Minnesota State

KROC News

Concert Alert: Sam Smith Coming Back to Minnesota in August

Sam Smith will play the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota this summer!. Directly from the Excel's website: "Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar-winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith has announced GLORIA The Tour – their first North American run since 2018." What's the Date for Sam Smith's...
SAINT PAUL, MN
US 103.3

Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans

High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
FARGO, ND
KROC News

Drinking This Beer is a Sure Fire Way to Help Restore Pine Forests in Minnesota

Cracking open a can of this Minnesota beer can help quench your thirst-- and help to restore pine forests here in Minnesota as well. I've been a big fan of Minnesota's incredible craft beer industry and all the great local breweries across our state for years now. One of the favorite things my wife and I like to do is to hit up a local craft brewery and try a couple of the handcrafted beers each brewery creates-- and there are a lot to try!
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore

Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
DULUTH, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Park Named One of Best Places in World For Stargazing

Sure, Minnesota has some great, remote places to check out the stars in the sky, but one park was just named one of the best places in the WORLD for stargazing. If you ask me, one of the best things about heading up north or to the North Shore here in Minnesota is being able to get away from all the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and get out and enjoy nature and the vast wilderness that makes up that part of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Need Coffee? Kiosk in St. Cloud Crossroads Mall Suddenly Closed

If you happen to frequent the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud, and would stop by the Caribou kiosk outside of the JCPenney wing, you will have to find another place to "fuel up". The Caribou kiosk was always very busy. And they suddenly closed this week. As for the reason why, that is just a rumor, but it seems like the rumor may be true. The rumor is that they were having staffing issues, like everyone else. It certainly wasn't because there wasn't enough business, as the line at this particular kiosk was usually at least 3-5 people deep. At least on the weekends.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
mprnews.org

Ice drives road havoc across much of Minnesota

Freezing drizzle left a treacherous coating of ice on sidewalks, streets and highways around the Twin Cities and across much of the rest of central and southern Minnesota on Wednesday morning, leading to dozens of crashes, school closures and canceled transit routes. Whether walking or driving, it was tough to...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Sanford merger meetings start in Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota meetings on the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services of Minneapolis start Tuesday evening in St. Paul. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison scheduled four meetings this month around the state to get feedback from Minnesotans on the proposed merger. All the community...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
