Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Related
oc-breeze.com
OCHS to hear about the history of Mission Viejo on Thursday, January 12, 2023
At the Orange County Historical Society January meeting, former Mission Viejo Mayor and Mission Viejo Heritage Committee member Robert Breton will share the history of the master-planned community he calls home. Brenton will focus on the early rancho days, the formation of the Mission Viejo Company, its purchase of the...
oc-breeze.com
Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort contributes $33,000 to local charities
In the spirit of giving, Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort celebrated the close of 2022 by contributing $33,000 to local charities and non-profit organizations in Orange County. “It’s an incredible feeling to be able to partner with so many meaningful and diverse local causes that are making a difference in our community and beyond,” said Phil Ravenna, General Manager of Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress police blotter, January 1 to January 7, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 1, 2023. Suspicious Subject –...
Someone Placed Boulders Outside LACC to Keep Street Vendors From Setting Up
Vendors outside the LACC Swapmeet are again organizing to demand their right to sell along Vermont Avenue and Melrose. This was prompted by an incident in late December, where just a few days before Christmas, vendors noticed giant boulders being placed on the sidewalk. For street vendors vending outside the...
newsantaana.com
L.A. man involved in several violent O.C. robberies gets a 7-year prison sentence
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 44-year-old Los Angeles man pleaded guilty today to three felony counts of robbery and one felony count of attempted robbery in connection with a robbery spree that targeted convenience stores across Southern California in July. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was immediately sentenced...
2urbangirls.com
Compton neighborhood installs ‘no gangs live here’ signage to deter violence
COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A Compton neighborhood is hoping to distance itself from gang ties by posting anti-gang signage along its street. KABC7 reported Signs for Life, a new community initiative, is dedicated to helping Compton neighborhoods disassociate themselves from gang ties. Compton Mayor Emma Sharif supports the community’s...
Is Westminster Dodging Bankruptcy?
Westminster residents have overwhelmingly voted to keep a 1% tax increase on their purchases in town for another 20 years – a move that could prevent financial calamity at city hall. That means residents get to hold onto their public parks and community centers, as well as services like...
BiG AL’S Pizzeria Expands California Presence With a New Restaurant in Orange County
The expansion fits into BiG AL’S vision of becoming a neighborhood restaurant
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
oc-breeze.com
Former bank manager in Orange County pleads guilty to bank fraud for stealing $1.2 million from elderly customers’ account
A former Orange County-based bank manager pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to transfer the stolen money to different bank accounts. Lana Pothos,...
theeastsiderla.com
Boyle Heights teen back on track and back in class at Garfield High
Boyle Heights -- Not showing up to school had long been a problem for 15-year-old Yordi Luna. The Garfield High sophomore was considered chronically absent in ninth grade. But through intervention from his school, district staff and even a visit from the superintendent, he’s back on track. “I kind...
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 10, 2023:. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 62. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Here's how much it takes to be considered 'middle class' in Southern California
How much does it take to be considered "middle class" in Southern California? A new report published by the Pew Research Center gives new insight into status.
KTLA.com
Man accused of molesting minors at Orange County shopping mall
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Buena Park on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts, as well as annoying and molesting minors, officials announced Monday. The suspect, Adam Reeves, was taken into custody after officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to reports of “someone molesting children” at a Walmart located in the Buena Park Mall on Dec. 26, 2022.
Willowbrook Park, Fed By Rainwater, Is An Example of LA’s Stormwater Treatment Future
Most of our rainwater washes out to the ocean— often carrying trash and other pollutants. This South L.A. park catches and treats it.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police investigating murder in 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard
On January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:32 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a hit shooting, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult on the ground near a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department were on scene treating the victim when officers arrived. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and Fire Department personnel determined the victim deceased at the scene.
discovering-la.com
Ben Ngu Delivers Tasty Central Vietnamese Cuisine
I recently enjoyed a food-focused staycation in Orange County. Because I would be eating more than usual, I combined delicious food with walks that involved beautiful scenery, such as the Peter’s Canyon Loop in Tustin Ranch. My first stop was Ben Ngu, a Vietnamese restaurant in Garden Grove. Ben...
Black Former LA Care Worker Ties Resignation to Disparate Treatment
A Black woman is suing LA Care, alleging she was forced to resign from her job in human resources in 2022 in frustration over nothing being done about her complaints of disparate treatment of employees of her race as well as stereotypical comments from her boss.
Eater
Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish
Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
Comments / 0