Baltimore, MD

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

NFL Mock Draft 2023: Trade-tempted Bears take Will Anderson Jr. with No. 1 pick; Texans, Colts, Panthers clarify QB situations

The NFL playoffs are kicking off. The College Football Playoff is ending. That transitional period is an ideal time to clock in with a new 2023 mock draft. This special edition is limited to the top 18 overall picks, with the order set for non-playoff teams. The exceptions the Broncos, Rams, Saints and Browns, who all have traded away their upcoming first-round selections.
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

Texans 2023 NFL Draft order: What will Houston do at No. 2 overall after Bears take top pick?

Even when the Texans win, they lose — the top overall pick, in this case. Houston entered the final week of the 2022 season with a 2-13-1 record, needing only to lose vs. the Colts to secure the top overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. But a last-minute, 32-31 victory over Indianapolis — complete with a touchdown on fourth-and-20 and ensuing 2-point conversion — means the Texans will pick second overall in April.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Tony Dungy, Robert Griffin III rip Texans for firing Lovie Smith: 'Who is going to want to coach there?'

The Texans officially made Lovie Smith their second consecutive one-and-done coach as the 2022 NFL season came to a close. Houston announced late on Sunday that it had fired Smith after the Texans struggled through another season. Texans owner Cal McNair thanked Smith, who spent 2021 with Houston as a defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach, for his efforts in a statement.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Who's in the NFL playoffs 2023? Final standings, bracket, matchups for AFC & NFC

The NFL's regular season has reached the final week, and while much of the playoff picture has been solidified, plenty more spots remain up for grabs. Heading into the weekend, only two official playoff seedings had been solidified, with the NFC South champion Buccaneers claiming the fourth seed and the wild-card Giants locked into the NFC's sixth seed.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sporting News

What channel is Cowboys vs. Commanders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 18 game

Dallas has one final shot at the NFC East title as it heads to Washington to close out the regular season. With a win and an Eagles loss in Week 18, the Cowboys would clinch the divisional crown, the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. It would represent a huge turnaround after they trailed Philadelphia by three games with just three weeks remaining in the campaign.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

How Lions denied Packers a playoff berth, from Jamaal Williams' TD to Amon-Ra St. Brown's miracle catch

The Lions went into their "Sunday Night Football" game against the Packers with little for which to play. The Seahawks had beaten the Rams in overtime in their 4:25 p.m. ET game to guarantee that even with a win, the Lions wouldn't go to the playoffs. So, Detroit could only play the role of spoiler against Green Bay — and for the consolation prize of the franchise's first winning record since 2017.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Giants vs. Vikings odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL wild-card playoff game

In the second game of Sunday's wild-card tripleheader, the Giants will make the trek to Minneapolis to play the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX). This is the Giants' first playoff appearance since 2016 when they lost in the wild-card round to the Packers. As for the Vikings, this will be their first postseason appearance since '19 after finishing the season 13-4 and capturing the NFC North crown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

Packers' Aaron Rodgers explains why he didn't swap jerseys with Lions' Jameson Williams after Week 18 loss

The Lions upset the Packers in Week 18 to eliminate Green Bay from playoff contention, and the Packers' defeat brought up questions about Aaron Rodgers' future. Will Rodgers retire after the 2022 NFL season? The 39-year-old quarterback has hinted at retirement before, so the question is reasonable. And he looked particularly emotional when walking off the field after the defeat.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Bills' Josh Allen gets emotional discussing Nyheim Hines' return TD on opening kickoff: 'It was spiritual'

Sometimes, things in sports go way, way beyond sports. Take, for example, Sunday's Bills-Patriots matchup. Buffalo took the field for the first time since Damar Hamlin collapsed on "Monday Night Football," and in a Hollywood-scripted "storybook" moment, Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown. The score sent the Buffalo crowd into a frenzy.
BUFFALO, NY
Sporting News

NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every non-playoff team after Week 18

The Chicago Bears are on the clock. With the early window of Week 18 games officially closed, the window for securing the No. 1 pick is shut, as well. The Bears finished out their season with a loss, securing the top spot in the draft order and kicking off three months' worth of speculation. Will the Bears stand pat at No. 1 overall? Will they trade the pick for a haul? Will they entertain taking a QB?
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

Jeff Saturday wants permanent head coaching gig with Colts, promises 'significant change' during final press conference

Jeff Saturday's eight-game tenure as Colts interim head coach came to an uninspiring end with a defeat to the downtrodden Texans on Sunday. Under Saturday's tutelage, Indianapolis went 1-7 with a -87 point differential. The seven-game losing streak to end the season is the franchise's worst finish to a year since 1953 — the team's inaugural season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sporting News

49ers-Seahawks DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments

Super wild-card weekend gets underway Saturday afternoon with the second-seeded 49ers hosting the seventh-seeded Seahawks in an NFC West-centric playoff matchup. The 49ers enter this wild-card matchup expected to take care of business, listed as 9.5-point home favorites with a total of 43 points, according to BetMGM. Single-game DFS players have a plethora of options to construct a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup, and we're going with a 49ers-heavy build in a game we think they control throughout.
SEATTLE, WA

