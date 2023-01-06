Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
U.S. Government seizes SBF’s Robinhood shares
The U.S. Government officially seized FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried‘s (SBF) Robinhood shares, which equates to $455 million, as reported by WatcherGuru. SBF acquired 7.6% of Robinhood for $648.3 million on May 13, 2022. After the FTX crash on Jan. 4, the U.S. Department of Justice revealed that it would take control of Robinhood shares under dispute by all FTX-related parties.
FTX attempting to recover millions donated to charities
Defunct crypto exchange FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) donated millions to charities. Now the firm’s new management is trying to recover the donations, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Jan. 8. John. J. Ray, currently heading FTX management, has said that it has been challenging to...
Shorters get spanked as Bitcoin 2023 revival unfolds
Bitcoin short liquidations continue to pile up as BTC moves higher. Coinglass showed that $53.24 million in shorts were liquidated since the turn of the year. By contrast, $11.98 million in longs were liquidated over the same period. The four-hour chart showed the divergence between shorts and longs taking effect...
How the GBTC premium trade ruined Barry Silbert, his DCG empire and took crypto lending platforms with them
Digital Currency Group was founded by Barry Silbert in 2015, who subsequently created the DCG empire by investing in hundreds of projects and companies. However, the most important company within DCG’s portfolio is Grayscale Investments, the largest holder of Bitcoin in the world, other than Satoshi Nakomoto. GBTC holds...
Bitcoin surpasses $17K for first time since early December
Crypto’s benchmark cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has pushed past $17,000 for the first time in 2023 after being range bound for several weeks between $16,380 and $16,975. Bitcoin has now been on a positive trend since the start of January when it opened the year at $16,482. Bitcoin is up 3.72% over the last seven days and 2.33% in the previous 24 hours, according to CryptoSlate data.
Coinbase lays off 950 employees
Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., announced a major restructuring plan that will help it weather the broader crypto market downturn. Brian Armstrong, the exchange’s CEO, announced today that Coinbase will lay off around 950 of its employees globally. The move will reduce the company’s operating expense...
Op-ed: What happens to Tether, stablecoins in the event of dollar collapse?
Over the past decade, private cryptocurrencies have emerged as the latest iteration of money. This is especially true for stablecoins, which Harvard Business Review deemed “a private form of money,” offering an efficient alternative to state-sanctioned fiat. While a common industry narrative seeks to portray cryptocurrencies as separate...
Liquid staking tokens surge 40% in seven days, Lido rises highest
Liquid staking derivatives tokens have increased by an average of over 40% in the last seven days, with Lido (LDO) rising the highest by over 64%, according to CryptoSlate’s data. Liquid staking platforms have enjoyed renewed interest following recent revelations that staked Ethereum could be unlocked as early as...
Research: Bitcoin shrimp, crab cohorts aggressively buying; ETH equivalent cohorts selling
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed a significant trend difference between Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) shrimp and crab cohorts. BTC fundamentals’ core narrative is the reason that so many investors believe in the asset — and buy regardless of the price. Evidence of this can be seen below as Shrimps (who hold one BTC or less) buy BTC more aggressively than ever before, according to Glassnode on-chain data.
Bitcoin fundamentals remain unchanged despite the significant events in 2022
The year 2022 marked the start of a new crypto winter, with major crypto companies collapsing and digital currency prices plummeting, including Bitcoin. In addition, interest rate increases and general economic negativity are causing investors to worry. The fundamentals of Bitcoin remain strong despite all of these. Let’s take a...
Nigerian central bank moves to regulate Stablecoins and ICOs
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it would develop a regulatory framework to recognize stablecoins and initial coin offerings as an investment class. The central bank said in its “Payment System Vision 2025” report that private stablecoins have evolved to become a successful payment mechanism in the country, hence the need to regulate their operations.
CryptoSlate Wrapped: Gemini co-founder calls to oust DCG CEO; Binance liquidates $75M SHIB
The biggest news in the cryptoverse on Jan. 10 saw Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accuse DCG CEO Barry Silbert of fraud and demand his removal — only to receive a rebuttal from DCG itself. Elsewhere, Binance liquidated more than $75 million of Shiba Inu tokens, Albright Capital dropped a lawsuit against Terraform Labs, and Crypto.com delisted USDT for Canadian users. Plus, research on USDC’s adoption on Ethereum.
Crypto market forecasted to grow 7.2% through 2030
The cryptocurrency market is projected to grow at a 7.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030, according to a report by Research and Markets. The report attributes the growth to a number of factors including increased acceptance of digital currencies, monetary regulation fluctuations and emerging opportunities in both developed and emerging markets.
Nearly 65% of USDC reserves are held in US Treasury bills
Circle held $43.4 billion in USDC reserves to back 43.23 billion USDC in circulation as of Nov. 30, 2022. Of these reserves, $12.79 billion lay in the Circle Reserve Fund, a registered government money market fund wholly owned by Circle and managed by BlackRock. The fund’s holdings included 12 US treasury bills as of Nov. 30.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Large caps take a breather following pump
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $0.7 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $852.11 billion — down 0.08% from $852.81 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap decreased 0.7% to $332.23 billion from $332.25 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.6% to $162.6 billion from $161.43 billion over the reporting period.
Bitcoin’s energy efficiency will increase with adoption – proponent says
Popular BTC proponent Lyn Alden took to Twitter to explain how the Bitcoin (BTC) network will become more efficient with increasing adoption. Alden shared data sourced from Glassnode to indicate that BTC mining revenue grows more slowly than BTC market cap and transaction volume. In 2022, annual BTC mining revenue...
Hong Kong set to enforce crypto regulation from June
Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan said that the government has completed its crypto regulation framework, which will come into effect in June 2023. Speaking at the POW’ER Web3 Summit on Jan. 9, Chan said that the legislative framework needed to issue licenses to virtual asset providers has been finalized.
Research: USDC adoption on Ethereum grows post-FTX collapse; USDT remains flat
After a brutal sequence of events led to the collapse of several crypto-related firms in 2022, FTX’s bankruptcy dealt a massive blow to public trust in centralized crypto entities. During this period of heightened market volatility, crypto investors preferred Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) to Tether’s USDT. According to Glassnode’s...
DCG labels Gemini co-founder’s allegations as ‘publicity stunts’
The Digital Currency Group (DCG) has responded to recent allegations made by Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss against the DCG, calling them “desperate and unconstructive publicity stunts.”. Earlier on Jan. 10, Cameron alleged that Genesis Global and its parent company DCG, led by Barry Silbert, conspired to defraud about 340,000...
Group One purchases 13.5% of MicroStrategy’s share
Options market maker Group One purchased 13.5% of MicroStrategy’s share, according to a Jan. 10 SEC filing. The trading firm holds roughly 1.3 million shares of MicroStrategy. The filing did not state the amount the shares were purchased. Following the news, the Michael Saylor-led firm shares rose 8.57% to...
