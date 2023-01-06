Read full article on original website
FanDuel NY promo code for NFL Week 18 scores up to $1,000
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Bengals’ Joe Burrow has hilarious response to whether he tracked Bills’ game vs. Patriots with No. 2 seed on line
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Cincinnati Bengals had a chance to claim the AFC’s No. 2 seed in this year’s playoffs. In addition to a win over the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati just needed the New England Patriots to knock off the Buffalo Bills. Cincinnati did their part...
Who do the Bills play in AFC Wild Card round? Matchup is set
The Miami Dolphins were down to their third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson on Sunday in a win-and-you’re-in game against the New York Jets. The rookie struggled against the Jets defense, but he did just enough to lead the Dolphins to a 11-6 win, which locked up the final playoff seed in the AFC.
When will Buffalo Bills play Miami Dolphins on Wild Card Weekend? Date and time set
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills’ Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Miami Dolphins has a time and date set in place. The NFL revealed the start time of every Wild Card Weekend matchup after the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Buffalo’s third matchup this season against Miami will take place on Sunday, January 15 at 1 p.m.
Bills’ 2023 opponents set: Early look at Buffalo’s home and away games
The Buffalo Bills still have high aspirations for the remainder of the 2022 season, but the team’s 2023 schedule is now set in place. Buffalo’s final opponent was determined on Saturday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-16. In 2023, the Bills will host the winners of the AFC South (Jaguars) and NFC South (Buccaneers) and take on the AFC North champions, the Cincinnati Bengals, on the road.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders, Cincinnati hospital
Cincinnati — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. “We all won,” Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce...
Bills’ Christian Benford among inactives vs. Patriots
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills’ regular season finale will take place from an emotional Highmark Stadium. Less than one week after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, Bills fans will be in the stands to celebrate the remarkable progress the safety has made in the past few days. Hamlin remains in critical condition at the UC Medical Center, but is breathing on his own and has excellent neurological function. Hamlin FaceTimed with the team leading up to today’s matchup and thanked everyone who prayed for him on social media.
Syracuse basketball vs. Virginia Tech tickets: Cheapest seats for Wednesday night at the Dome
Syracuse basketball hosts the Virginia Tech Hokies at the JMA Wireless Dome on Wednesday, January 11 (1/11/2023) at 7 p.m. ET, and fans will want to show up to cheer on the Orange as they return from a challenging loss on the road. Syracuse is 3-2 in the ACC, but...
Zaire Franklin breaks Colts record; 3 Syracuse alumni in playoffs (SU, CNY in the NFL)
Former Syracuse linebacker Zaire Franklin is the Indianapolis Colts’ new record-holder for tackles in a single season. Franklin, a team captain for Indy, recorded had 7 tackles and a sack in a 32-31 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, finishing the season with 167 combined tackles. That breaks the Colts’ previous record of 163, set by injured teammate Shaquille Leonard during his rookie season with Indianapolis in 2018.
Will Tua Tagovailoa be ready to play Bills? Dolphins HC gives hint as to where QB is in concussion protocol
There are plenty of storylines to follow heading into the Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, but the biggest question heading into the game has to be whether Tua Tagovailoa will be ready to play on Sunday. Tagovailoa, 24, suffered his second diagnosed concussion of...
Doncic's 43 Points Not Enough as Clippers Outlast Lackadaisical Mavs
Coming into Tuesday's contest, the Los Angeles Clippers had lost six consecutive games, but there's apparently no better cure for a losing skid than playing a limited Dallas Mavericks squad. Kawhi Leonard's got the best of Luka Doncic on this night.
Dolphins RB who ran all over Bills late in season potentially unavailable for Wild Card Weekend
Raheem Mostert ran all over the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. Buffalo had no answer for the Miami Dolphins running back as he carried the ball 17 times for 136 yards. Despite averaging 8.0 yards per carry, Miami went away from Mostert in key moments which played a role in Buffalo walking away with a 32-29 win.
