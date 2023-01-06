The Lady Hawks traveled to Altavista Jan. 4 to take on the Lady Colonels. This is always a great rivalry game, regardless of the records. The Colonels came in at 3-5 and the Hawks come 9-2. The Colonels struck first within the first 8 seconds and the Hawks replied with a man-to-man defense.

ALTAVISTA, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO