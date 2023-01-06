Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit News
McCosky: New team, new opportunity, same mission for ex-Tiger 'dirtbag' Kody Clemens
Detroit – I reached out to Kody Clemens on Friday, completely unaware, as was he, that in less than 24 hours he was going to be an ex-Tiger, traded quite suddenly to the Phillies on Saturday along with Gregory Soto. He’d been on my mind for a bunch of...
Detroit News
After 'big surprise,' Matt Vierling, Nick Maton embrace opportunity with Tigers
Detroit — One minute you are basking in the still-warm glow of a National League pennant, reliving the thrilling run to the World Series. The next minute, well, you’re traded to a team that’s lost 526 games over the last six years and hasn’t sniffed the postseason since 2014.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit News
Lions, John Cominsky look to extend successful pairing this offseason
Allen Park — Talking to the media minutes after the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, coach Dan Campbell was asked about the future of the franchise. Within his answer, Campbell reference "the guys we plan on re-signing." It hinted that some level of conversation had already taken place between the coach and general manager Brad Holmes regarding the team's pending free agents. Not that it should surprise anyone, given the communication and relationship the franchise's brass have forged since being paired together in Jan. 2021.
Detroit News
Lions CB Jeff Okudah inactive for season finale with elbow injury
Green Bay, Wis. — The Detroit Lions will be without cornerback Jeff Okudah for the season finale. The 15-game starter was scratched with an elbow injury he suffered late in the week. Even prior to the injury, Okudah had been struggling. He was benched in the second half of...
Detroit News
Lions notes: GM Brad Holmes talks rookie class, Ben Johnson, injured veterans
Allen Park — As Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes talked about the team's 2022 rookie class at his end-of-season press conference Tuesday, it became increasingly amusing to recall the August and September hype surrounding sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez. Holmes talked about Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston's record-setting rookie...
Detroit News
Detroit City FC signs free-agent midfielder Richard Ballard
Detroit City FC finally has a second offseason acquisition, as the USL Championship side on Tuesday announced the signing of midfielder Richard Ballard. Ballard's contract is fully guaranteed for the first year and contains a second-year club option. Ballard, who turns 29 at the end of January, made 32 appearances...
Detroit News
Lions will pick sixth, 18th in the 2023 NFL Draft
Green Bay, Wis. — The absolute slimmest of silver linings of being eliminated from the postseason via the Seattle Seahawks' victory on Sunday is the Detroit Lions are now slated to select No. 6 in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Los Angeles Rams' overtime loss dropped them to 5-12...
Comments / 0