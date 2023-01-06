ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

cyclonefanatic.com

3-Point Preview: No. 14 Iowa State hosts Texas Tech at Hilton Coliseum

Texas Tech’s head coach Mark Adams gestures during the Big 12 basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at United Supermarkets Arena. Nobody in the Big 12 has a worse on-paper resume at this point in the season than Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are 0-5 on the year against quality opponents and 10-0 against teams that rank outside the top 100 on KenPom.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

JUST IN: Iowa State rises in AP Poll

Iowa State men’s basketball ended 2022 on a high note and found themselves in the AP Poll to begin 2023. After two more conference victories over the last five days, the Cyclones have moved up even higher. Announced on Monday morning, Iowa State is now ranked 14th in the...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State to host sought-after 2024 Minnesota point guard

Another of Iowa State’s priority targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle is set to officially visit Ames in the coming weeks. Three-star Iron, Minn. point guard Isaac Asuma is set to take his official visit the weekend of Feb. 4 when Iowa State is slated to host No. 3 Kansas at Hilton Coliseum, sources confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic publisher Chris Williams on Monday.
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

CFTV: Otz, King and Osunniyi preview Texas Tech

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger, plus senior forwards Tre King and Osun Osunniyi, look ahead to Tuesday’s game against Texas Tech and break down the program’s 3-0 start to Big 12 play right here courtesy of Iowa State Athletics. Jared Stansbury. View articles by Jared Stansbury administrator.
AMES, IA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Iowa State’s Stephanie Soares Leaves Game With Injury

Stephanie Soares left Sunday’s Big 12 women’s game between Iowa State and Oklahoma in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Norman, Okla. The Iowa State center went down with 8:03 left in the first quarter when she made a move to the basket for a shot attempt and came down awkwardly on her left knee. She went to the ground and remained there as play continued on the other end until a dead ball.
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

WBB: Iowa State No. 15 in latest AP Poll

Iowa State women’s basketball comes in at No. 15 in this week’s edition of the AP Poll. The Cyclones suffered their first loss in Big 12 play on Sunday to now No. 19 Oklahoma in Norman. The team is still awaiting news on the severity of post star...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny head football coach Rick Nelson to resign, accepts job at UNI

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny head football coach Rick Nelson is resigning from his position, KCCI sports was able to confirm on Monday evening. Nelson has accepted the job as the new offensive line coach at Northern Iowa. Nelson was at Northern Iowa from 2000-2015 before accepting the job at...
ANKENY, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Bonus points set Iowa State apart in 19-15 win over No. 3 Arizona State

Jan 8: David Carr defeats Tony Negron 17-2. Photo by Jacqueline Cordova / Cyclone Fanatic. Iowa State and Arizona State split five match wins each but bonus points determined who the better team was at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones defeated the Sun Devils 19-15. Kevin Dresser has preached the importance...
cyclonefanatic.com

Stephanie Soares to miss remainder of season with torn ACL

Iowa State women’s basketball announced Monday that post star Stephanie Soares will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday’s game against Oklahoma. “As a coach, there is nothing worse than to have a player sustain an injury that ends their season,” head...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

WBB: Down Soares, Cyclones step up but fall short in first Big 12 loss

Iowa State got 27 points out of senior Ashley Joens and 20 more from junior Lexi Donarski. It nearly found a triple-double from Emily Ryan and Nyamer Diew played her best game of her Iowa State career. But the Cyclones lost 82-79, dropping their first Big 12 game of the...
AMES, IA
KBOE Radio

WILD-HARVESTED MUSHROOM CERTIFICATION CLASSES SET FOR SPRING

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies

DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Collision Center Catches Fire In South Des Moines Overnight

(Des Moines, IA) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a business on Des Moines' south side. The fire broke out at Brad's Collision Center along Southeast 14th Street just north of McKinley Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it put out. No injuries have been reported and the cause hasn't been determined.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man charged with severely beating 78-year-old dad

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after police say he severely beat his 78-year-old father. Marshalltown police say 47-year-old Scott David Swartz, of Marshalltown, assaulted his dad on Saturday. The father was transported to a hospital for emergency care. Police have not...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
iheart.com

Teenager Shot in Fort Dodge

(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A Fort Dodge teenager was hospitalized after being shot late Friday. Police say they found the 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach near the intersection of South 18th Street and Fourth Avenue in Fort Dodge. It is still unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing. The victim is expected to survive.
FORT DODGE, IA

