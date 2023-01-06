ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

Eater

Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish

Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update

UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Strong Storm Drenches Southern California. Here's When the Heaviest Rain Arrives

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued Monday in Santa Barbara County as a strong winter storm with heavy rain moved south into the Los Angeles area. The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into the evening. The wet weather follows last week's powerful winter storm that flooded some SoCal streets and freeways.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Storm Watch: Here are the evacuation orders, flood and weather advisories

Heavy rain is hitting all parts of Southern California prompting weather advisories in many areas. We've gathered the latest evacuation orders, flood and weather advisories in live posts below. Pasadena fallen tree damages 2 cars. A tree fell and damaged two vehicles in the 100 block of N.Oak Knoll Ave....
PASADENA, CA
getnews.info

Custom Classic Car Garage Owner Carlos Garcia Aceves is on Course to Becoming the Next Hollywood Director, Announces Upcoming Short Film Release

Carlos Garcia Aceves will launch his first short film titled “Mysterious Ways 23” which is scheduled for release in April 2023. Los Angeles, CA, USA – January 9, 2023 – The USA movie industry has been flourishing once again. It has produced hundreds of more blockbuster movies, feature films, documentaries, TV shows, and more. Every day, a new movie is completed and gets released. While some create a lasting effect, others quickly fade out of memory. Coming into the league of Hollywood producers is Carlos Garcia Aceves, a custom classic car garage owner who will release his debut short film titled “Mysterious Ways 23.” The movie is guaranteed to be an instant hit as it has already garnered a lot of buzz and anticipation from directors, producers, viewers, and other stakeholders in the movie industry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54

LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

How Did Fullerton’s Roads Get So Bad?

Potholes, cracks and rough asphalt have long plagued the streets of Fullerton – an issue residents have routinely called on the city to fix. But how did the roads in this North Orange County college town get this bad?. Mayor Fred Jung pointed to decades of neglect and misappropriation...
FULLERTON, CA
disneydining.com

Popular Disney Eatery Closes Its Doors, Effective Immediately

In 2001, a massive Disneyland Resort expansion was finally complete, and the Downtown Disney District was open for business. Downtown Disney is a great shopping and dining area that connects Disneyland Resort’s three hotels — the Disneyland Hotel, Paradise Pier Hotel (soon to be Pixar Place), and the Grand Californian — with Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

California Storms: A Massive Amount of Rain Might be on the Way

Country music superstar Luke Bryan will tell you that Rain Is A Good Thing. However, the state of California has to be getting sick of it at this point. The University of Georgia is set to take on Texas Christian University in the NCAA Football National Championship tonight. The game is being played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With a massive amount of rain expected to continue falling in California, the weather is luckily not expected to impact the game which is being played in a dome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County

(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano

Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

