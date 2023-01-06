Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Mexican drug lord on FBI's Most Wanted list among dozens busted out of prison near border
AUSTIN, Texas — A notorious Mexican drug cartel leader on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List was one of more than two dozen inmates busted out of a prison close to the U.S. border earlier this week. Rafael Caro-Quintero, 70, escaped from a Mexican prison early Sunday when...
President of Mexico asks Biden to land Air Force One at remote airport
This takes air traffic control to a whole new level. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is asking President Biden to land Air Force One at a new airport farther from the center of Mexico City when he visits next month — describing it as a favor to quell domestic criticism of the project. The unusual request sets up a potentially awkward start to the visit and would require Biden’s motorcade to add time to its commute when the president arrives Jan. 9 for talks with López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I am taking the opportunity to tell [Biden] that...
A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border
The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
Arrest of El Chapo's Son Sparks Insane Scenes of Violence in Mexico
Videos of violence in the wake of Ovidio Guzman Lopez's arrest are stunning.
One of the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives Was Found Living as a Yoga Teacher in Mexico
One of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives was recently arrested in Mexico, where he reportedly lived under an assumed identity and taught yoga classes. Jorge Rueda Landeros had been on the lam for over a decade after allegedly murdering university professor Sue Marcum in her Maryland home on Oct. 25, 2010.
‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -
Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
Mexican cartel leader dies in shootout after mass jail break
MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout early on Thursday, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out, authorities said.
Sinaloa cartel split may have led to prison massacre
The warden of a prison from where 30 inmates escaped on New Year’s Day, the corpses of 10 security officers and seven prisoners left behind, has been suspended.
A Ted Bundy Copycat Serial Killer Is Being Hunted in Mexico
Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa met the man at a bar in Tijuana where she worked. He was an American, she told her family, and he had invited her on a Valentine’s Day date. But after she met him, she disappeared, and her dead body was found on Feb....
WATCH: American man in Mexican prison after crossing border with gun, family heartbroken
An American man and father of three is being held in custody inside a Mexican federal prison after accidentally crossing the border with a firearm.
El Paso resident watches migrants coming out of sewers, hiding near homes: 'We're being invaded'
An El Paso, Texas resident joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has created an unsafe environment in her community and the extents migrants go to cross into the U.S.
Four Skulls Found at Mexican Airport in Package Bound for the U.S.
Authorities at a Mexican airport made a gruesome discovery inside a package headed for the United States on Friday. Four human skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, Reuters reported. The parcel was sent from Michoacan in western Mexico to an address in Manning, South Carolina. Authorities did not release information on the age of the skulls, or the motive for sending them. However, they added that whoever sent the package did not obtain a special permit required for sending human remains.Read it at Reuters
DEA seizes enough fentanyl that had potential to ‘kill every American’ in 2022
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials seized more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl this year, which they say was enough to potentially kill every American. The seizures included 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. “These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American […]
More cocaine seized at South Texas ports in 2022
he amount of cocaine seized at U.S. ports of entry on the South Texas border increased almost 20% in 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports.
Extradition of cartel boss El Chapo’s son to US halted by judge
The extradition of drug cartel boss El Chapo’s son to the United States was halted by a Mexican federal judge the day after 29 people died in a wave of violence that followed his arrest by special forces.Ovidio Guzman, 32, was seized by military troops in his home state of Sinaloa and brought to Mexico City by helicopter where he is now behind bars at a high-security federal prison.The arrest of Mr Guzman, whom the US calls “a senior member of the Sinaloa Cartel” and has offered a $5m arrest reward, came a week before Joe Biden’s visit to...
Cuban migrants awaiting deportation are freed after U.S. accidentally leaked their info
Several Cuban immigrants slated for deportation back to Cuba were instead freed from detention Thursday, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement accidentally posted their confidential data online last month and a U.S. official inadvertently passed the information on to the Cuban government.
Border Patrol agent shot ahead of Biden border visit to El Paso
A Border Patrol agent assigned to its El Paso region was shot Thursday afternoon while attempting to make a traffic stop in New Mexico, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.
Cocaine Worth $2M Found Stashed in Hidden VW Compartment at Border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a vehicle, the agency said Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers encountered a male driver, 31, in a Volkswagen entering the U.S. He presented them with a valid state-issued identification card.
The 'world's coolest dictator' rounded up 60,000 people in a supposed crackdown on MS-13. A shrimp farming community is fighting back.
The MS-13 gang made El Salvador one of the most violent places not at war. The 'world's coolest dictator' created a new layer of misery.
FBI fugitive wanted for role in Texas murder-for-hire plot arrested in Mexico
José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, a Mexican cartel leader known as "El Gato" who is wanted in the U.S. for his alleged role in orchestrating a 2013 murder in Southlake, Texas, has been arrested in Mexico, authorities said. Villareal-Hernandez was detained in Mexico City. In a tweet, Mexican authorities said that...
