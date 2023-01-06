Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Hubert Davis Live: Tweaks and Pivots
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — If North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis has proven anything this season, it’s that he’s OK with change. Whether that change comes during the first half, in the middle of the game, or even at the start of it, Davis’ tweaks and pivots have been a trend.
Duke could become instant contender for 2024 recruit
The Duke basketball staff is not among the handful of programs prioritizing Montverde Academy (Fla.) small forward Liam McNeeley. No, the 6-foot-8, 205-pound versatile five-star, who ranks No. 20 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, isn't even one of the six undecided high school juniors ...
tarheelblog.com
Check out BreakingT’s newest “I would die for this school” t-shirt!
Armando Bacot has been arguably the most die-hard Tar Heel that has ever set foot on campus. Sure, there are countless players that have loved the University of North Carolina, but ever since he announced his commitment things have just felt different with him. He immediately started recruiting other players, has been on a tear in the NIL scene, and he fought his way through an injury during the National Championship game last season like I’ve never seen anybody fight before. I understand how all of this can sound like hyperbole, but when it comes to Bacot, I promise that none of it is, and he’ll be the first to tell you.
Injured Duke basketball captain likely out at least one more game
Without full-time starting point guard Jeremy Roach, who is dealing with a lingering toe injury, the Duke basketball squad managed to hang on for its first ACC road win. The now-No. 24 Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) bounced back from Wednesday night's 84-60 loss at the NC State Wolfpack to defeat the Boston College Eagles on Saturday in Chesnut Hill, Mass., 65-64.
Duke drops to 24th in latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings
Following a frustrating week of results that saw the Blue Devils get blown out by NC State in Raleigh before the team blew a 14 point second half lead against Boston College, Duke Basketball was sent hurdling down the latest round of rankings. On Monday Duke found itself precariously perched...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: After struggling earlier this season, North Carolina is heating up again
North Carolina suffered a four-game losing streak in late November/early December that led to the Tar Heels eventually being removed from the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 — not to mention the Associated Press Top 25 poll and the Coaches poll. They remain unranked in all three. But...
zagsblog.com
Class of 2024 No. 2-ranked prospect Ian Jackson recaps UNC visit, Arkansas up next
Class of 2024 five-star guard Ian Jackson wrapped up a visit to North Carolina over the weekend with a trip to Arkansas upcoming. Jackson, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard from Cardinal Hayes (NY), was on campus at UNC on January 6, calling his visit “great.”. “Coach [Hubert] Davis’s message was...
Scarlet Nation
Bullock Transferring to UC
Cincinnati made another pickup from the NCAA Transfer portal Tuesday morning, on the offensive line. Guard Corey Bullock announced via social media that he intends to transfer from North Carolina Central to the Bearcats. He spent the past three seasons with the Eagles, where he played at both guard and tackle.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Notre Dame: Three Things Learned
Pete Nance sat out yesterday’s game against Notre Dame, so you’d forgive Tar Heel fans for being a bit nervous going into a match-up with a team that has given UNC fits in recent seasons. Turns out, Carolina threaded the good vibes from the last 14 minutes of the Wake Forest win and great bench contributions to into an emphatic 81-64 win. Here are three things learned from the triumph over the Irish.
Blue Devils land FCS All-American OT Dan Volpe from NCAA Transfer Portal
Duke Football is coming off a record breaking season as rookie head coach Mike Elko turned an ACC bottom dwelling team into a nine win bowl champion...and but for a few bad bounces, Duke could have been a double-digit win team. Following such an important and successful year, it is...
NC A&T football to make trips near and far in CAA debut
NC A&T football has its debut CAA schedule and it features games both near and far. The post NC A&T football to make trips near and far in CAA debut appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
mediafeed.org
Duke University will set you back this much
Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
Smashburger Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 through Jan. 16
The Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 at participating Smashburger locations online and in the app through January 16. Smashburger has brought back the Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich as a permanent menu item. According to their website, the locations in Raleigh at 6679 Falls of Neuse...
Losing history: 8 iconic places that changed forever in Raleigh last year
RALEIGH, N.C. — Living in a city growing as rapidly as Raleigh has many upsides: New job opportunities, exciting restaurants and bars, unique shopping and nightlife activities. As the city grows and changes, long-time locals have had to say goodbye to several iconic and memorable places – many within...
North Carolina man wins $100,000 off $30 scratch-off
SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. after required […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
Best fine dining: Restaurants compete in WRAL Voters' Choice Awards
RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?
Tyarra Cacique WilliamsPhoto byThe Charley Project. Tyarra Cacique Williams was born on June 18, 1996. When she was young, her parents got divorced and Tyarra lived with her mother, Danielle Williams, and her little brother. Tyarra graduated from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2014. The 19-year-old planned to start school at Guilford Technical Community College. On January 7, 2016, Tyarra registered for classes in early childhood development at the school. She made plans with her mother, Danielle, to go shopping for textbooks and a laptop the next day reports Investigation Discovery. Later that evening, Tyarra walked in the frigid cold to a friend's house.
country1037fm.com
Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why
I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
'I have a big girl job': Durham program providing stipend to ex-offenders sees success
The pilot program has been in operation for almost a year, and not a single person in the program has reoffended.
Comments / 0