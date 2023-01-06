Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey
It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
Central Jersey – REAL or MYTH? Cast Your Vote by Buying These NJ Beers!
This has been a hotly debated topic here in New Jersey for as long as any of us can remember: Does Central Jersey exist? These New Jersey breweries want you to drink on it!. Departed Soles Brewing Company in Jersey City has teamed up with Cypress Brewing company of Edison and Two Ton Brewing Co. in Kenilworth to create two beers to help put the question to a vote - by buying their beer, according to NJ.com.
A Charming Barnegat Restaurant Was Named One of New Jersey’s Hidden Gems
Have you heard of this charming Barnegat restaurant?. Deep in the back roads of route 539 lies the most adorable restaurant you'll ever see. When you step inside, you'll be wondering if you're still in New Jersey, or if you've been transported into a quaint town somewhere in the countryside. And of course, the food looks incredible too.
Amazing History and Entertainment at New Jersey’s Oldest Theatre in Edison
John W. Griggs was elected New Jersey Governor, Grover Cleveland (New Jersey Native) was President, Oscar Hammerstein opened the Olympia Theatre, the first theatre to be built in New York City's Times Square district (Wikipedia) and the Edison Valley Playhouse was first established. Yes, this all happened nearly 130 years ago in 1895.
A Big Birthday Party For Abby, Atlantic City’s Oldest Building
Abby is having a big birthday celebration this weekend. Of course, every birthday is a big one when you are 166 years old. Abby, a.k.a, the Absecon Lighthouse is having another big birthday and you are invited this Saturday and Sunday. This is a great time to visit the Atlantic City Inlet's most famous resident and the oldest structure in town, protecting ships and mariners since 1857.
Hungry at 2 a.m.? These four NJ restaurants are open 24 hours
This was not an easy task. Searching for restaurants that offer food all day, every day. Seems that the 24-hour business is not that common in New Jersey. The good news is that if you are traveling late or way too early, or driving a truck, there are some options for a snack or a full meal.
3 of NYC’s best hot dog joints are actually in N.J., national site says
New Jerseyans are understandably proud of their state’s hot dog culture. From Italian hot dogs in West Orange to Texas weiners throughout North Jersey and of course the deep-fried delight known as “rippers,” New Jersey loves it dogs. And a city that knows a thing or two about hot dogs is taking notice.
Atlantic City Bread: 2 NJ Bakeries Merge, Prepare to Go National
Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Valenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to The Press of Atlantic City, the...
Every Unbelievable New Jersey Restaurant Featured on Kitchen Nightmares
Chef Gordon Ramsay is the king of culinary reality TV. The loud and crude dude has built an empire with shows like Hell's Kitchen, Hotel Hell, 24 Hours to Hell and Back, and Master Chef just to mention a few. It all started with Kitchen Nightmares. First launched in the...
Best And Worst Places To Raise A Family, This Is Where New Jersey Ranks
Inflation is through the roof so when the list of the best and worst places to raise a family came out I was nervous about where New Jersey landed. I know it is expensive here in New Jersey but what about that old adage “you get what you pay for”? Financial website WalletHub did research to figure out the best and worst places to raise a family with cost being one of the focal points. Where does New Jersey fall on the list?
Babies R Us returns! Opens new NJ flagship store
EAST RUTHERFORD — Years after closing all its remaining stores, a beloved brand is returning to the U.S. with a flagship location in New Jersey at American Dream — Babies R Us. The news was announced on Tuesday by WHP Global, which added both Babies R Us and...
Update Regarding Atlantic City, NJ Christmas Tree Pothole Fix
In December 2022 we began reporting about the deplorable condition of various Atlantic City, New Jersey roadways. First, we published photos of the 2400 block of Atlantic Avenue, comparing the road conditions to the surface of the moon. At the time, Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt advised that this...
Ultimate N.J. cheap eats guide: 40 places to eat like a king on a pauper’s budget (2023 update)
Editor’s note: A version of this story was originally published in 2018 and has been updated. New Jersey is an expensive place to live and eat, and inflation and supply shortages in the past year haven’t helped matters.
phillygrub.blog
Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks Expanding to South Jersey
My friend Mark Matthews over at 42Freeway.com got the scoop about Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks expanding to South Jersey. Rocco’s is an institution at several Home Depot locations in the greater Philadelphia area. What started at a food stand, first in Queens, NY, then at the South Philly and Port Richmond Home Depots, has grown into 11 locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The new Rocco’s in Camden County will be the first location in New Jersey.
NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise
Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
How Do You Dispose Of A Beached Whale In New Jersey?
Sadly, another dead whale just washed up on the beach here at the Jersey Shore, this time in Atlantic City. Some experts say it is due to rough waters and recent storms although Clean Ocean Action was among 5 groups called in to see why six dead whales washed up on our shores in the last 33 days. The last time I checked, whales are pretty good swimmers so pollution seems more likely don't you think?
10 Great Golf Courses Located In Atlantic County, New Jersey
Avid golfers play all year long. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the great golf courses located in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This was not an easy task. Despite having organized and run golf tournaments for the past 38 years (the past 16 years presenting the “Hurley in the Morning” Charity Golf Tournament) … I needed help with this one.
Expensive Or Not, Survey Says NJ Is Among Top 10 States To Raise A Family
You're already well aware of this if you're a New Jersey resident, but the Garden State oftentimes catches quite a lot of slack. Sure, it's expensive and there are a lot of people here, but all the stereotypes are robbing people from seeing all the great aspects of the state.
Do You Think This Is The Top Song Ever About New Jersey?
There are a lot of great artists that have called New Jersey home over the years, but what is the top song ever about New Jersey? When you think about it, there aren’t a lot of great ones to choose from. New Jersey is a place that has produced...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
