Detroit, MI

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions

The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Reasons the Detroit Lions Have Hope in 2023

As fans already know all too well, being a Detroit Lions supporter comes with its fair share of ups and downs. If we’re being honest, the roller coaster mostly features downs, as the franchise has only qualified for the postseason three times since 2000, heading into the current campaign. The narrative has centered around building a culture and restocking the cupboard for the future all too often.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: If Goff's a 'perfect fit,' maybe Lions have flipped script

Allen Park — Jared Goff took a victory lap Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Or half of one, at least, following the Lions’ season-ending triumph in Green Bay. Once the postgame handshakes and interviews were done on the field after Detroit’s 20-16 win, Goff took off down the sideline behind the visitors’ bench, where hundreds of fans — almost all of them wearing Lions jerseys — were still basking in the moment.
DETROIT, MI
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks clinch playoff spot following Lions win

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks season is still alive following the team’s 19-16 win against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon. With a win against the reigning Super Bowl champions and the Detroit Lions’ victory over the Green Bay, the Seahawks have clinched a spot in the playoffs. Coming into Sunday, the 8-8 Seahawks were coming off a 24-6 win...
SEATTLE, WA
Detroit News

Tuesday's NFL: Panthers request interviews with 4 coordinators

Charlotte, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers coaching search is in full swing. The Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions way-too-early 2023 game-by-game predictions [Vol. 1.0]

The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books, and following their impressive 20-16 win at Lambeau Field over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, they finished with an overall record of 9-8. The fact that the Lions had a winning season after winning just three games in 2021 is pretty darn impressive. That being said, things are just getting started in the Motor City, and you can bank on it that the Lions will have an even better team in 2023.
DETROIT, MI

