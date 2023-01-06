Carlos Garcia Aceves will launch his first short film titled “Mysterious Ways 23” which is scheduled for release in April 2023. Los Angeles, CA, USA – January 9, 2023 – The USA movie industry has been flourishing once again. It has produced hundreds of more blockbuster movies, feature films, documentaries, TV shows, and more. Every day, a new movie is completed and gets released. While some create a lasting effect, others quickly fade out of memory. Coming into the league of Hollywood producers is Carlos Garcia Aceves, a custom classic car garage owner who will release his debut short film titled “Mysterious Ways 23.” The movie is guaranteed to be an instant hit as it has already garnered a lot of buzz and anticipation from directors, producers, viewers, and other stakeholders in the movie industry.

