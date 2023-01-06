ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Student Loan Forgiveness: DOJ Tells Supreme Court Biden Had ‘Clear Permission’ From Congress to Execute His Plan

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EaJL3_0k5vCxzj00

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an 86-page brief with the Supreme Court on Jan. 4 regarding President Joe Biden’s halted student loan forgiveness program , arguing that the Education Secretary’s “actions fall comfortably within the law” and that his plan “is both reasonable and reasonably explained.”

Student Loan Forgiveness Update: Biden Administration Files Briefs With SCOTUS Defending Plan
Student Loan Forgiveness: Who Will Be Hurt the Most if Biden’s Program Is Canceled?

“In defining the key aspects of the plan, the Secretary examined the available economic and historical data and tailored the relief to the relevant statutory objective: ensuring that borrowers affected by the pandemic would not be in a worse position financially with regard to their student-loan obligation,” according to the filing.

The Supreme Court will hear two cases on Biden’s student loan forgiveness program in February, according to court filings, while millions of borrowers are awaiting their fate, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

The administration turned to the Supreme Court on Nov. 18 to vacate the nationwide injunction put in place on Nov. 14 by a federal appeals court, temporarily barring Biden’s student loan debt relief program.

The other case stems from a federal judge in Texas striking down the administration’s program on Nov. 10 , saying that the law “does not provide the executive branch clear congressional authorization to create a $400 billion student loan forgiveness program,” according to court documents.

In turn, the administration announced on Nov. 22 that the student loan pause — which was set to end Dec. 31, 2022 — will be extended to the end of June 2023, while the administration awaits the Supreme Court’s review.

The lower courts’ orders have erroneously deprived the Secretary of his statutory authority to provide targeted student-loan debt relief to borrowers affected by national emergencies, leaving millions of economically vulnerable borrowers in limbo,” according to the DOJ filing.

In the brief, the DOJ discredited one of the lawsuits’ arguments, which states that the program will “diminish their tax revenues.”

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

“That argument is flawed for several independent reasons: The States’ alleged harm is self-inflicted; a federal policy’s incidental effects on a State’s tax revenues are not judicially cognizable injuries in any event; and the incidental injury the States posit rests on a chain of speculation,” the DOJ said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Student Loan Forgiveness: DOJ Tells Supreme Court Biden Had ‘Clear Permission’ From Congress to Execute His Plan

Comments / 195

Richard Friedman
4d ago

so the secretary of education, an UNELECTED, APPOINTED administrator, has the authority to randomly spend $400BILLION that is not in the budget funded by Congress ????..... what alternate universe do these people live in???

Reply(25)
157
DffrntDrmmr
4d ago

It's not the political White House's role to use taxpayer-funded public money to pay personal loans of a orivileged group that primarily votes Democrat.

Reply(9)
91
Camille Lombardi
4d ago

Since when does the DOJ have jurisdiction over personal student loan debt - unless they are in default? More weaponization of our government from Bozo Biden on down...I give them all a vote of - No Confidence, they should all resign!

Reply(8)
67
Related
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
233K+
Followers
16K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy