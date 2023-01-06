Read full article on original website
Cami Jo Garland
Cami Jo Garland, 63, of Cape Fair, MO passed away on January 3, 2023, in Cassville, Missouri. Cami Jo was born on March 19, 1959, in Boise, Idaho, the daughter of Asa and Donna (Gentry) Helm. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Steve Helm; sister Caryn Ocamb;...
Hollister to pitch in for police department roof repair
The city of Hollister will be pitching in to make repairs to Hollister Police Department’s roof. City Administrator Rick Zeigenfuss said he and Deputy Administrator Denise Olmstead met with Hollister Police Chief Schmidt in regards to a continued roof leak on the building. Currently, over $50,000 has been spent trying to correct the issue, caused by expansion and contraction.
Robert Mari
Robert Mari passed away December 31, 2022 in Springfield, MO surrounded by his family. Robert was born on October 17, 1959 in Lancaster, CA, the second child born to Robert Mari and Susie Mari Still. Robert is survived by his father; brothers Duane, Donald and David Nay, John and Peter...
Vehicle catches fire, Branson man ejected in crash
A Branson man was seriously injured after being ejected from his vehicle before it caught fire in an early morning crash on Saturday, Jan. 7, three miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Caleb Allen, 20, of Branson was traveling east on East 76 High Road, when his 2018 Ford Edge failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a berm. The vehicle overturned several times and Allen was ejected from his car.
Brian “Duff” Baker
Brian “Duff” Baker, 59 of Branson, MO passed away on January 5, 2023. Duff was born on February 14, 1963 to Ronnie Baker and Judy Barnes Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Greg, grandmother Hazel Barnes of Ava, MO area. Duff is survived by...
Fritz’s Adventure offering area appreciation to 43 counties
To help kick-off the new year, Fritz’s Adventure is giving area residents the opportunity to experience their Branson attraction at a discounted rate with the return of the annual area appreciation. Now through Sunday, Feb. 26, residents of more than 40 surrounding counties are invited to visit Fritz’s Adventure...
Local man seriously injured, vehicle torn in half in Hollister crash
A man from Reeds Spring was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two and a half miles south of Hollister. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Mathew Campbell, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas was traveling south at the intersection of Highway 65 and 265 when he failed to stop his 1997 Dodge Dakota at a traffic signal and struck the drive side of a 2000 Mazda Protege, driven by Harold Davis, 60, of Reeds Spring.
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
Linda Louise Robbins
Linda Louise Robbins, 79, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on January 7, 2023 at her residence. Linda was born on August 28, 1943 in Ozark County, MO, the daughter of James and Barbara Robbins. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Mike Robbins. Linda is...
JATC gives gifts to children
The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County provided 108 children with Christmas gifts in 2022. The JATC hosted its Christmas Assistance Project, which provided gift bags for children ages newborn to 5 years old. The organization selected children who are enrolled in Head Start and Early Head Start programs sponsored by...
Forsyth Mayor resigns
The Mayor of Forsyth turned in her resignation letter for aldermen approval at the Monday, Jan. 9 meeting. Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty officially resigned her position due to rising health concerns. Dougherty stepped into the role of mayor in 2019 when she was appointed, after then Forsyth Mayor Eddie Coleman stepped down due to his own health reasons. Dougherty was sworn in and officially began her duties as the new mayor on Dec. 19, 2019. Dougherty was retired from her position as technology director at the Forsyth School District, which she had held for 20 years, when she accepted the appointment. She has since been elected to two terms as mayor.
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
Mary Anne Kaske Butler
Mary Anne Kaske Butler, 77, of Golden, MO passed away after a long illness on Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home with family. Mary Anne was born in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of George and Fernanda Kaske. She is preceded in death by her parents and ex-husband John...
BRAC takes official ownership of Historic Owen Theatre
The Branson Regional Arts Council are officially theatre owners. Earlier this month the non-profit arts council announced they had officially purchased the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson. “Over the past 5 years, we have been leasing the Historic Owen Theatre with a purchase option,” BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber...
One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
Houseman earns lifetime achievement award
A former Taney County presiding commissioner has been given a lifetime achievement award from the Missouri Association of Counties. Ron Houseman was one of three presented the Juanita Donehue Lifetime Achievement Award during the MAC’s annual conference Nov. 21 to 23. The award for 2022 is the second time MAC has given the award following last year’s initial recipient, retiring Missouri Senator Roy Blunt.
Springfield woman arrested for assaulting gas station customers, dog
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman is accused of assaulting multiple people in a gas station and kicking a dog. Heaven Leah Dawn Lambeth, 21, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with a felony count of third-degree assault and three misdemeanors: fourth-degree assault, first-degree trespassing and animal abuse. Lambeth was charged on Dec. 29 but […]
Life without parole sentence for double murderer
A man accused of killing a Flippin couple and stealing their truck pled guilty to the charges against him Tuesday and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.The plea was made in Boone County Circuit Court. Sixty-four-year-old Dale Mark Stikeleather, who lists an address along Mallard Lane in Flippin,...
