Theo & Stacy’s in Kalamazoo closing down after 50 years
A downtown Kalamazoo staple is closing its doors after 50 years.
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Former Kent County administrator’s new book shares his leadership path, helping others fulfill dreams
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In a newly released book, former Kent County Administrator Wayman Britt shares his personal leadership journey and the need to build a society that matches the dream of civil rights leader, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “Fulfilling the Dream: My Pathway to Leadership and...
Here Are The Best Tea Bomb & Replacement Shake Places In SW Michigan
As the new year rolls around, we all know that resolutions are always brought up and eventually pushed to the wayside before being completely forgotten about. One of the most common resolutions we see is to live a healthier lifestyle in the next year, pointing out sleep, working out, social life, and eating habits.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Kalamazoo restaurant closes after 50 years in business
Theo & Stacy's has been serving Greek-American cuisine to Kalamazoo residents since 1973. Its last day of business is slated for January 29.
Kalamazoo TikToker Reaches Nearly Half of a Million Followers
A 20-year-old Kalamazoo influencer is killing the game on TikTok by just being himself. Jay aka @datsjayjayy on TikTok currently has 451.7 thousand followers and 16.7 million total video likes on the popular social media app. Jay has multiple videos that have surpassed the million-view milestone. We asked Jay what he does for a living and it turns out, TikTok was the answer,
City announces closures on Jan. 12, 16
The City of Battle Creek announces the following closures for the month of January 2023:. Thursday, Jan. 12 – City Hall will be closed the entire day for staff training, and a holiday gathering. We are open regular hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the rest of this week. Monday,...
Grand Rapids ranked 12th in top 'Bed Bug Cities List'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is once again in the top 20 cities for bed bugs based on Orkin's annual survey. Pest control service provider Orkin ranks the top 50 cities each year based on the number of bed bug treatments performed in each metro area. Grand Rapids...
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital names new medical director of philanthropy education
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Dr. James Fahner has been named medical director of philanthropy education and provider well-being at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. In his new role, Fahner, who formerly served as endowed division chief of pediatric hematology and oncology at the children’s hospital, will work to advance the hospital’s foundation in areas such as donor relations, fundraising and stewardship activities. He will also work to promote and lead programs designed to reduce caregiver burnout.
What’s going on at Kalamazoo Country Club? Expansion plans are in the works.
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Dirt is being moved and trees have been cut down. Preparations are underway on a portion of the property at the Kalamazoo Country Club. The site preparation work is being conducted for a planned golf course expansion and new facility. Based on an approved site plan and...
Vacant house in SE Grand Rapids damaged in fire
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire inside a vacant house in southeast Grand Rapids.
West Ottawa’s best thrift finds
On Saturday night, Sr. Xander Fredericksen and I were thrift shopping at the Salvation Army. After a bit of digging, I found one of my favorite pieces ever: a navy blue Nike New England Patriots hoodie with the team’s old school retro logo. Brand new, this hoodie would have cost between $75 – 90. I bought it for $7.99.
West Michigan man still missing after leaving home without medication, phone in November
WYOMING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ray Tarasiewicz left his Wyoming, Mich. home without his phone, medication, or debit and credit cards on Nov. 21, 2022. Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen shoveling snow at his home near Burlingame Avenue and 44th Street SW, just a few miles from Grand Rapids, after his wife left for work that morning. When his wife arrived home that afternoon, he was gone.
25-Foot Sea Creature Once Prowled River Meandering Though Southern Michigan
Turn-of-the-century newspaper reports share an eye-opening tale of a 'sea serpent' said to be lurking in the waters of the St Joseph River near Union City in south-central Michigan. Shared by the Union City Society of Historic Preservation and again by the Union City, MI Facebook pages, the St Joseph...
See photos, history as Kalamazoo County Jail building turns 50
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Just over 50 years ago, the first incarcerated people moved into the new Kalamazoo County Jail. Either 61 or 63 people were moved Jan. 5, 1973, from the jail on top floor of the Kalamazoo County Courthouse to the new jail at 1500 Lamont Avenue.
'She was just a loving person': Friend of Allegan Co. mom and daughters killed in shooting speaks up
FENNVILLE, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says a 34-year-old man from Fennville shot and killed his family Saturday afternoon, before turning the gun on himself. Dispatch calls from Allegan County around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 indicate that there was a history of domestic violence in the...
Deputies warn of Ottawa County phone scam
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are warning of a fraudulent phone scam making the rounds through Ottawa County. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of phone calls claiming to be a member of the department. The calls were reportedly made Monday and Tuesday.
Repeated use of n-word by Michigan college hoops coach prompts player boycott
ALBION, MI - Ten Albion College basketball players sat out a Saturday game in protest of the college’s handling of Coach Jody May’s alleged use of the n-word multiple times at a practice. The boycott of the Jan. 7 home game against Indiana’s Trine University was for not...
