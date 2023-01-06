Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
Blue Jays' Mattingly Joins Possible MLB Expansion Franchise in Advisory Role
Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly has joined the ownership group of the Nashville Stars, a potential MLB expansion team, reports Bob Nightengale.
Cubs Bring Back Brad Wieck, Sign Catcher Dom Nuñez
Cubs bring back Brad Wieck, add catching depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs announced a series of roster moves Friday that include bringing back lefty reliever Brad Wieck on a two-year minor-league deal. Additionally, the Cubs:. Signed Dom Nuñez to a minor-league deal with an invite to...
bucsdugout.com
Bucs Arghticles: Blue Jays interested in Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds?
Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Underrated Player to Watch at Each Level (Rum Bunter) The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency (MSN) Analyzing a Potential Blue Jays Trade For Bryan Reynolds (Sports Illustrated) MLB News. These are the Hall of Famers you can watch in 2023 (MLB.com) Is...
Look: Roger Clemens' Son Reportedly Traded Today
The Rocket's son is reportedly on the move. According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network (via NBCS' Jim Salisbury), the Tigers and Phillies agreed to a deal that will Gregory Soto and Roger Clemens' son, Kody, to Philadelphia. With Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands headed to the Motor City.
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
NBC Philadelphia
Dave Dombrowski Discusses How Phillies' Trade for Gregory Soto Came Together
Dombrowski discusses how Phillies' trade for Gregory Soto came together originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies and Tigers discussed Gregory Soto at the Winter Meetings a month ago but couldn't work out a trade before leaving San Diego. There was no communication from there about a potential Soto...
True Blue LA
Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain
The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
Jay Glazer Reveals Two Candidates for Panthers' Head Coaching Vacancy
Names are beginning to emerge for Carolina's head coaching search.
bucsdugout.com
Who Wore It Best? #2
First to wear it: Ed Leip- 1940. Most recent to wear it: Michael Chavis- 2022. Notable players to wear #2: Joe Garagiola- 1951- 1952; legendary baseball broadcaster. Jackie Hernandez 1971-1973; starting SS for all 7 games of the ’71 World Series. Bernie Carbo- 1980; Red Sox legend. Brock Holt- 2012; the only player in MLB history to hit for the cycle in the post-season. He won a ring with the Red Sox in 2018. Nate McLouth- 2012; more on him at #13. Marlon Byrd- 2013; during the 2013 wild card game his homerun was the first post-season shot for the Bucs in 21 years.
Yardbarker
Getting to know prospect Naswell Paulino – Talking Blue Jays, Winter League Ball, and the 2023 season
The Toronto Blue Jays have utilized international free agency to bolster the talent within their organization, including players such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Gabriel Moreno, and Orelvis Martinez (amongst many others). Another one of those players is left-hander Naswell Paulino, who signed with the Blue Jays back in mid-2016, a product of San Cristobal in the Dominican Republic.
Look: NFL Star Is Guaranteeing Playoffs Next Season
The New York Jets did not make the playoffs this season. They failed to beat the Dolphins on Sunday, finishing the year with a loss. But one Jets star is already guaranteeing a playoff appearance next year. Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is guaranteeing that his team will make the postseason...
True Blue LA
Dodgers sign David Freitas, Tayler Scott to minor league deals
Catching up on a few (literally) minor transactions of the last week, the Dodgers added a pair of players on minor league contracts in early January. David Freitas is a veteran catcher who turns 34 in March, and last played in the majors in 2019. He played 36 games in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season for the Yankees, hitting .239/.310/.345 with two home runs, six doubles, and a 76 wRC+. In 2021, Freitas split time between Triple-A in the Rays system and the Korean Baseball Organization.
