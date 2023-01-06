The Lions went into their "Sunday Night Football" game against the Packers with little for which to play. The Seahawks had beaten the Rams in overtime in their 4:25 p.m. ET game to guarantee that even with a win, the Lions wouldn't go to the playoffs. So, Detroit could only play the role of spoiler against Green Bay — and for the consolation prize of the franchise's first winning record since 2017.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO