The Arizona Coyotes not only responded to the Sharks scoring first, but built a lead at Mullett Arena. However, the ongoing skid did not end once the Sharks scored three unanswered goals to hand the Coyotes their sixth-straight loss, 4-2. Barrett Hayton and Christian Fischer scored in the first period to give the Coyotes a 2-1 lead. Defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere and Jakob Chychrun assisted both plays. Gostisbehere became the fourth Coyotes defenseman to reach 28 or more...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO