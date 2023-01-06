Read full article on original website
Related
bet365 Ohio bonus code rolls out $200 in bonus bets for $1 wager in Ohio
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this bet365 promo code, new customers in Ohio who bet on any event...
DraftKings Ohio promo code delivers Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets sign-up deal to OH
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, sports lovers in Ohio who bet on any sporting...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets for OH registration
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this FanDuel promo code, new customers in Ohio looking to bet on any...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Here are the gifts Georgia, TCU players will receive for playing in the national title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs are set to tangle at 7:30 p.m. Monday with the college football national title on the line. It’s a new day in college football with players able to take NIL deals, but one neat thing about bowl games has always been the gifts that players receive from the games themselves. So, if you are wondering what the players will receive for playing in the big game, we have you covered.
Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills safety
That might seem like a ridiculous question considering what the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety has been through in the past week, but it was one his doctors at UC Medical Center were asked. And, although nothing would surprise anyone when it comes to Hamlin — the guy collapsed on the field following a cardiac arrest in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is now back calling friends and posting on social media from the hospital — the answer was about what you might imagine it would be at this point.
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for former Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles star
Nearly six months after the death of former Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles standout receiver Charles Johnson, the state medical examiner’s office released its findings in the case. And the details are heartbreaking. According to the report, the 50-year-old took his own life by overdosing on drugs. According to...
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral
ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
Buffalo could have slashed Damar Hamlin’s salary in half this week. Here’s what Bills did instead
There is often little protection for players, especially young players drafted late, tucked away in the language of those NFL contracts. And that was the case for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bills placed Hamlin on injured reserve earlier this week following the cardiac arrest he suffered in Monday’s...
College football top 25 ballot: Our final rankings and where Penn State landed after Rose Bowl finale
The 2022 college football season has come to a close. As an Associated Press top 25 voter, I shared my ballot week by week, providing a peek behind the curtain. From the preseason poll to now, there have been plenty of changes. Texas A&M, you had so many of us fooled.
Pa. man wins Pittsburgh Steelers’ official truck
A Pennlsyvnian fan won the Pittsburgh steelers’ official truck. Travis McConnell, 40, of New Castle, won the “Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes” during Sunday’s game, WPXI reported. McConnell entered online for the first time, winning the black-and-gold Ford F-150.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $340 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 18-43-48-60-69,...
Eagles ‘fortunate’ ailing QB Jalen Hurts has week off: Sirianni
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts can only hope an extra week off will help his sore right shoulder. The Pro Bowl quarterback returned on Sunday to lead the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) to a win over the New York Giants after he missed two weeks with a sprained right shoulder. The victory gave the Eagles the top seed in the NFC, home-field advantage in the playoffs and a bye this weekend.
This Pennsylvania city is one of the best for bagel lovers: study
Bagels are arguably one of the highest formations of bread out there. If you agree, you’re probably a bagel lover yourself. And if you’re a bagel lover in Pennsylvania, you’re in luck — a Keystone State city is apparently one of the best for bagel fans in the nation.
Steelers Alex Highsmith explains CPR sack celebration fans called ‘classless’ after Damar Hamlin situation
Alex Highsmith and the Pittsburgh Steelers spent most of Sunday night and Monday taking a beating on social media, and it had nothing to do with missing the playoffs. If anything, the Steelers showed grit and promise down the stretch, knocking off Cleveland Sunday to finish 9-8, and had a few breaks gone their way they would be in the postseason.
Damar Hamlin posts first pic from hospital, wishes team well. Bills’ response was straight out of a movie
Damar Hamlin addressed fans for the first time via Instagram Saturday, but he returned to social media Sunday to wish his Buffalo Bills well prior to their game against New England. “GameDay … Nothing I want more than to be running out that tunnel with my brothers,” he wrote. “God...
Tim Tebow, Reggie Bush make College Football Hall of Fame
Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday. Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman in 2007, was also elected to the hall by the...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
87K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0