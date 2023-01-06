Read full article on original website
Related
chathamstartribune.com
Seeking information on bus, pedestrian collision
The Danville Police Department is investigating following a traffic crash involving a Danville Public Schools bus and a pedestrian. At 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, the police department responded near the intersection of S. Main St. and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by school bus number 31.
chathamstartribune.com
Rhonda Critchley Bell
Rhonda Critchley Bell, 51, of Gretna died Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her residence. Born April 14, 1971 in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Della Jean Critchley Keatts. She was predeceased by a brother, Rodney Lee Critchley. Mrs. Bell was a member of Penuel Baptist Church and an employee of Coleman-Adams. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters and friends and being outdoors.
chathamstartribune.com
Mary Jayne Henderson dePaulo
Mary Jayne Henderson dePaulo, 75, passed away on January 5, 2023, after a long battle with chronic liver disease. A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, in Chatham, Va., on January 12, at 3:30 p.m. As a child, Jayne’s family grew up Baptist. With her own young...
chathamstartribune.com
Public invited to celebrate White Mill
The City of Danville and The Alexander Company invite the community to celebrate the White Mill’s progress in a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 12, 11 a.m. at the project site of 424 Memorial Drive. In a public-private partnership with the Danville Industrial Development Authority (“IDA”), The Alexander Company...
chathamstartribune.com
Lady Hawks split the week, second in district
The Lady Hawks traveled to Altavista Jan. 4 to take on the Lady Colonels. This is always a great rivalry game, regardless of the records. The Colonels came in at 3-5 and the Hawks come 9-2. The Colonels struck first within the first 8 seconds and the Hawks replied with a man-to-man defense.
Comments / 0