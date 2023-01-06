(Farmington) It was about two years ago that a group of people from this area started the Living Well Project, which is an effort to supply fresh drinking water to people in Africa. One well has already been drilled and they hope to drill two more this year. Paul and Ashley Grindstaff of Farmington helped to organize the Living Well Project, and they have a big fundraiser scheduled to help raise money to support their efforts. Paul says it should be a lot of fun.

