ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

Fire at duplex south of Amarillo extinguished

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County and Amarillo Fire Departments teamed up to put out a fire at a duplex south of the Amarillo city limits on Monday afternoon. According to the Randall County Fire Department, firefighters responded to a residential duplex on fire in the 200...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Police chase ends when suspect climbs onto roof of home

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A police chase in Amarillo ended in an odd place -- the roof of a home. According to police, an officer tried to stop a white, Ford Ranger 4:55 a.m. on Wichita Avenue at Cleveland Street. The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Savannah the Tiger euthanized after more than 10 years at Amarillo Zoo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — After more than a decade at the Amarillo Zoo, one of its more beloved residents was humanely euthanized Friday. Savannah, a 19-year-old Bengal tiger, had been battling arthritis and kidney disease since 2021. She has called the Amarillo Zoo home since 2010 and was a favorite of zoo staff and visitors.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

High winds and fire danger mid-week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Dry weather will continue into mid-January for the High Plains. While the weather will be nice and quiet Monday and Tuesday, high winds and fire danger will return on Wednesday for the region. As of Monday morning, winds are expected to be very strong through the...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center preparing to build education center

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Amarillo is preparing to build an education center once it secures enough funding from grants and generous donations from the community. A new center can help the non-profit further educate the public despite not being allowed to have...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Teen threatened by roommate with weapon near WTAMU campus, police say

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A 19-year-old man was threatened with a weapon by one of his roommates during an argument at a house adjacent to the West Texas A&M University campus on Friday, police said. The Canyon Police Department said it received a report on Jan. 8 of an...
CANYON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Trailer, power tools stolen from two elementary schools in Moore County

DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — Moore County Crime Stoppers is looking for information on thefts at two elementary schools they believe are connected. Over the weekend, someone stole power tools and an enclosed trailer from elementary schools in Dumas and Cactus. A trailer belonging to Kel-Tex Electric was stolen from...
MOORE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy