Northport, AL

West Alabama Woman Last Seen Friday Declared Missing

Police are asking for help finding a West Alabama woman last seen Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office posted a notice Monday about Brandalyn Banks, a 40-year-old woman missing in Berry, Alabama. Terry, who goes by Brandy, is described as five foot, seven inches...
BERRY, AL
Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa

A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Police Make Two Additional Arrests in Area Catalytic Converter Thefts

The Tuscaloosa Police Department announced the arrest of two men Thursday for their alleged involvement in the theft of catalytic converters from a Tuscaloosa business. According to a release from TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, the arrests made were apart of an ongoing investigation with the agency's Criminal Investigation Division involving the thefts and resale of catalytic converters.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Is Kirby Smart The Next Nick Saban???

It happened, and thank God it's officially over. The 2023 College Football National Championship game was a slobber knocker, and completely one-sided leaving many to question if TCU deserved to even be in the game. At first, I didn't even want to watch the big game, largely because I was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Three Charged, Investigation Underway After Teen Girls Found in Motel with Adult Men

The Walker County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after two teenage girls were found in a motel with men Monday afternoon, leading to three arrests. According to a Facebook post from the law enforcement agency Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office responded to a motel after a concerned family member reported they believed an underage girl was in a room with an adult male.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
