Expect delays when traveling this roadway near Tanger Outlets in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – Crews will begin roadside work this week along an outdated roadway near the Tanger Outlets, southeast of Grand Rapids. What does that mean for motorists? You can expect some traffic delays this month if you’re traveling along 84th Street. Starting Tuesday morning, Jan. 10,...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Vehicle crashes into bank in Grand Rapids, no injuries
Police say no one was injured when a car crashed into a bank building in Grand Rapids near Kentwood Tuesday morning.
Crews investigate cause of Green Ridge Apartments fire, 30 apartments displaced
Fire and insurance investigators are working to determine what started a fire at Green Ridge Apartments Monday afternoon.
What’s going on at Kalamazoo Country Club? Expansion plans are in the works.
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Dirt is being moved and trees have been cut down. Preparations are underway on a portion of the property at the Kalamazoo Country Club. The site preparation work is being conducted for a planned golf course expansion and new facility. Based on an approved site plan and...
Vacant house in SE Grand Rapids damaged in fire
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire inside a vacant house in southeast Grand Rapids.
battlecreekmi.gov
City announces closures on Jan. 12, 16
The City of Battle Creek announces the following closures for the month of January 2023:. Thursday, Jan. 12 – City Hall will be closed the entire day for staff training, and a holiday gathering. We are open regular hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the rest of this week. Monday,...
Head-on semitrailer crash in Southwest Michigan kills both drivers
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Two drivers died after their semitrailers crashed around 3:35 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. A semitrailer hauling liquid propane driven by Christopher Deneen, 35, of Niles, was driving east on U.S. 12 near Portage Road in Bertrand Township in Berrien County, Michigan State Police said.
Fire significantly damages Walker apartment building, displaces eight tenants
WALKER, MI -- A brisk wind help fuel flames at a Walker apartment building fire, leading to significant damage and displacing eight tenants. The fire was reported about 2:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at 3250 Weatherford Drive NW in the Green Ridge apartments complex. Walker Fire Chief David Pelton said...
‘Claw and order’ served up, as Kalamazoo Public Safety officer makes rescue
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo Public Safety officer made a purr-fect rescue Monday. An orange cat had been stuck in a tree for two days before the rescue around midday Jan. 9, on Woodward Avenue, near North Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post.
Prison for man arrested after ice cream shop break-ins
A man who authorities say robbed a series of ice cream shops, including three while he was on an electronic tether, will spend years in a state prison.
State trooper injured after multiple vehicle crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan state trooper is left injured after a multiple vehicle crash on I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive Friday evening. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Grand Rapids. It is unclear what led to the incident, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE reports that at least two cars are involved.
Bike path in Ottawa County damaged after someone drove on decade-old bridge
The local township hopes to have this section fixed and ready for summer for riders and walkers to enjoy.
Police investigating car break-ins at retirement communities
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a string of car break-ins that have happened at four retirement facilities across the city. In total, police have recorded eight different reports of attempted and actual larceny. All of these incidents took place at retirement homes on the city's southeast side.
Firefighters battling flames at Walker apartment building
WALKER, MI -- Fire crews from several Grand Rapids area departments are battling a fire at an apartment building in Walker. Firefighters responded about 2:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to 3250 Weatherford Drive NW, a complex behind the Target store on Alpine Avenue NW. There were no immediate reports of...
Theo & Stacy’s in Kalamazoo closing down after 50 years
A downtown Kalamazoo staple is closing its doors after 50 years.
Fry Crawl? West Michigan Woman Searches For the Best French Fries in Kalamazoo
Don't get me wrong, I love potatoes in all their forms: mashed, baked, tater tots, waffle fries-- as long as it's a starchy carbohydrate, I'm in!. But what lengths would you go to in order to find the best french fries around? One West Michigan woman has made it her quest to find the best fries in Kalamazoo for the sake of her father. Confused? Keep reading!
Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect
KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
fox2detroit.com
West Michigan man still missing after leaving home without medication, phone in November
WYOMING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ray Tarasiewicz left his Wyoming, Mich. home without his phone, medication, or debit and credit cards on Nov. 21, 2022. Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen shoveling snow at his home near Burlingame Avenue and 44th Street SW, just a few miles from Grand Rapids, after his wife left for work that morning. When his wife arrived home that afternoon, he was gone.
Candidate offered position as Kalamazoo city attorney declines job
KALAMAZOO, MI -- James Porter, the candidate chosen for the position of Kalamazoo city attorney, has withdrawn his name for consideration, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. In 2022, current Kalamazoo City Attorney Clyde Robinson announced his retirement, with a tentative retirement date set for Feb. 1.
