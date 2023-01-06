Allen Park — Talking to the media minutes after the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, coach Dan Campbell was asked about the future of the franchise. Within his answer, Campbell reference "the guys we plan on re-signing." It hinted that some level of conversation had already taken place between the coach and general manager Brad Holmes regarding the team's pending free agents. Not that it should surprise anyone, given the communication and relationship the franchise's brass have forged since being paired together in Jan. 2021.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO