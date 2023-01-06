Read full article on original website
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500
Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
John Deere Finally Grants Farmers the Right to Repair
Certain John Deere customers have held a long-standing beef with the leading supplier of agricultural equipment. Many farmers have complained about the company’s policy of requiring equipment repairs to take place in John Deere facilities using John Deere parts. But it appears the maker of America’s top selling tractor...
Agro-Informatics Trends Transforming the Food Industry in 2023
Driving the food industry forward from the ground up, the agricultural industry looks much different today than it did hundreds of years ago. Mechanization changed agriculture’s reliance on human labor and horsepower. The Green Revolution harnessed selective breeding allowing more grain to be produced per acre, helping to feed the growing population and enabling food producers to create new products. Over the past few years, this change has continued, with an increasing focus on sustainability worldwide, driven by consumer demands and changing production policies to support this. A large part of this is driven in the agricultural industry, where sustainability improvements are fed throughout the production chain.
Multinational Corporation Charged in Organic Grain Fraud Scheme
Two Dubai entities and several individuals were charged in an indictment unsealed in the District of Maryland recently for their roles in a multimillion-dollar scheme to export non-organic grain into the United States to be sold as certified organic. Hakan Agro DMCC and Hakan Organics DMCC, both based in Dubai,...
Mary Jones Ready to Expand Into Washington
Jones Soda today announced the upcoming expansion of its new Mary Jones cannabis-infused beverage brand to the state of Washington following a successful June launch in California. Washington ranks in the top 10 cannabis markets in the U.S. as well as one of the first with legalization dating back to 2012, making it a priority market for establishing and growing the Mary Jones business.
Impossible Foods Appoints its 1st 'Chief Demand Officer'
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – California-based Impossible Foods announced that it has hired top consumer goods industry leader Sherene Jagla as its first chief demand officer. Jagla will join the food and climate company this month to bring its sales, marketing, insights and product development teams into one integrated function under her leadership as it prepares for its next phase of growth.
