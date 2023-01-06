ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Hubert Davis Live: Tweaks and Pivots

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — If North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis has proven anything this season, it’s that he’s OK with change. Whether that change comes during the first half, in the middle of the game, or even at the start of it, Davis’ tweaks and pivots have been a trend.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke could become instant contender for 2024 recruit

The Duke basketball staff is not among the handful of programs prioritizing Montverde Academy (Fla.) small forward Liam McNeeley. No, the 6-foot-8, 205-pound versatile five-star, who ranks No. 20 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, isn't even one of the six undecided high school juniors ...
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

Check out BreakingT’s newest “I would die for this school” t-shirt!

Armando Bacot has been arguably the most die-hard Tar Heel that has ever set foot on campus. Sure, there are countless players that have loved the University of North Carolina, but ever since he announced his commitment things have just felt different with him. He immediately started recruiting other players, has been on a tear in the NIL scene, and he fought his way through an injury during the National Championship game last season like I’ve never seen anybody fight before. I understand how all of this can sound like hyperbole, but when it comes to Bacot, I promise that none of it is, and he’ll be the first to tell you.
BlueDevilCountry

Injured Duke basketball captain likely out at least one more game

Without full-time starting point guard Jeremy Roach, who is dealing with a lingering toe injury, the Duke basketball squad managed to hang on for its first ACC road win. The now-No. 24 Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) bounced back from Wednesday night's 84-60 loss at the NC State Wolfpack to defeat the Boston College Eagles on Saturday in Chesnut Hill, Mass., 65-64.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Duke drops to 24th in latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings

Following a frustrating week of results that saw the Blue Devils get blown out by NC State in Raleigh before the team blew a 14 point second half lead against Boston College, Duke Basketball was sent hurdling down the latest round of rankings. On Monday Duke found itself precariously perched...
DURHAM, NC
Scarlet Nation

Bullock Transferring to UC

Cincinnati made another pickup from the NCAA Transfer portal Tuesday morning, on the offensive line. Guard Corey Bullock announced via social media that he intends to transfer from North Carolina Central to the Bearcats. He spent the past three seasons with the Eagles, where he played at both guard and tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Notre Dame: Three Things Learned

Pete Nance sat out yesterday’s game against Notre Dame, so you’d forgive Tar Heel fans for being a bit nervous going into a match-up with a team that has given UNC fits in recent seasons. Turns out, Carolina threaded the good vibes from the last 14 minutes of the Wake Forest win and great bench contributions to into an emphatic 81-64 win. Here are three things learned from the triumph over the Irish.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
mediafeed.org

Duke University will set you back this much

Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $100,000 off $30 scratch-off

SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. after required […]
SELMA, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?

Tyarra Cacique WilliamsPhoto byThe Charley Project. Tyarra Cacique Williams was born on June 18, 1996. When she was young, her parents got divorced and Tyarra lived with her mother, Danielle Williams, and her little brother. Tyarra graduated from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2014. The 19-year-old planned to start school at Guilford Technical Community College. On January 7, 2016, Tyarra registered for classes in early childhood development at the school. She made plans with her mother, Danielle, to go shopping for textbooks and a laptop the next day reports Investigation Discovery. Later that evening, Tyarra walked in the frigid cold to a friend's house.
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why

I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy