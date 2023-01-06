ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN Radio

SEC closes probe into Burr stock trading without taking action

By Alexander Bolton
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AC3qR_0k5vCvEH00

Retired Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) announced on Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has closed a 2 1/2-year investigation of his stock trading activities without taking action against him.

“This week, the SEC informed me that they have concluded their investigation with no action. I am glad to have this matter in the rearview mirror as I begin my retirement from the Senate following nearly three decades of public service,” said Burr, who retired earlier this week after serving three terms in the Senate.

The SEC had been investigating Burr’s sale of $1.65 million worth of stock at the first outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020. The sale included a large share of hospitality industry stocks, which took a hit when worldwide travel and tourism ground to a halt a few weeks later.

The agency had scrutinized communications between Burr and his sister and brother-in-law, Gerald Fauth, before they sold stocks before many retail investors fully realized the extent of the pandemic’s impact on the economy.

Burr’s trades were also reviewed by the Justice Department, which closed its investigation in early 2021.

“Sen. Burr is pleased that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as did the U.S. Department of Justice, conducted a thorough review and closed their investigation with no action,” said Burr’s lawyer, Alice Fisher of Latham & Watkins.

“We have believed all along that this is the right result. He is glad to put this matter behind him as he embarks on his retirement from his dedicated service in the Senate,” Fisher said.

Burr stepped down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee in May 2020 because of the investigation, giving the gavel to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), with whom Burr is closely allied, praised the retiring North Carolina senator last month.

“For five years, Richard’s colleagues tasked him with helming the Intelligence Committee. Some of this institution’s most sensitive and critical responsibilities wound up in his lap. But Senators on both sides knew that Richard’s thoughtfulness, fairmindedness, and discretion tailor-made him for that role,” McConnell said.

Burr most recently served as the ranking member on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

House GOP passes repeal of IRS funding boost as its first bill in the majority

House Republicans fulfilled a key campaign promise on Monday, passing legislation to rescind the bulk of an IRS funding boost signed into law last year, marking the first bill passed by the GOP-controlled House this Congress. The bill, which is unlikely to see action in the Democratic-controlled Senate, passed in a party-line 221-210 vote on […]
WGN Radio

Development company releases plans for reimagined Soldier Field

CHICAGO — Landmark Development released plans for a renovated Soldier Field on Sunday in an effort to help keep the Bears in Chicago. The estimated $2.2 billion project includes a glass dome, more seating, additional private suites. six new clubs and an outdoor concert venue. The Bears have not reacted to the video at this […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

McCarthy’s concessions spur fears of potential default, government shutdown

The concessions Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) agreed to in a bid to appease conservative rebels set up showdowns this year with Senate Democrats and President Biden on the debt limit and the annual spending bills — heightening the danger of a national default or a government shutdown, political strategists say.   McCarthy’s promises all but guarantee […]
OHIO STATE
WGN Radio

World Wrestling Entertainment to reportedly sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund

Professional wrestling giant World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is reportedly being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. In a report on Yahoo! News, Vince McMahon, longtime controlling-share owner of the company, recently announced he was returning as Chairman of the Board. Fueling speculation of major changes ahead for the company, Stephanie McMahon, McMahon’s daughter, tweeted […]
WGN Radio

White House opposes ‘reckless’ GOP bill to rescind IRS funding

The White House on Monday excoriated Republican-led legislation up for a vote in the House to rescind funding for the IRS allocated last year by Democrats, calling it a “reckless” bill that would benefit “tax cheats.” “With their first economic legislation of the new Congress, House Republicans are making clear that their top economic priority […]
WGN Radio

Biden documents: How the discovery of classified materials differs from Trump

The White House on Monday disclosed that lawyers for President Biden discovered what they called a “small number” of classified documents in November in an office Biden had used between his time serving as vice president and president. The documents were turned over the next day to the National Archives, and the White House said […]
WGN Radio

Former Trump Organization CFO sentenced to five months in jail

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was sentenced to five months in jail on Tuesday, after serving as a key witness in the criminal tax fraud trial against former President Trump’s business empire late last year, The Associated Press reported. Weisselberg was promised the five-month sentence as part of a […]
WGN Radio

Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’

Former President Trump responded Monday to the breaking news that the Justice Department is reviewing classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president that were found last fall in a private office Biden had previously used.   “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGN Radio

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
CASSVILLE, MO
WGN Radio

McCarthy faces first test as Speaker with vote on rules package

The House is set to vote tonight on the rules that will govern the chamber for the next two years, marking the first big test for Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) ability to keep his conference together. The vote comes just days after he won the Speakership following 15 rounds of voting that spanned four days. […]
TEXAS STATE
WGN Radio

GOP Intelligence chair asks for damage assessment from Biden records

Incoming House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) is calling for a damage assessment into the potential fallout from the mishandling of classified records after documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president were discovered at a center bearing his name. The roughly 10 documents were discovered at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WGN Radio

Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban

(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy