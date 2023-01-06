Armando Bacot has been arguably the most die-hard Tar Heel that has ever set foot on campus. Sure, there are countless players that have loved the University of North Carolina, but ever since he announced his commitment things have just felt different with him. He immediately started recruiting other players, has been on a tear in the NIL scene, and he fought his way through an injury during the National Championship game last season like I’ve never seen anybody fight before. I understand how all of this can sound like hyperbole, but when it comes to Bacot, I promise that none of it is, and he’ll be the first to tell you.

1 DAY AGO