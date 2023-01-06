Read full article on original website
Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools
Shoppers hoping for a little relief at the grocery store for their holiday meals will be disappointed by the Consumer Price Index released Tuesday. The CPI shows inflation cooling but food prices — particularly for some holiday staples — remain high. The CPI increased 0.1% in November, which was lower than some economists expected. Over […] The post Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Brazil's 2022 inflation slows sharply, misses government target
BRASILIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation ended 2022 with a sharp slowdown from double-digit peaks seen throughout the year on the back of fiscal measures and an aggressive monetary policy tightening, but once again missed the government's official target.
Dollar treads water near 7-month lows ahead of U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The dollar was rangebound on Tuesday, hovering around its weakest level in seven months versus the euro and a group of other major currencies, as traders awaited U.S. inflation data later this week to help firm up interest rate hike expectations.
Fed’s preferred index shows inflation easing again
The Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation eased again last month, potentially bolstering hopes that central banks will slow down interest rate hikes. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.1 percent in November and 5.5 percent over the last year, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data released Friday. That’s down from the…
Dollar at 7-month low vs euro on slower Fed rate hike expectations
NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar on Monday slid to a seven-month low against the euro as traders bet recent economic data would prompt the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, while riskier currencies benefited from China reopening its borders.
Here's Why Egg Prices Surged in 2022. Those Elevated Costs Could Last Into the First Quarter of 2023, Expert Says
Egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Bird flu is the primary culprit, economists said. Millions of egg-laying hens died in 2022 as a result of the deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history. Perhaps counterintuitively,...
The U.S. might avoid a full-out recession, but get ready for a ‘slowcession’ says one of the first economists to predict the 2008 financial crash
Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, wants us to be more optimistic about the economy. An economic downturn in the U.S. this year is all but guaranteed as the Federal Reserve puts the brakes on the economy and clamps down on inflation. But while nobody knows exactly how much...
msn.com
Vanguard says the outlook for the 60/40 model of stocks and bonds is looking rosier, but here’s the allocation it prefers the most
It’s still jaw-dropping to look at the chart of asset performance in 2022. The dot for 2022 is way over to the left — that is, signaling a year in which both stocks and bonds plummeted in value. Analysts at Vanguard say, not to worry — they still...
Washington Examiner
The US must not help Beijing stabilize its economy
Just one day after Beijing ended its zero- COVID policy, and immediately following a meeting with leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Li Keqiang, a top official for the Chinese Communist Party, told reporters that China would welcome foreign investments and promote an institutional opening-up. That...
CNBC
European markets clock best week since November as investors digest U.S. jobs report
LONDON — European markets climbed on Friday as investors digested key euro zone inflation data and December's U.S. jobs report. All sectors were in the green. Basic resources led gains with a 2.5% rise, as chemicals and energy stocks both rose around 1.9%. Inflation in the euro zone dropped...
More interest rate hikes coming? Fed will remain committed to reducing inflation, official says
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The Federal Reserve remains committed to reducing inflation in the U.S. economy, an official told an audience at the 21st Annual Economic Forecast Forum on Friday afternoon. According to Tom Barkin, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, demand for goods...
US suffering from the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
Macro Trends Advisors founding partner Mitch Roschelle breaks down the U.S.'s historic home price correction.
Oil settles flat, with weekly decline on recession worries
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday as the market balanced a weaker U.S. dollar and mixed U.S. jobs reports, but both crude benchmarks ended the first week of the year lower due to global recession concerns.
Top central banker says Fed officials screwed up on inflation because of Uber-like ‘surge pricing’ that they didn’t think was possible
“Why did we miss it?” Minneapolis Federal Reserve president Neel Kashkari wrote in a Wednesday article when discussing the rise of inflation. His answer: “surge pricing inflation.”
Tech stocks headed for ‘bloodbath’ in 2023, more ‘job threats’ expected
Tech stocks are positioned to fall again in 2023 as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues interest rate hikes to slow inflation
Markets are wrong to think things will return to normal and should brace for an era of tumult, debt, and high interest rates, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says
Markets are wrong to think things will return to normal this year, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said. He warned investors to brace for a new period of debt, tumult, and volatile interest rates. "This is going to be remembered as the year when we recognized that we were heading...
Food prices soared in 2022, Americans hope for improvement in 2023
(The Center Square) – Food prices soared in 2022, and so far there are few solutions on the horizon for 2023. The latest Consumer Price Index Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices increased 12% in the previous 12 months, far higher than the already elevated inflation rate.
Action News Jax
US futures point lower ahead of inflation data, earnings
Wall Street is pointing lower ahead of Tuesday's opening bell with the corporate earnings season kicking off and an update on inflation in the U.S. due later in the week. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.4% and the S&P 500 fell 0.5%. There is growing anxiety that repeated...
US inflation hasn't 'turned the corner yet' so the Fed should stick with interest-rate hikes, a top IMF official says
US inflation still hasn't "turned the corner yet" despite a recent cooling, a top IMF official said. That means the Federal Reserve should stick with its interest-rate hikes, Gita Gopinath told the FT. Her comments come after Fed minutes released Wednesday signaled rates could stay higher for longer. Inflation is...
Americans see inflation cooling further over the next year, NY Fed survey shows
U.S. households are becoming more optimistic about inflation, with consumers seeing prices falling to 5% one year from now, the lowest level since July 2021.
