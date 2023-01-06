Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Fire at duplex south of Amarillo extinguished
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County and Amarillo Fire Departments teamed up to put out a fire at a duplex south of the Amarillo city limits on Monday afternoon. According to the Randall County Fire Department, firefighters responded to a residential duplex on fire in the 200...
abc7amarillo.com
Police chase ends when suspect climbs onto roof of home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A police chase in Amarillo ended in an odd place -- the roof of a home. According to police, an officer tried to stop a white, Ford Ranger 4:55 a.m. on Wichita Avenue at Cleveland Street. The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued.
abc7amarillo.com
Abandoned apartment complex fire: Multiple homeless people evacuated, roof collapses
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters battled an early morning fire at an abandoned apartment complex. The fire at 209 N. Madison Street started around 5:45 a.m. According to the fire department, several vagrants were seen exiting the complex when firefighters arrived. The roof collapsed, so firefighters set up...
abc7amarillo.com
Savannah the Tiger euthanized after more than 10 years at Amarillo Zoo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — After more than a decade at the Amarillo Zoo, one of its more beloved residents was humanely euthanized Friday. Savannah, a 19-year-old Bengal tiger, had been battling arthritis and kidney disease since 2021. She has called the Amarillo Zoo home since 2010 and was a favorite of zoo staff and visitors.
abc7amarillo.com
Police looking for new leads in drive-by shooting during Sweet 16 party
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County Sheriff's Office is looking for new leads in a drive-by shooting that happened during a Sweet 16 party. A mobile home in the 12000 block of Lazy Two Road was riddled with bullet holes on May 22, 2022. ABC 7 counted 10...
abc7amarillo.com
High winds and fire danger mid-week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Dry weather will continue into mid-January for the High Plains. While the weather will be nice and quiet Monday and Tuesday, high winds and fire danger will return on Wednesday for the region. As of Monday morning, winds are expected to be very strong through the...
abc7amarillo.com
Wind knocks down power lines sparking grassfire near 2 middle school campuses
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters battled a grassfire burning near two middle school campuses. The grass started around 1 p.m. near NE 24th Ave and Osage Street, not far from Travis Middle School and the Travis 6th Grade Campus. Buses were staged at Travis 6th grade campus in...
abc7amarillo.com
Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center preparing to build education center
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Amarillo is preparing to build an education center once it secures enough funding from grants and generous donations from the community. A new center can help the non-profit further educate the public despite not being allowed to have...
abc7amarillo.com
Teen threatened by roommate with weapon near WTAMU campus, police say
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A 19-year-old man was threatened with a weapon by one of his roommates during an argument at a house adjacent to the West Texas A&M University campus on Friday, police said. The Canyon Police Department said it received a report on Jan. 8 of an...
abc7amarillo.com
Trailer, power tools stolen from two elementary schools in Moore County
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — Moore County Crime Stoppers is looking for information on thefts at two elementary schools they believe are connected. Over the weekend, someone stole power tools and an enclosed trailer from elementary schools in Dumas and Cactus. A trailer belonging to Kel-Tex Electric was stolen from...
