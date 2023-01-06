ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey

It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
Central Jersey – REAL or MYTH? Cast Your Vote by Buying These NJ Beers!

This has been a hotly debated topic here in New Jersey for as long as any of us can remember: Does Central Jersey exist? These New Jersey breweries want you to drink on it!. Departed Soles Brewing Company in Jersey City has teamed up with Cypress Brewing company of Edison and Two Ton Brewing Co. in Kenilworth to create two beers to help put the question to a vote - by buying their beer, according to NJ.com.
A Big Birthday Party For Abby, Atlantic City’s Oldest Building

Abby is having a big birthday celebration this weekend. Of course, every birthday is a big one when you are 166 years old. Abby, a.k.a, the Absecon Lighthouse is having another big birthday and you are invited this Saturday and Sunday. This is a great time to visit the Atlantic City Inlet's most famous resident and the oldest structure in town, protecting ships and mariners since 1857.
Best And Worst Places To Raise A Family, This Is Where New Jersey Ranks

Inflation is through the roof so when the list of the best and worst places to raise a family came out I was nervous about where New Jersey landed. I know it is expensive here in New Jersey but what about that old adage “you get what you pay for”? Financial website WalletHub did research to figure out the best and worst places to raise a family with cost being one of the focal points. Where does New Jersey fall on the list?
Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks Expanding to South Jersey

My friend Mark Matthews over at 42Freeway.com got the scoop about Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks expanding to South Jersey. Rocco’s is an institution at several Home Depot locations in the greater Philadelphia area. What started at a food stand, first in Queens, NY, then at the South Philly and Port Richmond Home Depots, has grown into 11 locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The new Rocco’s in Camden County will be the first location in New Jersey.
NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise

Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
How Do You Dispose Of A Beached Whale In New Jersey?

Sadly, another dead whale just washed up on the beach here at the Jersey Shore, this time in Atlantic City. Some experts say it is due to rough waters and recent storms although Clean Ocean Action was among 5 groups called in to see why six dead whales washed up on our shores in the last 33 days. The last time I checked, whales are pretty good swimmers so pollution seems more likely don't you think?
10 Great Golf Courses Located In Atlantic County, New Jersey

Avid golfers play all year long. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the great golf courses located in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This was not an easy task. Despite having organized and run golf tournaments for the past 38 years (the past 16 years presenting the “Hurley in the Morning” Charity Golf Tournament) … I needed help with this one.
