New York Post

President of Mexico asks Biden to land Air Force One at remote airport

This takes air traffic control to a whole new level. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is asking President Biden to land Air Force One at a new airport farther from the center of Mexico City when he visits next month — describing it as a favor to quell domestic criticism of the project. The unusual request sets up a potentially awkward start to the visit and would require Biden’s motorcade to add time to its commute when the president arrives Jan. 9 for talks with López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I am taking the opportunity to tell [Biden] that...
VERMONT STATE
Vice

A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border

The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
Explore with Nini

‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -

Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
Vice

A Ted Bundy Copycat Serial Killer Is Being Hunted in Mexico

Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa met the man at a bar in Tijuana where she worked. He was an American, she told her family, and he had invited her on a Valentine’s Day date. But after she met him, she disappeared, and her dead body was found on Feb....
TheDailyBeast

Four Skulls Found at Mexican Airport in Package Bound for the U.S.

Authorities at a Mexican airport made a gruesome discovery inside a package headed for the United States on Friday. Four human skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, Reuters reported. The parcel was sent from Michoacan in western Mexico to an address in Manning, South Carolina. Authorities did not release information on the age of the skulls, or the motive for sending them. However, they added that whoever sent the package did not obtain a special permit required for sending human remains.Read it at Reuters
MANNING, SC
KTLA

DEA seizes enough fentanyl that had potential to ‘kill every American’ in 2022

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials seized more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl this year, which they say was enough to potentially kill every American. The seizures included 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. “These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Extradition of cartel boss El Chapo’s son to US halted by judge

The extradition of drug cartel boss El Chapo’s son to the United States was halted by a Mexican federal judge the day after 29 people died in a wave of violence that followed his arrest by special forces.Ovidio Guzman, 32, was seized by military troops in his home state of Sinaloa and brought to Mexico City by helicopter where he is now behind bars at a high-security federal prison.The arrest of Mr Guzman, whom the US calls “a senior member of the Sinaloa Cartel” and has offered a $5m arrest reward, came a week before Joe Biden’s visit to...
COLORADO STATE
Times of San Diego

Cocaine Worth $2M Found Stashed in Hidden VW Compartment at Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a vehicle, the agency said Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers encountered a male driver, 31, in a Volkswagen entering the U.S. He presented them with a valid state-issued identification card.

