Ohio State

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Here are the gifts Georgia, TCU players will receive for playing in the national title game

The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs are set to tangle at 7:30 p.m. Monday with the college football national title on the line. It’s a new day in college football with players able to take NIL deals, but one neat thing about bowl games has always been the gifts that players receive from the games themselves. So, if you are wondering what the players will receive for playing in the big game, we have you covered.
FORT WORTH, TX
Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills safety

That might seem like a ridiculous question considering what the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety has been through in the past week, but it was one his doctors at UC Medical Center were asked. And, although nothing would surprise anyone when it comes to Hamlin — the guy collapsed on the field following a cardiac arrest in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is now back calling friends and posting on social media from the hospital — the answer was about what you might imagine it would be at this point.
Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral

ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
Pa. man wins Pittsburgh Steelers’ official truck

A Pennlsyvnian fan won the Pittsburgh steelers’ official truck. Travis McConnell, 40, of New Castle, won the “Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes” during Sunday’s game, WPXI reported. McConnell entered online for the first time, winning the black-and-gold Ford F-150.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Eagles ‘fortunate’ ailing QB Jalen Hurts has week off: Sirianni

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts can only hope an extra week off will help his sore right shoulder. The Pro Bowl quarterback returned on Sunday to lead the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) to a win over the New York Giants after he missed two weeks with a sprained right shoulder. The victory gave the Eagles the top seed in the NFC, home-field advantage in the playoffs and a bye this weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Steelers Alex Highsmith explains CPR sack celebration fans called ‘classless’ after Damar Hamlin situation

Alex Highsmith and the Pittsburgh Steelers spent most of Sunday night and Monday taking a beating on social media, and it had nothing to do with missing the playoffs. If anything, the Steelers showed grit and promise down the stretch, knocking off Cleveland Sunday to finish 9-8, and had a few breaks gone their way they would be in the postseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
