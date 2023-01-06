ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Cream Recall Drops Before Christmas

For those looking to have some ice cream with their holiday dinner leftovers, don't bust out that spoon. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut allergens present within. According to The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement originally dropped on Nov. 23, a day before turkey day. The recall affected the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
VIRGINIA STATE
Health Digest

Is Peanut Butter Good For You?

Whether creamy or crunchy, peanut butter is a delicious staple in many pantries. You could just eat the yummy spread by the spoonful -- but should you?
Popculture

Coffee Beans Recalled

Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled Over the Holidays

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those who were eager to enjoy Christmas in a cup, they may have have had to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalled AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
InsideHook

Everyone’s Favorite Chocolate Bar Has High Levels of Heavy Metals

Put down that mini bar of Special Dark — a new report found that Hershey’s chocolate contains high levels of lead and cadmium, and a customer has filed a class action lawsuit against the candy brand. According to Reuters, New York state resident Christopher Lazazzaro filed the lawsuit after Consumer Reports released scientific test results that found 28 chocolate bars contained the heavy metals.
Popculture

Chocolate Recalled Due to Presence of Foreign Materials

Chocolate lovers should take a quick look at their favorite snack before taking the next bite. Sanders Candy, LLC recently recalled its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels in Canada due to the presence of a foreign material. It was determined that the bite-sized chocolate candies may contain pieces of plastic, making them a hazard to consumers.
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Oranges, Lemons, Limes, Grapefruit, and Other Citrus?

A decorative bowl of oranges or a fruit display piled high with juicy grapefruits, pomelos, and tangerines looks fabulous, but is this aesthetically pleasing setup really how you should store these juicy fruits? We spoke to experts to find out the right way to store citrus for peak flavor and freshness.
WREG

Best tea for a sore throat

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether it’s merely a symptom of too much talking or a more serious illness, hot tea can soothe the pain of a sore throat. Any hot beverage will do the trick, although the right herbal teas can act as mild cough suppressants or painkillers, making them a pleasant and effective remedy.
foodmanufacturing.com

Watson-Marlow to Showcase Certa Sine, Qdos Chemical Metering, Bredel Heavy Duty Waste Pumps

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) is showcasing its ground-breaking high-efficiency pump technology for poultry processing and wastewater treatment applications at IPPE 2023, the premier global event for poultry, feed and meat technology. IPPE 2023 will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, Georgia, from January 24-26, 2023. Visit...
ATLANTA, GA
foodmanufacturing.com

Multinational Corporation Charged in Organic Grain Fraud Scheme

Two Dubai entities and several individuals were charged in an indictment unsealed in the District of Maryland recently for their roles in a multimillion-dollar scheme to export non-organic grain into the United States to be sold as certified organic. Hakan Agro DMCC and Hakan Organics DMCC, both based in Dubai,...
MARYLAND STATE

