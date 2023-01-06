Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan ValleyTimothy RawlesSan Tan Valley, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in ScottsdaleMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Revolutionary New Service: Walmart Now Delivering Orders Straight To Your Door By Drone!Ty D.Phoenix, AZ
Related
North Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming Mega Millions win just before ticket expires
Luka Doncic dribbles, he shoots, the buzzer sounds but it goes in; there's nothing like watching NBA superstars win games with a buzzer-beater, but there's another buzzer-beater situation connected to a North Texan winning some serious cash from the Texas Lottery.
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: These Local Bakeries Make the Best Bread, Pastries, and Doughnuts in the Valley
Baking is such a unique blend of art and science. But when bakers really get it right, another element joins the mix, bringing the category into the realm of magic. Throughout metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have multiple baking magicians bringing the most perfect pastries, bread, and doughnuts to life. These are the Valley's best bakeries.
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in Scottsdale
Short-term home and vacation home rental owners now have to register their Scottsdale, Arizona, rentals with the city government for $250/yr per property. The owners must receive a license to be able to do these short-term rentals, even ahead of the Feb. 12, 2023, Super Bowl event in Glendale, AZ.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
AZFamily
Happy Hour: Finding meal deals for under $15 around the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s no secret that things cost an arm and a leg these days, and that is very apparent if you’ve gone out to eat lately. Here at Arizona’s Family, we’re going to help you save a buck by searching for some of the best happy hour food around the Phoenix Metro.
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in Town
Restaurants come and go. It is the life of the industry. What is sad is when you discover your favorite joint, take in family outings and dinners with friends, build memories, and then have the restaurant close-up shop. When such a thing happens there is a more personal feeling of loss associated with it. One particular restaurant in the Valley, a once-popular burger spot, has now joined the growing list of restaurants to close down so far in 2023, taking with it its food as well as the memories and experiences shared by others within its walls.
ABC 15 News
5 Arizona Bed Bath & Beyond stores set to close, company says
Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. Numerous store closures are also set to happen across the country. Arizona Bed Bath & Beyond stores are...
AZFamily
Here’s how you can get into the WM Phoenix Open for free this year
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The “Ford Free Days” of the WM Phoenix Open will be held on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6 & 7!. On Monday, fans can watch practice rounds by PGA Tour players and the Carlisle Pro-Am, and on Tuesday, fans can watch more practice rounds, be part of the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day, as well as the popular San Tan Ford Special Olympics Open. Dream Day events will include talks, Q&A with golf professionals, a trick shot show, and a junior golf clinic on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course range. The Special Olympics Open will be held on the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course and will pit Special Olympics Arizona athletes, celebs, and more against each other.
peoriatimes.com
Super Star Car Wash sells for $6.2 million
Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, recently announced the sale of Super Star Car Wash, a 4,517-square-foot net-leased property in Peoria. The asset sold for $6,217,000. Zack House, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind, investment specialists in Marcus &...
wataugaonline.com
$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Boone
The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced that a winning $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Boone. On Saturday, NCEL tweeted that the ticket was sold at the Speedway on Old East King Street. $10,000 winning tickets were also sold at the Quality Mart on Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem...
AZFamily
Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
East Valley Tribune
Rio Verde homeowners hit hard by city water shut-off
After years of warnings it may happen someday, Scottsdale turned off the water at the stand pipe servicing the Rio Verde Foothills community of about 2,000 homes northeast of the city on Jan. 1. Roughly 500 homes had been relying on the stand pipe for hauled water for all their...
KTAR.com
Here’s why eggs, groceries are more expensive in Arizona and what to do
PHOENIX — Egg prices in Arizona are rising just as grocery bills are getting more expensive, and there’s no relief in sight. The average egg price is about 50% higher now than a year ago, according to Julie Murphree, outreach director for the Arizona Farm Bureau. “Our egg...
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development.
Phoenix New Times
Mekong Plaza Expansion: A New Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant is Confirmed, Plus Other Updates
Mekong Plaza in Mesa — which contains a group of Asian-inspired and owned restaurants, cafes, and businesses, anchored by the Mekong Supermarket and the Mekong Palace Dim Sum Chinese Restaurant — is expanding in 10 to 14 months, says Drew Burtoni, Development Manager for Mekong Real Estate Investment Group. It's a 35,000-square-foot expansion that will be slightly south of the central Mekong Plaza on Dobson Road and West Main Street.
KTAR.com
Sister of longtime Bonneville employee killed in Scottsdale crash reminds public: Don’t drive drunk
PHOENIX — The sister of a longtime Bonneville account executive killed by a suspected drunk driver late last month in Scottsdale has a message for those thinking about getting behind the wheel after a few drinks. “I mean, my goodness, don’t do it,” Heather Hassan, the sister of Dawn...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 6-8
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a pair of executive orders on Friday, a man accused of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant is dead and Immersive Monet and The Impressionists return to the Valley for a limited time. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the...
Comments / 0