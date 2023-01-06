Read full article on original website
leslie
4d ago
We don’t want NectGen here !!! We want our clean air clean water our animals habitats safe and our farmland not contaminated and we do NOT want another mine that will destroy our parks our tourism and our lives. Go to Hell NextGen!!
Reply
2
Related
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
mymoinfo.com
Governor Fills Empty Ste. Genevieve County Commissioner Position
(Ste. Genevieve) Governor Mike Parson announced an appointment on Friday to fill a local county office that was vacant. Mark Marberry of rural Farmington was appointed as the 2nd District commissioner of Ste. Genevieve County. Marberry previously served as a reporter for the Daily Journal and the Farmington Press newspaper.
mymoinfo.com
Electricity Featured At All New Upgraded Red Bluff Campground
(Pucky Huddle) The U.S. Forest Service hopes to reopen Red Bluff Campground in Pucky Huddle sometime this upcoming camping season. The campground has been getting a major overhaul for several months now and was closed to the public for all of last year’s camping season. One of the major...
myleaderpaper.com
Port Authority lends hand for Herky boathouse
The Mississippi River should soon be safer for those who ply its waters on Jefferson County’s eastern edge. The Herculaneum Fire Department, which has a 25-foot “safe boat” for responding to emergencies on the river, has been accepted for a $300,000 federal Department of Homeland Security Port Security Grant.
Why Carlyle Lake was created in southern Illinois
CARLYLE, Ill. — Carlyle Lake is a man-made lake located in Clinton County, Illinois. It was created as part of the larger Mississippi River and Tributaries Project, which aimed to control flooding and improve navigation in the region. The lake was created by damming the Kaskaskia River at Carlyle,...
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Tuesday, 1/10/23
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St. In Bonne Terre Sells Fully Tested, Reconditioned And Meticulously Cleaned, Pre-Owned Washers,...
kfmo.com
Iron County Sheriff Given Award
(Ironton, MO) Iron County Sheriff, Jeff Burkett, is awarded the Law Enforcement Purple Heart. Burkett was given the award for his outstanding service during the COVID outbreak. There was an outbreak of COVID in the Iron County Jail in January of 2022. Burkett was given the award for his outstanding service by working extra hours performing office duties and patrolling the county. As a result COVID exposure was kept to a minimum. Burkett contracted the diseases and spent 4 months in the hospital, three of those in intensive care. He was presented the award by Judge Michael Randazzo in a special ceremony last week.
mymoinfo.com
Dee Dee Klein – Service TBD
Dee Dee Klein of Bonne Terre died last Thursday at the age of 71. A vistation followed by an inurnment at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
mymoinfo.com
Village of Des Arc to Host Chili Supper Fundraiser for Community Center
(Des Arc) A small community of 131 individuals in southern Iron County could use some help later this month. The Village of Des Arc and it’s museum and community center have been trying for several months to raise enough funds to help pay for a new heating system for that building.
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
mymoinfo.com
Peggy Jean Graff – Service 1/14/23 At 10 A.M.
Peggy Jean Graff of Park Hills, formerly of Crystal City, died Monday at the age of 75. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 10 in the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Knob Lick Cemetery. Visitation for Peggy Jean Graff is Friday evening from 5 until...
mymoinfo.com
William “Bill” Eugene Henderson – Service – 01/12/23 at 1 p.m.
William “Bill” Eugene Henderson of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 63. The funeral service will be Thursday afternoon at 1 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills. Burial will be at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck. Visitation for Bill Henderson is...
Syphilis Cases Rise By 259% In Missouri
According to the latest numbers from Missouri health officials.
mymoinfo.com
Festus has two large street improvement projects in 2023
The City of Festus will have a pair of large street improvement projects set to take place this year. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says one of those is an STP project on West Festus Main Street. Camp says the other project will be much needed on North Mill Street.
mymoinfo.com
The Living Well Project Schedules Fundraiser
(Farmington) It was about two years ago that a group of people from this area started the Living Well Project, which is an effort to supply fresh drinking water to people in Africa. One well has already been drilled and they hope to drill two more this year. Paul and Ashley Grindstaff of Farmington helped to organize the Living Well Project, and they have a big fundraiser scheduled to help raise money to support their efforts. Paul says it should be a lot of fun.
Missouri is home of the smallest national park in the U.S.
The starting point of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, is home to the smallest national park in the United States.
myleaderpaper.com
Home for sale in Hillsboro area burglarized
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area, where a wedding ring, cash and other items were stolen. The victims were in the process of selling the home, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
In Missouri, the truth doesn’t always set you free
Christopher Dunn has served over 30 years in prison for a murder he vehemently claims he did not commit. He stands not only on his word but on evidence that supports alibi witnesses and the recanted statements of trial witnesses in his case. However, the most substantial support for Dunn’s case may come from the […] The post In Missouri, the truth doesn’t always set you free appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
Missouri Sheriff’s Office Wants You to Help Them by Getting Drunk
I'm not making this up and this is also not new. Believe it or not, a Missouri sheriff is requesting your assistance by coming down to their office and getting drunk. Oh, and it really will help them. I'll explain. I saw Boing Boing (one of my favorite sites) share...
Comments / 1