Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has it that Apple might bring all upcoming iPhone 15 models across the same design language by bringing the Dynamic Island punch-hole cutout to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The fresh design element, which has some functionality uses aside from eliminating the notch, was an exclusive new feature on last year's top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Aside from shaking up the looks of the premium iPhones, the Dynamic Island is a bit more than your regular hole-punch: it is widely used in concert with the iOS interface, showing ongoing notifications, privacy indicators, music album art, navigational directions, and others.

1 DAY AGO