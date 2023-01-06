FRANKLIN, Pa. – A Nature Art Showcase and Sale will be held at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin. The show, which will feature original artwork depicting outdoor recreation, natural resources, and landscapes, will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The event is free and open to the public.

FRANKLIN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO