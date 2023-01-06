Nita Strauss says she was told to “show more skin” and “appear available” early in her career

Read full article on original website
Periphery announce fifth album, Djent is Not a Genre, in ultimate trolling of rock press
The band’s social media countdown has ended with the announcement of their fifth full-length, due this March. Periphery have announced their long-awaited new album will be titled Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre (yes, really) and will land on March 10 this year. The band also revealed that...
Iggy Pop explains why he prefers his albums to sound “rough”: “I like Link Wray a lot better than Yngwie Malmsteen, put it that way”
The punk rock icon has discussed his 19th album, the Andrew Watt-produced Every Loser, which features guest appearances from Josh Klinghoffer, Chad Smith and the late Taylor Hawkins. Hot on the heels of the release of his 19th studio album, Every Loser, Iggy Pop has spoken about the “rough” sound...
This virtuoso is using a Hello Kitty Stratocaster to cover Eric Johnson’s Cliffs of Dover… in a bunch of different scales
Cliffs of Melodic Minor and Cliffs of Ionian might not sound quite as catchy on paper, but they sure sound good from the fretboard of the cult favorite Squier Strat. For reasons we don’t entirely understand, the Squier Hello Kitty Stratocaster has become something of a cult favorite electric guitar – so much so, in fact, that the price for this humble, one-pickup creation has more than doubled since 2019.
Willow has been in the studio with St. Vincent – and a Fender Mike McCready 1960 Stratocaster
Could a collaboration be incoming? Or is it part of something bigger? Either way, the Pearl Jam great’s Custom Shop Strat is involved. Pop-punk star Willow has shared an image of St. Vincent in the studio, implying the two artists are working on music together. The artist posted a...
"Get someone young and help them": Stanley Clarke confirms new touring line-up and the importance of mentoring
Inspired by his mentoring by the jazz greats, Stanley Clarke announces his 2023 4EVER tour across Europe and the US his hopes for his new band. Bass heroes don’t get much bigger than Stanley Clarke, yet for all his achievements to date, there’s a new sense of urgency about his latest project, which is heading out on tour following a pandemic-induced hiatus. Clarke, a still youthful-looking 71, is using his position as one of jazz’s senior figures to mentor a young band of new-talent – just like he was mentored by the jazz greats who were around when he was a young upstart in New York.
The one Led Zeppelin song Jimmy Page recorded with a Gibson Flying V
Jimmy Page is commonly associated with an elite handful of very select electric guitars. These models include the Fender Telecaster, the Gibson EDS-1275 and, perhaps above all others, the Gibson Les Paul Standard – a guitar with which Page performed some of his most iconic feats of guitar playing ingenuity.
Spice up your funk rhythm chops with this Shane Theriot video masterclass
In this video masterclass, Shane Theriot demonstrates his phenomenal New Orleans style funk chops in a series of five exercises. Hailing from Louisiana, not far from new Orleans itself, Theriot is a master guitarist, instructor and producer. A graduate of GIT in Los Angeles, he has worked with many A-list artists, including The Neville Brothers, Hall & Oates, Boz Scaggs, Willie Nelson and many more, and is Musical Director of the hit TV show, Live From Daryl’s House, with Daryl Hall.
Why John Patitucci doesn't like bass-led albums that are just “technical overload”
Bass player-led band projects can often fall into two categories – the first being a dry technical one, with high notational values but seriously lacking in soul; the second is one that’s led from the bottom up, with our bass-toting leader showing just how a great bassist can shape a band and its music.
