NME

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City

© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Public Schools custodian has been arrested by officers from the 107th Precinct in Queens. Officials have charged 37-year-old Alan Fung with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old. The details of Fung’s actions and charges were not released by the NYPD at this time. The post NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC’s notorious ‘Teflon Con’ finally behind bars after sentencing in burglary spree

Looks like luck has run out for New York’s “Teflon Con.” Charles Wold — who earned the moniker for repeatedly dodging jail time despite years of arrests for stealing from city businesses — was sentenced to prison on Monday. Wold, 59, was hit with two-to-four-years behind bars after pleading to six new burglaries, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said. “This defendant is a serial burglar who has shown that he will continue to invade other people’s property if he remains at large, necessitating this prison sentence,” said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez, whose prosecutors had asked for a sentence of nine to 18 years. “My...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsing the States

A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.

A neighbor shot a man in the Bronx, and the 911 agent who received the call was his wife. On Monday, Dillon St. Clair, a 39-year-old man, got shot in the chest over an argument with his upstairs neighbor. The argument was over the noise coming from their apartment. When someone called 911 to report the incident, the dispatcher who answered the call was the victim’s wife, Junita Reed St. Clair.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Radio Ink

Sports Radio Wars Continue in New York City

But this one isn’t what you think. This latest battle involves employees at the same radio station. ESPN Radio’s Michael Kay threatened to get a producer fired from another ESPN radio show after he took a verbal swipe at Kay’s recent ratings performance. Kay’s show runs in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man found dead, shot outside Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK, NY – The body of a 50-year-old man was found lying on the ground outside an apartment in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn Monday night. At around 10:22 pm, officers from the NYPD’s 73rd Precinct invested a shots-fired 911 call in front of the apartment building at 37 New Lots Avenue. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 50-year-old male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest,” the NYPD said in a statement. EMS crews transported the man, who was later identified as Reginald Thawney, to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead The post Man found dead, shot outside Brooklyn apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Jewish Press

Antisemitism and THE NY TIMES

The New York Times seems to be on a journalistic crusade to discredit New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, particularly Hasidic ones. The centerpiece of the NYT campaign is its “investigation” of wrongdoing in and by Hasidic schools, the results of which were initially described in a 6000-word article splashed across the newspaper’s front page on September 11, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

