ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo TikToker Reaches Nearly Half of a Million Followers

A 20-year-old Kalamazoo influencer is killing the game on TikTok by just being himself. Jay aka @datsjayjayy on TikTok currently has 451.7 thousand followers and 16.7 million total video likes on the popular social media app. Jay has multiple videos that have surpassed the million-view milestone. We asked Jay what he does for a living and it turns out, TikTok was the answer,
KALAMAZOO, MI
battlecreekmi.gov

City announces closures on Jan. 12, 16

The City of Battle Creek announces the following closures for the month of January 2023:. Thursday, Jan. 12 – City Hall will be closed the entire day for staff training, and a holiday gathering. We are open regular hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the rest of this week. Monday,...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital names new medical director of philanthropy education

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Dr. James Fahner has been named medical director of philanthropy education and provider well-being at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. In his new role, Fahner, who formerly served as endowed division chief of pediatric hematology and oncology at the children’s hospital, will work to advance the hospital’s foundation in areas such as donor relations, fundraising and stewardship activities. He will also work to promote and lead programs designed to reduce caregiver burnout.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thewestottawan.com

West Ottawa’s best thrift finds

On Saturday night, Sr. Xander Fredericksen and I were thrift shopping at the Salvation Army. After a bit of digging, I found one of my favorite pieces ever: a navy blue Nike New England Patriots hoodie with the team’s old school retro logo. Brand new, this hoodie would have cost between $75 – 90. I bought it for $7.99.
HOLLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

West Michigan man still missing after leaving home without medication, phone in November

WYOMING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ray Tarasiewicz left his Wyoming, Mich. home without his phone, medication, or debit and credit cards on Nov. 21, 2022. Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen shoveling snow at his home near Burlingame Avenue and 44th Street SW, just a few miles from Grand Rapids, after his wife left for work that morning. When his wife arrived home that afternoon, he was gone.
WYOMING, MI
Fox17

Deputies warn of Ottawa County phone scam

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are warning of a fraudulent phone scam making the rounds through Ottawa County. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of phone calls claiming to be a member of the department. The calls were reportedly made Monday and Tuesday.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy