Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today

Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
BGR.com

Sony will not unveil any new TVs at CES this year…but might reveal a car

Sony, one of the pillars of CES, has announced that it will not be unveiling any televisions at the consumer technology show this year. As reported by The Verge, Sony will not be announcing any new television models at the Consumer Electronics Show this year. The company has historically been known to unveil its next-generation televisions — especially its high-end Bravia models — at the trade show. However, that’s not happening this year.
TechRadar

Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023

CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
CNET

CES 2023's Biggest Highlights: Sony's Car, 3D Laptops and Shape Shifting Screens

The biggest consumer electronics show of the year is on. CES 2023 is where the biggest tech companies demo their biggest products of 2023 -- there's a lot of hype, a lot of noise and a lot of dazzling new tech. We're live on the CES show floor trying it all, sifting through the noise to bring you the coolest, wackiest, most innovative new tech we spot.
Digital Trends

The 7 Best Laptop Deals in Best Buy’s 3-Day Flash Sale — From $150

If anybody knows that January is the hot time for laptop deals it’s us, but this year Best Buy got the memo. There’s a three day sale going on as we speak that has some pretty great deals you’ll want to take advantage of. Unfortunately, these flash sales can bombard you with everything from 2-in-1’s to gaming laptop deals and everything in between. Instead of making you wade through all of the deals on your own, we’ve decided to help and pick out the products that you should actually be looking at. In the end, we arrived at a list of seven worthy contenders:
Trusted Reviews

Ring Car Cam helps you scare off the thieving git breaking into your car

Amazon’s Ring cameras are on the move. The home security company is expanding beyond its powerful range of video doorbells and indoor/outdoor cameras with an in-car dashcam. Revealed at CES 2023, the Ring Car Cam includes dual-facing HD cameras that will capture the goings on inside the car and outside of the front window. There’s night vision recording too.
Digital Trends

This massive 85-inch QLED 4K TV is $1,300 off right now

A massive QLED TV will look amazing in any living room, but they’re usually beyond the budget of most families. Here’s an offer from Samsung’s TV deals that will give you the chance at such an upgrade — the 85-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV with an eye-catching discount of $1,300, which pulls its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $3,300. It’s still not cheap by any means, but if you’ve got the cash, this is the kind of investment that you won’t regret. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on the price cut.
The Verge

Samsung takes on Apple and LG with its own 5K display for creative pros

Samsung’s 2023 monitor plans don’t just include Odyssey gaming screens and a new version of its Smart Monitor: the company is also directly coming after Apple and LG with a 27-inch, color-accurate 5K monitor called the ViewFinity S9. Samsung says the 5120x2880 IPS display has a matte finish to reduce glare and covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut.
Digital Trends

Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023

Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Futurism

New AR Glasses Translate Conversations in Real Time

TCL — a company best known for its affordable TVs — has been trying to establish a foothold in the VR and AR space. Its latest and likely boldest entry comes in the form of the RayNeo X2, a pair of augmented reality smart glasses that can, among other features, translate conversations in real time.
TechRadar

CES's best screen may be less than an inch wide

Sure, 97-inch next-gen OLED TVs are eye-popping and gorgeous, but I was blown away by something no bigger than a quarter: LG Display's 0.42-inch OLEDoS high-resolution screen. The company unveiled the itty-bitty OLED on silicon (OLEDoS) microdisplay this week at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. I saw it as part of a behind-the-scenes tour of all LG Display's latest OLED innovations, of which there are many. I got a big kick out of the flexible OLED and TVs with motorized, moving speakers (opens in new tab). Still, that little OLEDoS bowled me over.

