Swanzey, NH

Northlands Music and Arts Festival Expands 2023 Lineup: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Mihali & Friends, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and More

relix
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nbcboston.com

New Restaurant Opening in Former Bertucci's Space in Andover

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new wood-fired pizza restaurant is on its way to a former Bertucci's space north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Brooksy's is getting ready to open on Main Street in the center of town, with the place offering beer and wine in addition to pizza and having seating for 59. The post mentions that they are waiting to hear back from owner Brooks Rice as to a possible opening date, so stay tuned for a possible update over the coming days.
ANDOVER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough Bolton St. site marked for demolition

MARLBOROUGH – Nearly four years after the approval of a site plan, 28 South Bolton St. appears ready for the next steps. In late December, the property – once home to a Re/Max office and Heritage Home Funding – was fenced off and marked for demolition. Over the first weekend of the new year, members of the Marlborough Fire Department used the site for a training program.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WSBS

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Next storm on the map

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Our next round of wet weather is scheduled for Thursday night and Friday. It will once again be rain with a very wet day to end the work week. For now, high pressure is building in to deliver plenty of clear sky through Wednesday. Temperatures by day will continue to be above normal/mild. At night it’s as expected in January. Any time there’s a clear sky in this month, it’s pretty likely we’ll see teens and 20s. When there’s a snow cover, it can be even colder than if there is none. Our ground isn’t even frozen yet. Read more on snow below!
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states

The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home

NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

5 arrested in coordinated “round up” in Nashua, Hudson

HUDSON — Five people were arrested during a coordinated drug and criminal activity raid in Hudson and Nashua last week. Police say they arrested Anthony Tidwell, 27, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for possession of a controlled drug felony (methamphetamine). He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his future...
NASHUA, NH
westernmassnews.com

Governor Healey addresses plans for East-West Rail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday was Governor Maura Healey’s first full day in office. She addressed plans for the long-discussed east-west rail. State legislators are really pushing for that East-West rail to be developed and today Governor Healey announced she’ll be appointing someone to spearhead that project. “I’m just...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

