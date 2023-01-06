Nita Strauss says she was told to “show more skin” and “appear available” early in her career

Inspired by his mentoring by the jazz greats, Stanley Clarke announces his 2023 4EVER tour across Europe and the US his hopes for his new band. Bass heroes don’t get much bigger than Stanley Clarke, yet for all his achievements to date, there’s a new sense of urgency about his latest project, which is heading out on tour following a pandemic-induced hiatus. Clarke, a still youthful-looking 71, is using his position as one of jazz’s senior figures to mentor a young band of new-talent – just like he was mentored by the jazz greats who were around when he was a young upstart in New York.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO