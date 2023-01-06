Northlands Music and Arts Festival Expands 2023 Lineup: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Mihali & Friends, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and More

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcboston.com
New Restaurant Opening in Former Bertucci's Space in Andover
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new wood-fired pizza restaurant is on its way to a former Bertucci's space north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Brooksy's is getting ready to open on Main Street in the center of town, with the place offering beer and wine in addition to pizza and having seating for 59. The post mentions that they are waiting to hear back from owner Brooks Rice as to a possible opening date, so stay tuned for a possible update over the coming days.
Antiques Roadshow coming to Sturbridge, offers free appraisals to applicants
The Antiques Roadshow has announced they will be back on the road for this year's season of the show, with one stop in Sturbridge this June!
Worcester favorite Glazy Susan doughnuts closing up shop by month's end
WORCESTER — If doughnuts are life, then life is about to get a bit more boring on the artisanal fried dough front. In social media posts Saturday, homegrown city favorite Glazy Susan Specialty Doughnuts announced it will permanently close its doors Jan. 29. "Life is a series of hellos...
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
Arnold Palmer played here: Storied Pleasant Valley Country Club in Sutton sold for $4.1 million
SUTTON - Michael O’Brien and Jay Kunkel tried to purchase Pleasant Valley Country Club during a foreclosure auction in 2010, but they were outbid by John Magill Sr. In March of 2020, they came close to purchasing the club from the Magill family, but decided against it because of the pandemic. Now, finally, the...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Bolton St. site marked for demolition
MARLBOROUGH – Nearly four years after the approval of a site plan, 28 South Bolton St. appears ready for the next steps. In late December, the property – once home to a Re/Max office and Heritage Home Funding – was fenced off and marked for demolition. Over the first weekend of the new year, members of the Marlborough Fire Department used the site for a training program.
Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close
If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!. The...
Major retail store opens new location in New Hampshire
A major retail store chain recently opened a new location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. This weekend the LEGO Store held a grand opening event for its first New Hampshire store location in Nashua.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 1 to Jan. 7
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7. There were 218 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,056-square-foot home on Juniper Lane in Rutland that sold for $400,000.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
City Council to Hear Plans Tonight for 10 Single Family Homes Near Haverhill and Methuen Border
A plan for 10 single-family homes on a 14-acre lot, near Snow and Scotland Hill Roads on the Haverhill and Methuen border, is before Haverhill city councilors tonight for a special permit. Robert Ferreira Jr., who bought the land with his late brother in 1988, calls the project “Sunset Oaks.”...
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this week
A popular regional supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Massachusetts this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the well-known regional grocery store chain Market Basket will be opening its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Shrewsbury.
ABC6.com
Next storm on the map
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Our next round of wet weather is scheduled for Thursday night and Friday. It will once again be rain with a very wet day to end the work week. For now, high pressure is building in to deliver plenty of clear sky through Wednesday. Temperatures by day will continue to be above normal/mild. At night it’s as expected in January. Any time there’s a clear sky in this month, it’s pretty likely we’ll see teens and 20s. When there’s a snow cover, it can be even colder than if there is none. Our ground isn’t even frozen yet. Read more on snow below!
manchesterinklink.com
Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states
The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
newportdispatch.com
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
WMUR.com
8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home
NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Boston Grandparent Scammer Arrested In Billerica Police Sting: Police
One scammer who tried to jump on the grandparent scam bandwagon that has been sweeping Eastern Massachusetts made a fatal mistake when he targeted a senior woman who had no grandchildren, officials say. A 79-year-old Billerica woman called police on Thursday, Jan. 5 around 9 a.m. after receivi…
newportdispatch.com
5 arrested in coordinated “round up” in Nashua, Hudson
HUDSON — Five people were arrested during a coordinated drug and criminal activity raid in Hudson and Nashua last week. Police say they arrested Anthony Tidwell, 27, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for possession of a controlled drug felony (methamphetamine). He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his future...
westernmassnews.com
Governor Healey addresses plans for East-West Rail
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday was Governor Maura Healey’s first full day in office. She addressed plans for the long-discussed east-west rail. State legislators are really pushing for that East-West rail to be developed and today Governor Healey announced she’ll be appointing someone to spearhead that project. “I’m just...
Comments / 0