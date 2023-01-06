ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Louisiana Illuminator

Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools

Shoppers hoping for a little relief at the grocery store for their holiday meals will be disappointed by the Consumer Price Index released Tuesday. The CPI shows inflation cooling but food prices — particularly for some holiday staples — remain high. The CPI increased 0.1% in November, which was lower than some economists expected. Over […] The post Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Reuters

Brazil's 2022 inflation slows sharply, misses government target

BRASILIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation ended 2022 with a sharp slowdown from double-digit peaks seen throughout the year on the back of fiscal measures and an aggressive monetary policy tightening, but once again missed the government's official target.
Reuters

Dollar treads water near 7-month lows ahead of U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The dollar was rangebound on Tuesday, hovering around its weakest level in seven months versus the euro and a group of other major currencies, as traders awaited U.S. inflation data later this week to help firm up interest rate hike expectations.
The Hill

Fed’s preferred index shows inflation easing again

The Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation eased again last month, potentially bolstering hopes that central banks will slow down interest rate hikes.  The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.1 percent in November and 5.5 percent over the last year, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data released Friday. That’s down from the…
Reuters

Dollar at 7-month low vs euro on slower Fed rate hike expectations

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar on Monday slid to a seven-month low against the euro as traders bet recent economic data would prompt the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, while riskier currencies benefited from China reopening its borders.
Washington Examiner

The US must not help Beijing stabilize its economy

Just one day after Beijing ended its zero- COVID policy, and immediately following a meeting with leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Li Keqiang, a top official for the Chinese Communist Party, told reporters that China would welcome foreign investments and promote an institutional opening-up. That...
Big Country News

Food prices soared in 2022, Americans hope for improvement in 2023

(The Center Square) – Food prices soared in 2022, and so far there are few solutions on the horizon for 2023. The latest Consumer Price Index Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices increased 12% in the previous 12 months, far higher than the already elevated inflation rate.
Action News Jax

US futures point lower ahead of inflation data, earnings

Wall Street is pointing lower ahead of Tuesday's opening bell with the corporate earnings season kicking off and an update on inflation in the U.S. due later in the week. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.4% and the S&P 500 fell 0.5%. There is growing anxiety that repeated...

