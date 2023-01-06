Read full article on original website
Illinois Attorney General Sworn In For Second Term
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is beginning his second term. Raoul was sworn in yesterday. He pledged to continue his commitment to protecting communities from gun violence. Raoul announced plans to file legislation holding firearms dealers and manufacturers accountable when they engage in harmful and dangerous sales and marketing tactics.
Illinois Has Record-Setting Year for Adult Use Cannabis Sales In 2022
Illinois is coming off a record setting year for adult use cannabis sales. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced that 2022 set records in all categories it tracks. That includes number of items sold, sales totals to Illinois and out-of-state residents, and sales total by month. For the year, Illinois adult use cannabis dispensaries sold more than one-point-five-billion-dollars worth of product, an increase of more than 12-percent from 2021.
Pritzker Waiting On Senate To Pass Right Assault Weapons Bans
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) A Senate proposal to regulate guns in Illinois is now on file, but there’s pushback from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that it’s too watered down. The amendment filed Sunday defines “assault weapons” and caps magazines to no more than 10 rounds for rifles and no more than 15 rounds for handguns. It’s possible the measure could be heard Monday morning in the Senate Executive Committee.
Biden Approves CA Emergency Declaration
(Mexico City) — California will get federal help as it deals with the impacts of deadly storms. President Biden approved the state’s emergency declaration as he’s in Mexico City for the North American Leaders’ Summit. Governor Gavin Newsom noted 12 people have already died in the last week from storm-related weather. Forecasters say the system is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain until Tuesday.
Illinois House Republican Jim Durkin Resigning
(Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool) Illinois House Republican Jim Durkin is stepping down. In a letter to the Clerk of the House, Durkin said he is resigning tomorrow night after 22 years in the Illinois General Assembly. He said its “time to give this great responsibility to the next generation of public servants.” The Western Springs Republican announced in November that he would relinquish his role as House minority leader.
Jesse White Retiring As Secretary Of State
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is retiring following more than 20 years in office. White is stepping down as the head of the state agency responsible for driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations. He is being replaced by Alexi Giannoulias [[ ah-lex-ee jih-new-lee-us ]], who was sworn in today. White is Illinois’ longest-serving Secretary of State, a position he has held since 1999.
