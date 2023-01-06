Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Aaron Rodgers Was Mad After Throwing a Possible Season-Ending Interception Against Detroit
VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers throws clutch interception against Lions, looks mad.
Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions
The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
8 Biggest Offseason Storylines for Lions
All Lions provides its eight biggest storylines for the Detroit Lions entering the offseason.
3 Reasons the Detroit Lions Have Hope in 2023
As fans already know all too well, being a Detroit Lions supporter comes with its fair share of ups and downs. If we’re being honest, the roller coaster mostly features downs, as the franchise has only qualified for the postseason three times since 2000, heading into the current campaign. The narrative has centered around building a culture and restocking the cupboard for the future all too often.
John Cominsky to Detroit Lions: ‘Can you please bring me back?’
When Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes took over for the “Quinntricia” regime, one of their main goals was to change what had become a toxic culture in the Detroit Lions organization. That is exactly what they have been successfully able to do in their first two seasons, and because of that, players, want to be a part of it. One of those players is John Cominsky.
Detroit Lions: quickfire takeaways in win against the Packers after playoff elimination
The Detroit Lions season ended tonight in Green Bay. While about an hour before the game, their playoff hopes were still alive, Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams made sure that died. And, so, the Lions had to play spoiler against the Packers. Quick Takeaways from Detroit Lions win...
Detroit News
Niyo: If Goff's a 'perfect fit,' maybe Lions have flipped script
Allen Park — Jared Goff took a victory lap Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Or half of one, at least, following the Lions’ season-ending triumph in Green Bay. Once the postgame handshakes and interviews were done on the field after Detroit’s 20-16 win, Goff took off down the sideline behind the visitors’ bench, where hundreds of fans — almost all of them wearing Lions jerseys — were still basking in the moment.
Seahawks clinch playoff spot following Lions win
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks season is still alive following the team’s 19-16 win against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon. With a win against the reigning Super Bowl champions and the Detroit Lions’ victory over the Green Bay, the Seahawks have clinched a spot in the playoffs. Coming into Sunday, the 8-8 Seahawks were coming off a 24-6 win...
Detroit News
Report: Colts put in request to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn
The Indianapolis Colts have put in a request to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the team’s head-coaching vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter reported Monday evening that Glenn, who was a popular name for head-coaching vacancies this time last year, was requested by the...
Detroit News
Tuesday's NFL: Panthers request interviews with 4 coordinators
Charlotte, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers coaching search is in full swing. The Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Detroit Lions way-too-early 2023 game-by-game predictions [Vol. 1.0]
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books, and following their impressive 20-16 win at Lambeau Field over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, they finished with an overall record of 9-8. The fact that the Lions had a winning season after winning just three games in 2021 is pretty darn impressive. That being said, things are just getting started in the Motor City, and you can bank on it that the Lions will have an even better team in 2023.
On Milwaukee
11 key takeaways from the Packers' infuriating finale against the Detroit Lions
The Packers' disappointment-filled 2022-23 season saved its biggest one for last, as Green Bay choked in front of their home crowd and lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions, blowing their chance at the postseason and ending their campaign early. I feel like an idiot for letting this team trick me...
Detroit News
Alex Nedeljkovic thriving with conditioning assignment; Wings assign Elmer Soderblom to GR
Detroit — Alex Nedeljkovic wanted to get some work in, needed to get work in, and the Grand Rapids Griffins schedule supplied him with that opportunity. The Red Wings goaltender only played two games in the last month, and had been supplanted as Ville Husso's back up by Magnus Hellberg.
Comments / 0