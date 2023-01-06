ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

oc-breeze.com

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort contributes $33,000 to local charities

In the spirit of giving, Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort celebrated the close of 2022 by contributing $33,000 to local charities and non-profit organizations in Orange County. “It’s an incredible feeling to be able to partner with so many meaningful and diverse local causes that are making a difference in our community and beyond,” said Phil Ravenna, General Manager of Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Cypress police blotter, January 1 to January 7, 2023

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 1, 2023. Suspicious Subject –...
CYPRESS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton neighborhood installs ‘no gangs live here’ signage to deter violence

COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A Compton neighborhood is hoping to distance itself from gang ties by posting anti-gang signage along its street. KABC7 reported Signs for Life, a new community initiative, is dedicated to helping Compton neighborhoods disassociate themselves from gang ties. Compton Mayor Emma Sharif supports the community’s...
COMPTON, CA
Voice of OC

Is Westminster Dodging Bankruptcy?

Westminster residents have overwhelmingly voted to keep a 1% tax increase on their purchases in town for another 20 years – a move that could prevent financial calamity at city hall. That means residents get to hold onto their public parks and community centers, as well as services like...
WESTMINSTER, CA
foxla.com

Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child

PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
PASADENA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Boyle Heights teen back on track and back in class at Garfield High

Boyle Heights -- Not showing up to school had long been a problem for 15-year-old Yordi Luna. The Garfield High sophomore was considered chronically absent in ninth grade. But through intervention from his school, district staff and even a visit from the superintendent, he’s back on track. “I kind...
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 10, 2023:. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 62. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Man accused of molesting minors at Orange County shopping mall

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Buena Park on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts, as well as annoying and molesting minors, officials announced Monday. The suspect, Adam Reeves, was taken into custody after officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to reports of “someone molesting children” at a Walmart located in the Buena Park Mall on Dec. 26, 2022.
BUENA PARK, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Police investigating murder in 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard

On January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:32 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a hit shooting, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult on the ground near a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department were on scene treating the victim when officers arrived. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and Fire Department personnel determined the victim deceased at the scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
discovering-la.com

Ben Ngu Delivers Tasty Central Vietnamese Cuisine

I recently enjoyed a food-focused staycation in Orange County. Because I would be eating more than usual, I combined delicious food with walks that involved beautiful scenery, such as the Peter’s Canyon Loop in Tustin Ranch. My first stop was Ben Ngu, a Vietnamese restaurant in Garden Grove. Ben...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Eater

Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish

Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA

