FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
NME
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
Showbiz411
Death Knell for Movie Houses: NYC’s Chelsea Loses Main Multiplex, Cinepolis Theater, Today
Today is the last day for the Cinepolis Theater on West 23rd St in Chelsea. For a long time the multiplex was a Cineplex Odeon establishment. Then eight years ago it was taken over by Cinepolis. Now it’s gone. A post on the website reads: “Dear valued guests, We...
Double Grammy nominated rap artist spotted at NJ mall
EAST RUTHERFORD — Yes, sometimes even celebrities can be spotted at the American Dream megamall. This time it was hip hip sensation Meek Mill who went snowboarding Sunday at Big Snow American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center. The 35-year-old “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper...
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] This New Yorker is Trying to Get Ghost Cars Off the Streets
Drivers in New York City have figured out a way to get around the NYPD's elaborate network of traffic enforcement cameras -- making their license plates unreadable. We meet the snitch trying to stop them and a ghost plate dealer keeping them on the streets. via VICE. Matt Coneybeare. Matt...
New York Post
Harlem Dem Inez Dickens in bid to topple socialist Kristin Richardson Jordan
Assemblywoman Inez Dickens has had it with a soft-on-crime, tough-on-cops politician in her Harlem district — and is willing to give up her Albany post if she can oust the councilwoman, who has likened the NYPD to a white supremacist “gang.”. Dickens this week will announce a bid...
Manhattan restaurant sues NYC for $615,000 over destruction of outdoor dining shed
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) —- An East Village restaurant filed a $615,000 lawsuit against New York City and the Department of Transportation Thursday after its outdoor dining shed was destroyed. The dining shed, which cost $90,000, was torn down in October, Mimi Blitz, co-owner of Pinky’s Space, located near East First Street and First Avenue, […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City
© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
stupiddope.com
Discover the Best Cannabis Strains from Uncle Bud NYC: Fish Scale, Grease Monkey, White Runtz, White Cherry Gelato, and Black Runtz
Are you looking for the best cannabis strains in New York City? Look no further than Uncle Budd NYC, a Harlem-based legacy cannabis brand and delivery company. Uncle Budd serves all of NYC, including the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens, and offers a wide range of top-quality strains for your enjoyment.
NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Public Schools custodian has been arrested by officers from the 107th Precinct in Queens. Officials have charged 37-year-old Alan Fung with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old. The details of Fung’s actions and charges were not released by the NYPD at this time. The post NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC’s notorious ‘Teflon Con’ finally behind bars after sentencing in burglary spree
Looks like luck has run out for New York’s “Teflon Con.” Charles Wold — who earned the moniker for repeatedly dodging jail time despite years of arrests for stealing from city businesses — was sentenced to prison on Monday. Wold, 59, was hit with two-to-four-years behind bars after pleading to six new burglaries, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said. “This defendant is a serial burglar who has shown that he will continue to invade other people’s property if he remains at large, necessitating this prison sentence,” said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez, whose prosecutors had asked for a sentence of nine to 18 years. “My...
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.
A neighbor shot a man in the Bronx, and the 911 agent who received the call was his wife. On Monday, Dillon St. Clair, a 39-year-old man, got shot in the chest over an argument with his upstairs neighbor. The argument was over the noise coming from their apartment. When someone called 911 to report the incident, the dispatcher who answered the call was the victim’s wife, Junita Reed St. Clair.
NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mayor Adams unveils plans to turn NYC offices into 20,000 new apartments
Adams' proposals come as the pandemic has changed work policies, with people adopting hybrid working schedule The office conversion plan is a key component of the mayor and governor’s ambitious housing development goals. [ more › ]
Radio Ink
Sports Radio Wars Continue in New York City
But this one isn’t what you think. This latest battle involves employees at the same radio station. ESPN Radio’s Michael Kay threatened to get a producer fired from another ESPN radio show after he took a verbal swipe at Kay’s recent ratings performance. Kay’s show runs in...
NYC's Annual ‘No Pants Subway Ride’ Has Been Canceled
Another year without No Pants Day on the subway!
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC’s Top 5 Cannabis Strains: Sweet Treats and Relaxing Highs
Uncle Budd NYC is a highly reputable and well-established cannabis brand and delivery service that is based in Harlem, New York City. They have made a name for themselves by providing customers with top-quality cannabis strains that are carefully curated to ensure a wide range of effects and flavors. Whether...
Man found dead, shot outside Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK, NY – The body of a 50-year-old man was found lying on the ground outside an apartment in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn Monday night. At around 10:22 pm, officers from the NYPD’s 73rd Precinct invested a shots-fired 911 call in front of the apartment building at 37 New Lots Avenue. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 50-year-old male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest,” the NYPD said in a statement. EMS crews transported the man, who was later identified as Reginald Thawney, to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead The post Man found dead, shot outside Brooklyn apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
One year after deadly Twin Parks fire in the Bronx, tenants move away and enforcement lags
Last year, a fire sparked by a faulty space heater killed 17 people at the Twin Parks Northwest high-rise in the Bronx, the city's deadliest fire since 1990. Most tenants have moved away in the aftermath of a fire that killed 17 people, fraying a close-knit, working-class community that had flourished in the building. [ more › ]
The Jewish Press
Antisemitism and THE NY TIMES
The New York Times seems to be on a journalistic crusade to discredit New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, particularly Hasidic ones. The centerpiece of the NYT campaign is its “investigation” of wrongdoing in and by Hasidic schools, the results of which were initially described in a 6000-word article splashed across the newspaper’s front page on September 11, 2022.
