Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gordo Natives Launch Dairy Farm, Bringing Fresh Milk to West Alabama
A Gordo woman and her parents are bringing back dairy farming in West Alabama with their launch of Circle J Dairy, a new venture aiming to provide fresh milk to people across the region. Jessica Vails and her parents Ralph and Robin Junkin co-own the dairy farm, which was originally...
Greensboro Avenue Closed as City Crews Fix Water Main Break Monday
Motorists are asked to avoid Greensboro Avenue as city crew members work to restore a water main that burst Monday morning. According to Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa traffic reporter "Cap" Ray Allen, the break occurred early Monday morning on Greensboro Avenue between Hargrove Road and 26th Avenue. Sara Bridger-Gilmore with the...
See Which Tuscaloosa Restaurant Ranked Best Out Of 8 In Alabama
So it’s a new year and what could be a better start to the year than not having to cook? I think that’s an awesome start, yet, I am biased because I don’t cook. So this is a list of the best places to eat in Alabama. Which is very beneficial to me also.
West Alabama Woman Last Seen Friday Declared Missing
Police are asking for help finding a West Alabama woman last seen Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office posted a notice Monday about Brandalyn Banks, a 40-year-old woman missing in Berry, Alabama. Terry, who goes by Brandy, is described as five foot, seven inches...
Alabamians Stay Aware: Severe Weather Threat Later This Week
The severe weather season has surely picked up the pace. Alabamians are faced with more severe weather later this week. We are closely monitoring a system that could impact our coverage area with active weather on Thursday afternoon. We are several days ahead of this system, so weather information could...
Kentuck Art Center Receives $10,000 Grant to Benefit Youth Initiative
The Kentuck Art Center is one of 262 recipients of a Challenge America $10,000 grant provided by the National Endowment for the Arts that will benefit youth in Tuscaloosa County. According to a release from the nonprofit, the grant will support Kentuck’s Boxes of Joy, a program that provides art...
Police Ask For Witnesses After 2 Likely Connected Homicides in Tuscaloosa County
Investigators in Tuscaloosa County are asking for help after two men were found dead in what police believe were likely related homicides. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit, briefed local media on the killings Sunday afternoon. As the Thread reported previously, two bodies were...
Country Music Legend Hank Williams Performing at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in May
Hank Williams Jr. will make his first stop on his summer tour schedule in Tuscaloosa, performing live at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on May 12. According to a post from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater's Facebook page, the appearance will feature special guest, Old Crow Medicine Show. Williams' biography states the Grammy-award winning...
Northport Woman Charged with Manslaughter for August Wreck that Killed Mother, Injured Kids
A Northport woman has been charged with three felonies after investigators found she was allegedly high and distracted when she caused a head-on collision that killed another woman and injured two children last August. According to court documents filed Tuesday morning, the suspect, 25-year-old Zoe Raine Moore, was driving north...
Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa
A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
Tuscaloosa Deputies Accuse Man of Breaking into 11 Cars at Mercedes-Benz Plant
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man believed to be responsible for several vehicle break-ins that took place in December at the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International Plant in Vance. According to a release from TCSO Deputy Jessica McDaniel, multiple vehicles were reported to have been burglarized on December 12...
Tuscaloosa Police Make Two Additional Arrests in Area Catalytic Converter Thefts
The Tuscaloosa Police Department announced the arrest of two men Thursday for their alleged involvement in the theft of catalytic converters from a Tuscaloosa business. According to a release from TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, the arrests made were apart of an ongoing investigation with the agency's Criminal Investigation Division involving the thefts and resale of catalytic converters.
Is Kirby Smart The Next Nick Saban???
It happened, and thank God it's officially over. The 2023 College Football National Championship game was a slobber knocker, and completely one-sided leaving many to question if TCU deserved to even be in the game. At first, I didn't even want to watch the big game, largely because I was...
Three Charged, Investigation Underway After Teen Girls Found in Motel with Adult Men
The Walker County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after two teenage girls were found in a motel with men Monday afternoon, leading to three arrests. According to a Facebook post from the law enforcement agency Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office responded to a motel after a concerned family member reported they believed an underage girl was in a room with an adult male.
Fundraiser Launched for Widow of DCH Medic Killed in ATV Accident in Tuscaloosa County
Donations are being collected to help the widow of a DCH medic who was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning. Little was said about the accident earlier this week, except by police agencies who confirmed the death and said they did not suspect foul play was involved.
BREAKING: Two Dead, Two Jailed in Separate Murders in Tuscaloosa
Two people are dead and two have been arrested after separate murders in Tuscaloosa during the New Year's Eve weekend. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa a few minutes before midnight Saturday.
Court Affirms Conviction of Tuscaloosa Man Accused of 2019 Murder
A man accused of murdering another man in Tuscaloosa three years ago will remain in prison after a state court affirmed his conviction last month. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the prosecutorial victory in a Tuesday afternoon press release. The killing in question took place in September 2019, after...
Home on Highway 69 South Destroyed in Fire Tuesday Night, No Injuries Reported
An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a home in a subdivision on Highway 69 South Tuesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue spokesperson, Holly Whigham, units responded to a home on Stardust Lane in the Magnolia Park subdivision around 10:45 p.m. on a call that a home was engulfed in flames.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Berry Woman Reported Missing Since Friday Found Dead
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office announced the body of a missing Berry woman last seen on Friday was recovered Monday evening. As previously reported, a missing person's report was issued Monday for 40-year-old Brandalyn Terry, who was last seen Friday. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office release a statement on their...
Praise 93.3
Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
911K+
Views
ABOUT
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://praise933.com/
Comments / 0