Concert Alert: Sam Smith Coming Back to Minnesota in August
Sam Smith will play the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota this summer!. Directly from the Excel's website: "Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar-winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith has announced GLORIA The Tour – their first North American run since 2018." What's the Date for Sam Smith's...
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
North Dakota’s Josh Duhamel Spotted In The State Again Recently
Every time actor Josh Duhamel turns up in North Dakota it really creates a buzz. The native Minot, North Dakotan has a tendency to show up in the state from time to time. He's somebody who has never forgotten his roots. He even married a North Dakota girl this past year. You can read all about that here.
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Paul
St. Paul might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Paul.
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
Drinking This Beer is a Sure Fire Way to Help Restore Pine Forests in Minnesota
Cracking open a can of this Minnesota beer can help quench your thirst-- and help to restore pine forests here in Minnesota as well. I've been a big fan of Minnesota's incredible craft beer industry and all the great local breweries across our state for years now. One of the favorite things my wife and I like to do is to hit up a local craft brewery and try a couple of the handcrafted beers each brewery creates-- and there are a lot to try!
Check For These Tickets! Minnesota Lottery Has Millions In Unclaimed Prizes
Imagine having a million-dollar lottery ticket and not knowing it? You have to check your numbers! Or worse, imagine knowing you have that ticket but not knowing where it is. You would lose your mind if the numbers you selected every week were drawn, but you weren’t able to find the ticket!
See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore
Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
Minnesota Park Named One of Best Places in World For Stargazing
Sure, Minnesota has some great, remote places to check out the stars in the sky, but one park was just named one of the best places in the WORLD for stargazing. If you ask me, one of the best things about heading up north or to the North Shore here in Minnesota is being able to get away from all the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and get out and enjoy nature and the vast wilderness that makes up that part of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
The Truth Behind Why Eggs Cost More Than Gasoline in Minnesota Right Now
If you haven't noticed, the price we're paying for a carton of eggs in Minnesota has skyrocketed lately and is now even more than we're paying for a gallon of gasoline. Here's why they're so expensive. We've all heard the phrase 'thanks to the pandemic,' a ton over the past...
St. Cloud’s Iron Street Distillery Sets Opens Date
ST CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new distillery in east St. Cloud has set the date for the first day it will be open to the public. Iron Street Distillery owners say they will open their doors to the public this Saturday, January 14th. Co-owner Kevin Johnson says they will...
Billion Dollar Jackpot Up for Grabs in Minnesota, Iowa Tuesday Night
Undated (KROC-AM News)- A $1.1 billion lottery jackpot is up for grabs Tuesday night. The drawing for the fourth-largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the Mega Millions game is set to take place at 10 p.m. Central Time. The jackpot broke through the $1 billion threshold after Friday night’s drawing did not result in a winner.
Corner Turned: Minnesota Days Are Getting Longer And Longer
One of the hardest parts of enduring a Minnesota winter is dealing with the fact that the sun only seems to be out for a couple of hours every day from November to oh, about May or so. However, the days have actually been getting longer since the end of...
Need Coffee? Kiosk in St. Cloud Crossroads Mall Suddenly Closed
If you happen to frequent the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud, and would stop by the Caribou kiosk outside of the JCPenney wing, you will have to find another place to "fuel up". The Caribou kiosk was always very busy. And they suddenly closed this week. As for the reason why, that is just a rumor, but it seems like the rumor may be true. The rumor is that they were having staffing issues, like everyone else. It certainly wasn't because there wasn't enough business, as the line at this particular kiosk was usually at least 3-5 people deep. At least on the weekends.
mprnews.org
Ice drives road havoc across much of Minnesota
Freezing drizzle left a treacherous coating of ice on sidewalks, streets and highways around the Twin Cities and across much of the rest of central and southern Minnesota on Wednesday morning, leading to dozens of crashes, school closures and canceled transit routes. Whether walking or driving, it was tough to...
KELOLAND TV
Sanford merger meetings start in Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota meetings on the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services of Minneapolis start Tuesday evening in St. Paul. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison scheduled four meetings this month around the state to get feedback from Minnesotans on the proposed merger. All the community...
$1.8 million lottery ticket sold in Minnesota still has not been claimed
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket from a Minnesota gas station could be holding a winning ticket worth over $1.8 million, according to the Minnesota Lottery. Read on to learn where and when the unclaimed winning ticket was sold.
Cute & Chubby Minnesota Bear Cubs Caught On Trail Camera Before Taking It Down
Sometimes you just need to see something that will make you smile. This might do the trick. The Voyageurs Wolf Project up in Northern Minnesota recently shared a video of some bear cubs playing with each other along a trail. Then they decided to turn their attention to the camera that was watching them.
voiceofalexandria.com
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
