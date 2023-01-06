The Adidas Stan Smith Sale of Your Dreams Is Happening Now, But You'll Want to Act Fast

Nordstrom/Getty Images/Christoph Wagner

The trusty sneakers of millions (more than 70 million pairs have been sold worldwide, according to Vogue ), Adidas's sleek Stan Smith trainers are simply unbeatable. Not only are they super comfortable (with a neat removable and cushioned insole), but they also clean easily ( in seconds , people!). So we'll cut to the chase: There's an Adidas Stan Smith sale going on during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale . It was just extended to January 9, meaning you have a few days left to grab a pair starting at $50 .

But make no mistake; sizes are selling out quickly, so if your mind is set on a pair, finalize your order now. Whether you opt for a fun leopard or classic low top , you won't be disappointed. (But don’t take it from us—just ask the millions of buyers obsessed with the classic lace-up).

The upper is comprised of 50 percent recycled materials, while the inside is cushioned to perfection to keep feet cozy. To top it off, the rubber sole provides good traction while every pair features the classic perforated Adidas 3-stripes and Stan Smith logo.

Buyers are most impressed with how versatile they are. "[I] love this shoe. [I used] to wear them to play tennis when I was younger, and they're still great shoes!" one Nordstrom reviewer explains. "Wear them with athleisurewear, casual dresses, shorts—even to play pickleball! [They're] very comfortable and seem to mold to your foot!"

Several reviewers also mention how easy they are to wipe clean, so they can continue looking sleek as you wear them out. Better get yours before they're gone...

