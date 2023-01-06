(Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool) Illinois House Republican Jim Durkin is stepping down. In a letter to the Clerk of the House, Durkin said he is resigning tomorrow night after 22 years in the Illinois General Assembly. He said its “time to give this great responsibility to the next generation of public servants.” The Western Springs Republican announced in November that he would relinquish his role as House minority leader.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO