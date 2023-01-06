ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Happy Hour: Finding meal deals for under $15 around the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s no secret that things cost an arm and a leg these days, and that is very apparent if you’ve gone out to eat lately. Here at Arizona’s Family, we’re going to help you save a buck by searching for some of the best happy hour food around the Phoenix Metro.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in Town

Restaurants come and go. It is the life of the industry. What is sad is when you discover your favorite joint, take in family outings and dinners with friends, build memories, and then have the restaurant close-up shop. When such a thing happens there is a more personal feeling of loss associated with it. One particular restaurant in the Valley, a once-popular burger spot, has now joined the growing list of restaurants to close down so far in 2023, taking with it its food as well as the memories and experiences shared by others within its walls.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

5 Arizona Bed Bath & Beyond stores set to close, company says

Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. Numerous store closures are also set to happen across the country. Arizona Bed Bath & Beyond stores are...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Here’s how you can get into the WM Phoenix Open for free this year

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The “Ford Free Days” of the WM Phoenix Open will be held on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6 & 7!. On Monday, fans can watch practice rounds by PGA Tour players and the Carlisle Pro-Am, and on Tuesday, fans can watch more practice rounds, be part of the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day, as well as the popular San Tan Ford Special Olympics Open. Dream Day events will include talks, Q&A with golf professionals, a trick shot show, and a junior golf clinic on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course range. The Special Olympics Open will be held on the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course and will pit Special Olympics Arizona athletes, celebs, and more against each other.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Super Star Car Wash sells for $6.2 million

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, recently announced the sale of Super Star Car Wash, a 4,517-square-foot net-leased property in Peoria. The asset sold for $6,217,000. Zack House, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind, investment specialists in Marcus &...
PEORIA, AZ
wataugaonline.com

$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Boone

The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced that a winning $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Boone. On Saturday, NCEL tweeted that the ticket was sold at the Speedway on Old East King Street. $10,000 winning tickets were also sold at the Quality Mart on Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem...
BOONE, NC
AZFamily

Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Rio Verde homeowners hit hard by city water shut-off

After years of warnings it may happen someday, Scottsdale turned off the water at the stand pipe servicing the Rio Verde Foothills community of about 2,000 homes northeast of the city on Jan. 1. Roughly 500 homes had been relying on the stand pipe for hauled water for all their...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Mekong Plaza Expansion: A New Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant is Confirmed, Plus Other Updates

Mekong Plaza in Mesa — which contains a group of Asian-inspired and owned restaurants, cafes, and businesses, anchored by the Mekong Supermarket and the Mekong Palace Dim Sum Chinese Restaurant — is expanding in 10 to 14 months, says Drew Burtoni, Development Manager for Mekong Real Estate Investment Group. It's a 35,000-square-foot expansion that will be slightly south of the central Mekong Plaza on Dobson Road and West Main Street.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy