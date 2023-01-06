ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
battlecreekmi.gov

City announces closures on Jan. 12, 16

The City of Battle Creek announces the following closures for the month of January 2023:. Thursday, Jan. 12 – City Hall will be closed the entire day for staff training, and a holiday gathering. We are open regular hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the rest of this week. Monday,...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

Firefighters battling flames at Walker apartment building

WALKER, MI -- Fire crews from several Grand Rapids area departments are battling a fire at an apartment building in Walker. Firefighters responded about 2:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to 3250 Weatherford Drive NW, a complex behind the Target store on Alpine Avenue NW. There were no immediate reports of...
WALKER, MI
MLive

Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect

KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
KALAMAZOO, MI
fox2detroit.com

West Michigan man still missing after leaving home without medication, phone in November

WYOMING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ray Tarasiewicz left his Wyoming, Mich. home without his phone, medication, or debit and credit cards on Nov. 21, 2022. Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen shoveling snow at his home near Burlingame Avenue and 44th Street SW, just a few miles from Grand Rapids, after his wife left for work that morning. When his wife arrived home that afternoon, he was gone.
WYOMING, MI
MLive

Candidate offered position as Kalamazoo city attorney declines job

KALAMAZOO, MI -- James Porter, the candidate chosen for the position of Kalamazoo city attorney, has withdrawn his name for consideration, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. In 2022, current Kalamazoo City Attorney Clyde Robinson announced his retirement, with a tentative retirement date set for Feb. 1.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

MLive

58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy