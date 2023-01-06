ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lions, John Cominsky look to extend successful pairing this offseason

Allen Park — Talking to the media minutes after the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, coach Dan Campbell was asked about the future of the franchise. Within his answer, Campbell reference "the guys we plan on re-signing." It hinted that some level of conversation had already taken place between the coach and general manager Brad Holmes regarding the team's pending free agents. Not that it should surprise anyone, given the communication and relationship the franchise's brass have forged since being paired together in Jan. 2021.
Lions CB Jeff Okudah inactive for season finale with elbow injury

Green Bay, Wis. — The Detroit Lions will be without cornerback Jeff Okudah for the season finale. The 15-game starter was scratched with an elbow injury he suffered late in the week. Even prior to the injury, Okudah had been struggling. He was benched in the second half of...
Lions notes: GM Brad Holmes talks rookie class, Ben Johnson, injured veterans

Allen Park — As Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes talked about the team's 2022 rookie class at his end-of-season press conference Tuesday, it became increasingly amusing to recall the August and September hype surrounding sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez. Holmes talked about Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston's record-setting rookie...
Detroit City FC signs free-agent midfielder Richard Ballard

Detroit City FC finally has a second offseason acquisition, as the USL Championship side on Tuesday announced the signing of midfielder Richard Ballard. Ballard's contract is fully guaranteed for the first year and contains a second-year club option. Ballard, who turns 29 at the end of January, made 32 appearances...
Lions will pick sixth, 18th in the 2023 NFL Draft

Green Bay, Wis. — The absolute slimmest of silver linings of being eliminated from the postseason via the Seattle Seahawks' victory on Sunday is the Detroit Lions are now slated to select No. 6 in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Los Angeles Rams' overtime loss dropped them to 5-12...
