimum wage by 75 cents effective Jan. 1 bringing that number to $9.95. One expert at...
When Is This Popular Chain Restaurant Actually Coming To Bozeman?
Many of us were excited when it was announced that Texas Roadhouse would open here in Bozeman. The wildly popular chain is known for its laid-back feel while serving delicious food. The menu is filled with steaks, chicken, ribs, seafood, burgers, Texas-sized meals, and their famous Texas Roadhouse rolls. Plus, the prices are decent and they have a nice kids' menu as well, which makes it family-friendly.
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in Montana
A major grocery store chain is set to open a new supermarket location in Montana soon. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the major grocery store chain Whole Foods Market is expected to open its first Montana store location in Bozeman, according to local sources.
progressivegrocer.com
Whole Foods Market Sets Opening Date for 1st Montana Store
Shoppers in The Treasure State will soon have an opportunity to go on a grocery treasure hunt with the opening of a Whole Foods Market in Bozeman, Mont. The Amazon-owned natural foods retailer will welcome customers to the new 31,718-square-foot store on Feb. 1. This is the first Whole Foods...
Montana Storm Alert: 40 MPH Wind and 12″ Mountain Snow Possible
Get ready for a slow commute and fresh round of shoveling, especially in southern Gallatin and Madison Counties. Driving with poor conditions might be a significant issue during commute times. Lots of mountain snow and very gusty winds are possible in the higher elevations with this storm. Gallatin and Madison...
NBCMontana
Patchy dense fog; snow showers possible tomorrow for some
- Patchy fog & low clouds will stick around in some spots this evening before redeveloping overnight with lows in the 10s and 20s. Freezing fog acts very similar to black ice, creating slick roads, sidewalks and driveways. Whether you are in the car or on foot, slow down. A...
montanarightnow.com
Mountain lion activity confirmed around Willow Creek area, Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department reports
BROWNING, Mont. - Mountain lion activity is being reported around the Willow Creek area. The Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department reports they have confirmed the activity east of the bus garage. Residents are being urged to lock up pets as some animals have been reported in the area. Traps will...
NBCMontana
Snow-covered & icy roads, temperatures near normal
- Fresh snow on the roads will combine with patchy fog to make for a slower than normal commute in some valleys this morning. Low stratus and fog is expected to linger over the region through the early afternoon hours today. Afternoon with highs in the 30s. Patchy areas of...
