New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Star Wars Trading Post at the Disneyland Resort in Downtown DisneyTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Eater
Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish
Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
I've lived in Los Angeles for 4 years. Here are 10 things tourists should skip and what they should do instead.
Travelers should think twice before they visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame, take a tour of celebrities' neighborhoods, or spend a day at Disneyland.
Rare sighting of snowy owl draws thousands to California suburb
"You're thinking to yourself that it couldn't possibly be real, and then it swivels its head."
Heavy rain, high winds arrive in Los Angeles, Orange counties
Rain is starting to fall in Southern California Monday morning, bringing high winds and flood watches to parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties and prompting President Joe Biden to declare an emergency in the state. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for...
BiG AL’S Pizzeria Expands California Presence With a New Restaurant in Orange County
The expansion fits into BiG AL’S vision of becoming a neighborhood restaurant
‘Big rock!’: Boulder closes Malibu Canyon Road; rockslides close other streets
A boulder in the roadway has closed Malibu Canyon Road in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu Tuesday morning. The road is closed between Civic Center and Piuma Way due to the “Big rock!” just north of the tunnel, Los Angeles County Public Works said on Twitter. An image shared by Public Works […]
Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update
UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
NBC San Diego
Strong Storm Drenches Southern California. Here's When the Heaviest Rain Arrives
Evacuation orders and warnings were issued Monday in Santa Barbara County as a strong winter storm with heavy rain moved south into the Los Angeles area. The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into the evening. The wet weather follows last week's powerful winter storm that flooded some SoCal streets and freeways.
CBS News
Storm Watch: Here are the evacuation orders, flood and weather advisories
Heavy rain is hitting all parts of Southern California prompting weather advisories in many areas. We've gathered the latest evacuation orders, flood and weather advisories in live posts below. Pasadena fallen tree damages 2 cars. A tree fell and damaged two vehicles in the 100 block of N.Oak Knoll Ave....
getnews.info
Custom Classic Car Garage Owner Carlos Garcia Aceves is on Course to Becoming the Next Hollywood Director, Announces Upcoming Short Film Release
Carlos Garcia Aceves will launch his first short film titled “Mysterious Ways 23” which is scheduled for release in April 2023. Los Angeles, CA, USA – January 9, 2023 – The USA movie industry has been flourishing once again. It has produced hundreds of more blockbuster movies, feature films, documentaries, TV shows, and more. Every day, a new movie is completed and gets released. While some create a lasting effect, others quickly fade out of memory. Coming into the league of Hollywood producers is Carlos Garcia Aceves, a custom classic car garage owner who will release his debut short film titled “Mysterious Ways 23.” The movie is guaranteed to be an instant hit as it has already garnered a lot of buzz and anticipation from directors, producers, viewers, and other stakeholders in the movie industry.
Ground stop lifted at LAX as powerful storm continues to pummel Southern California
A ground stop was lifted at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, as another powerful storm pummeled Southern California.
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state’s central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
Pounding Winter Rainstorm Triggers Mudslides in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Key News Network captured multiple mudslides in different areas of the city of Santa Clarita around 9:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, during a relentless winter storm that wreaked havoc with flash flood warnings in effect for most of the Southland. A mudslide occurred off...
foxla.com
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54
LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
How Did Fullerton’s Roads Get So Bad?
Potholes, cracks and rough asphalt have long plagued the streets of Fullerton – an issue residents have routinely called on the city to fix. But how did the roads in this North Orange County college town get this bad?. Mayor Fred Jung pointed to decades of neglect and misappropriation...
disneydining.com
Popular Disney Eatery Closes Its Doors, Effective Immediately
In 2001, a massive Disneyland Resort expansion was finally complete, and the Downtown Disney District was open for business. Downtown Disney is a great shopping and dining area that connects Disneyland Resort’s three hotels — the Disneyland Hotel, Paradise Pier Hotel (soon to be Pixar Place), and the Grand Californian — with Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
California Storms: A Massive Amount of Rain Might be on the Way
Country music superstar Luke Bryan will tell you that Rain Is A Good Thing. However, the state of California has to be getting sick of it at this point. The University of Georgia is set to take on Texas Christian University in the NCAA Football National Championship tonight. The game is being played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With a massive amount of rain expected to continue falling in California, the weather is luckily not expected to impact the game which is being played in a dome.
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County
(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
kcrw.com
Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano
Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
