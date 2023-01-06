Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
cyclonefanatic.com
3-Point Preview: No. 14 Iowa State hosts Texas Tech at Hilton Coliseum
Texas Tech’s head coach Mark Adams gestures during the Big 12 basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at United Supermarkets Arena. Nobody in the Big 12 has a worse on-paper resume at this point in the season than Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are 0-5 on the year against quality opponents and 10-0 against teams that rank outside the top 100 on KenPom.
JUST IN: Iowa State rises in AP Poll
Iowa State men’s basketball ended 2022 on a high note and found themselves in the AP Poll to begin 2023. After two more conference victories over the last five days, the Cyclones have moved up even higher. Announced on Monday morning, Iowa State is now ranked 14th in the...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State to host sought-after 2024 Minnesota point guard
Another of Iowa State’s priority targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle is set to officially visit Ames in the coming weeks. Three-star Iron, Minn. point guard Isaac Asuma is set to take his official visit the weekend of Feb. 4 when Iowa State is slated to host No. 3 Kansas at Hilton Coliseum, sources confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic publisher Chris Williams on Monday.
cyclonefanatic.com
CFTV: Otz, King and Osunniyi preview Texas Tech
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger, plus senior forwards Tre King and Osun Osunniyi, look ahead to Tuesday’s game against Texas Tech and break down the program’s 3-0 start to Big 12 play right here courtesy of Iowa State Athletics. Jared Stansbury. View articles by Jared Stansbury administrator.
Texas Tech Men's Hoops Continue Big 12 Play at No. 14 Iowa State
In the first of two Big 12 road games for the Red Raiders this week, Texas Tech faces No. 14 Iowa State in Ames on Tuesday night.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Iowa State’s Stephanie Soares Leaves Game With Injury
Stephanie Soares left Sunday’s Big 12 women’s game between Iowa State and Oklahoma in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Norman, Okla. The Iowa State center went down with 8:03 left in the first quarter when she made a move to the basket for a shot attempt and came down awkwardly on her left knee. She went to the ground and remained there as play continued on the other end until a dead ball.
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Iowa State No. 15 in latest AP Poll
Iowa State women’s basketball comes in at No. 15 in this week’s edition of the AP Poll. The Cyclones suffered their first loss in Big 12 play on Sunday to now No. 19 Oklahoma in Norman. The team is still awaiting news on the severity of post star...
KCCI.com
Ankeny head football coach Rick Nelson to resign, accepts job at UNI
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny head football coach Rick Nelson is resigning from his position, KCCI sports was able to confirm on Monday evening. Nelson has accepted the job as the new offensive line coach at Northern Iowa. Nelson was at Northern Iowa from 2000-2015 before accepting the job at...
cyclonefanatic.com
Bonus points set Iowa State apart in 19-15 win over No. 3 Arizona State
Jan 8: David Carr defeats Tony Negron 17-2. Photo by Jacqueline Cordova / Cyclone Fanatic. Iowa State and Arizona State split five match wins each but bonus points determined who the better team was at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones defeated the Sun Devils 19-15. Kevin Dresser has preached the importance...
cyclonefanatic.com
Stephanie Soares to miss remainder of season with torn ACL
Iowa State women’s basketball announced Monday that post star Stephanie Soares will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday’s game against Oklahoma. “As a coach, there is nothing worse than to have a player sustain an injury that ends their season,” head...
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Down Soares, Cyclones step up but fall short in first Big 12 loss
Iowa State got 27 points out of senior Ashley Joens and 20 more from junior Lexi Donarski. It nearly found a triple-double from Emily Ryan and Nyamer Diew played her best game of her Iowa State career. But the Cyclones lost 82-79, dropping their first Big 12 game of the...
KBOE Radio
WILD-HARVESTED MUSHROOM CERTIFICATION CLASSES SET FOR SPRING
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
KIMT
Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies
DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
yourfortdodge.com
Prisoner of War Camp in Algona the Focus of New Movie Hitting the Big Screen in Fort Dodge This Week
“Even during times of war.. Goodness could be found.” That is the message behind a new movie that follows the real life events that transpired at a POW camp decades ago in Algona. The movie “Silent Night in Algona” is now being shown on the big screen in Fort...
iheart.com
Collision Center Catches Fire In South Des Moines Overnight
(Des Moines, IA) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a business on Des Moines' south side. The fire broke out at Brad's Collision Center along Southeast 14th Street just north of McKinley Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it put out. No injuries have been reported and the cause hasn't been determined.
KCCI.com
Iowa man charged with severely beating 78-year-old dad
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after police say he severely beat his 78-year-old father. Marshalltown police say 47-year-old Scott David Swartz, of Marshalltown, assaulted his dad on Saturday. The father was transported to a hospital for emergency care. Police have not...
2 women sought in connection to morning shooting in Iowa hotel
Authorities are searching for two women whom they believe were witnesses to a shooting Monday morning at a Des Moines hotel.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des Moines
Des Moines might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Des Moines.
iheart.com
Teenager Shot in Fort Dodge
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A Fort Dodge teenager was hospitalized after being shot late Friday. Police say they found the 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach near the intersection of South 18th Street and Fourth Avenue in Fort Dodge. It is still unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing. The victim is expected to survive.
Comments / 0