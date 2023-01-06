Read full article on original website
breezynews.com
DUIs, Domestic Violence, and Leaving the Scene in Attala and Leake Arrests
JEREMIAH BANKS, 22, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. BRITTNEY L BLACK, 26, of Carthage, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $500, $500. JOSHUA A BRUNT, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell, Trespass After Notice of...
breezynews.com
Vehicle Fire, Shots Fired, and More in Attala
4:42 a.m. – Attala County Deputies and Attala Central Fire Dept responded to a call reporting a vehicle on fire on Attala Rd 2207/Winfrey Rd. Firefighters had the fire extinguished and cleared the scene in under an hour. 9:37 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to remove a male...
Teen, 2-year-old injured in shooting on University Boulevard
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, January 8. A family member said the victims were a 15-year-old and a two-year-old. According to the family member, the two-year-old was in critical condition. Mississippi Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Bailey Martin said the shooting happened on University Boulevard. Investigators […]
breezynews.com
DUIs and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala
ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25. CODI D HERRINGTON, 20, of Pearl, Possession / Sale of Alcohol, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25, $239.25. And, then, less than four hours after bonding out, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.
breezynews.com
Sunday Disturbances in Attala
On Sunday at 12:41 a.m., officers were requested to a residence on south Huntington Street where the caller said there was an unknown vehicle sitting in her driveway. Upon arrival and investigation, one individual was detained and transported. At 6:06 a.m., officers were requested to a home on Peachtree Street...
WLBT
Man who fled into woods after Target hit-and-run turns himself in
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who, after a hit-and-run, led Ridgeland Police officers on a car chase followed by a foot chase has now turned himself in to police. Barrett Eugene Reed Jr. surrendered himself to authorities Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. On January 6, the 34-year-old reportedly struck...
kicks96news.com
DUIs, Disorderly, Domestic, and Felony Bad Check in Neshoba Arrests
MICHAEL BRAZIL, 47, of North Charleston, NC, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, Felony Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $7,500. RICHARD CHAD CUMBERLAND, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Improper Equipment, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $0, $300, $60. ERROL BRICE FARMER, 35, of Philadelphia,...
breezynews.com
Trespassing, domestic violence and other recent arrests
Onn 1-4-2023,Kanesha Merritt, a 32 year old b/f form Kosciusko, was arrested for No Insurance and Suspended Drivers License on Highway 12 East by Officer Matthew Griffin. On 1-3-2023, Thomas Fowler, a 18 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence, Disturbance in a Public Place, and Malicious Mischief at Yorkshire Apartments by Officer Braxton Goza.
WAPT
Canton PD searching for person wanted in Domino's robbery
The Canton Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for robbing a Domino's in Canton. According to Police Chief Otha Brown, workers at the Domino's on East Peace Street were held at gunpoint Friday around 7:15 p.m. Officials said the gunman entered the store and demanded money, taking a...
breezynews.com
Attala Happenings for Monday
4:42 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire that was said to be near a structure on Attala Rd 2207/Winfrey Rd. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and cleared the scene in less than an hour. 12:23 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to mile marker 164 on...
wtva.com
Starkville laundromat destroyed in blaze
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed a popular laundromat in Starkville. The fire happened Sunday morning, Jan. 8 at the University Drive Laundromat. The Starkville Fire Department reported no injuries. The cause of the fire is to be determined.
Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Yazoo County on Monday, January 2. The Yazoo Herald reported Austin Holeman was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the Scotland community. His family called 911 when they discovered his body. Holeman had […]
breezynews.com
Burglary, DUIs, and Multiple Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake
FREDY R LOPEZ, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Motor Vehicle Lighting Requirements Violation, Hold for ICE, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, N/A. AJ LUCKETT, 54, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. JALANTA MHOON,...
WLBT
Search called off for suspect who fled into woods after hit-and-run near Target
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search has been called off for a man involved in a hit-and-run near the Target in Jackson. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the call about the hit-and-run came in about 4:00 Friday afternoon. Although the incident happened in Jackson, the Ridgeland Police Department...
breezynews.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests
HOWARD GENTRY, 64, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, KPD. Bond $1,800. KORY M GIBSON, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. LACI K GOVE-HOVAS, 33, Contraband in Prison, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A. CODI HANCOCK,...
kicks96news.com
Vehicle Breaks Off Light Pole in Lena Sunday Morning and Other Accidents
On Sunday at 4:14 a.m., officers and EMS responded to a report of a hydroplane accident at Hwy 13 & Valley Road in Lena where the vehicle hit a light pole. An additional report said there were lines down. At 4:42 a.m., a woman on Melvin Carson Road requested officers,...
breezynews.com
Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County
An elderly Vicksburg man who got lost in Attala County Tuesday night was found with help from a local pilot. Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the search began Wednesday afternoon after a man called 911 and said he was lost. Deputies with the Attala County Sheriffs office...
utv44.com
Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
breezynews.com
AAA: Gas Prices Drop After 19-Cent Christmas Jump
The price of gas is starting to come back down across Mississippi. AAA says the average price statewide peaked Saturday at just over $2.90 a gallon and has been falling slowly since then. The auto club says the latest increase– which was blamed on winter weather and higher demand for gas– began on Christmas Eve. Prices in Mississippi jumped an average of 19 cents in two weeks.
