Warren, Frewsburg Earn High School Bowl Wins
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – Warren Area High School topped Randolph Central School 63-21 in a recent Media One High School Bowl match at SUNY Jamestown Community College. In another match, Frewsburg Central School defeated Jamestown High School 87-23. Earning Player of the Match honors were Xander Pitts of Frewsburg and...
Stewart Outlines WCSD School Delay/Closing Procedure
RUSSELL, Pa. – Weather-related school closings are common this time of year, yet the process behind those decisions is often seen as a mystery to those on the outside. In response to a question from board member Joe Colosimo, Warren County School District Superintendent Amy Stewart briefly outlined the WCSD’s procedure during Monday’s regular board meeting.
Eastman, Seyler, Frank, Braley Garner Pair of Varsity Team Nods
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Four bowlers made their way onto the Varsity Teams at Valley Bowling Center for both Dec. 17 and Jan. 7. Lillian Seyler, Payton Frank, and Elley Eastman each earned recognition on the girls’ teams, while Hunter Braley was the lone representative on both boys’ teams.
Nature Art Showcase and Sale Being Held in Franklin Feb. 3-4
FRANKLIN, Pa. – A Nature Art Showcase and Sale will be held at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin. The show, which will feature original artwork depicting outdoor recreation, natural resources, and landscapes, will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The event is free and open to the public.
Watch Live: Warren at Bradford Boys Basketball
BRADFORD, Pa. – Watch live as the Warren boys’ basketball team travels to Bradford for a D9/10 crossover matchup against the Owls. Andy Close will have the action from Bradford High School. The contest can be viewed above or below or on any of the YDL social media...
The Great Eight: All Eight Warren County United Girls Wrestlers Finish in Top 3 at Curwensville
CURWENSVILLE, Pa. – The Warren County United Girls Wrestling Club sent eight competitors to the Curwensville Tournament on Saturday, and all eight placed in the top 3 of their bracket. MacKenna Boozer and Kaelon Connolly each took first place. Boozer got the gold in her first-ever tournament with a...
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Cody James Donaldson
Cody James Donaldson, 28, of Harrisville, passed away unexpectedly due to an automobile accident January 5, 2023. Cody was born June 2, 1994 in Franklin PA to Michele and Rusty (Zeke) Donaldson of Harrisville. He is survived by his son Finnegan Donaldson who is 15 months, his parents Michele and...
Giving You the Business: HealthSource Chiropractic of Erie
If you have a pain or muscle spasms, many people might give a call to a chiropractor. But, their work extends way beyond. Dr. Amber Kridler encourages hard work, while helping patients feel less intimidated by exercise. She owns HealthSource Chiropractic of Erie, located off West 8th Street in Greengarden...
Fentanyl-related deaths on the rise in Erie Co., over 80 reported in 2022
Road reopens in Clarion, Pa.
CLARION, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of road Monday morning in Clarion County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. PA-66/Paint Boulevard was shut down in both directions between I-80 Exit 60 and Doe Run Road. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic has returned...
JVGC Simulator League Results for Week Ending Dec. 31, 2022
WARREN, Pa. – Here are the results for the Jackson Valley Golf Club Simulator League for the week ending Dec. 31, 2022. Individual points winner: Troy Hyman – 22 points. Blind Draw winners: Troy Hyman/Mike Lewis – 41 total points. Season-long point leader: Pat Ross – 150...
Town of Ellicott looking for missing teen
The Town of Ellicott is located in Falconer, just northeast of Jamestown.
State Police Calls: Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check. According to Corry-based State Police, a known subject purchased a plow by check for $7,389.26 from a business on State Highway 8 in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County.
Warren County 7-Day Forecast for Jan. 9, 2023
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Tuesday:...
Cambridge Springs Girls Down Youngsville
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Hailee Rodgers led a balanced effort with 15 points as Cambridge Springs earned a 66-23 Region 2 win over Youngsville. Makenzie Yanc had 14 points and 10 assists for Cambridge Springs, while Finley Rauscher added 11 points and Jordyn Wheeler 10 points. Sydney Zillhaver also had...
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Private Tate Lindermuth became a United States Marine on Friday, January 6. Tate is a part of Campers Paradise’s maintenance crew. Fellow maintenance crew Greg Reiber, Marine Veteran, and Leroy Cogley, Army Veteran, attended his graduation. Photo courtesy Campers Paradise. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights...
Body of Ripley, NY man found in truck in North East woods
Police continue to investigate after a body was found in North East Sunday morning. Police were called to the 12,000 block of E. Main St. in North East on Sunday, Jan. 8 after the body of a man was discovered inside a truck deep in the woods. It was determined that the victim was 54 […]
Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Sold in Erie County
A $1 million-winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing ticket is one of four to win $1 million from the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers selected are 00008747, 00105980, 00406697 and 00443296. It was purchased...
Brockport Man Dies in Car-Pedestrian Accident in Fredonia
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year old Richard Lorek was struck by a car driven by 64-year old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga when he tried to cross Route 60 on foot. Lorek was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital where he died. No charges are expected at this time.
