Stephanie Soares left Sunday’s Big 12 women’s game between Iowa State and Oklahoma in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Norman, Okla. The Iowa State center went down with 8:03 left in the first quarter when she made a move to the basket for a shot attempt and came down awkwardly on her left knee. She went to the ground and remained there as play continued on the other end until a dead ball.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO