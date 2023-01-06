ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for murdering Superior Grocers employee

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 4 days ago
A Bakersfield man was arrested and booked for murder and other associated charges in connection with the death of an employee at a local grocery store.

Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, was arrested with no incident near the 3800 block of Marriott Drive on Thurs, Jan 5. According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), Ford had assaulted an employee at Superior Grocers on Union Avenue around 11:52 p.m. on Sun, Jan 1. The man was found unresponsive by BPD officers and was transported to a nearby hospital. He died the next day.

An investigation revealed that the employee was assaulted by Ford after the employee took photos of Ford's vehicle after he had hit a parked car in the store's parking lot.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Illuminati.am
4d ago

I'm just hearing about this? It's all demonic activity out here

chica
4d ago

What is wrong with ppl😡 Prayers for man's family🙏🏻 🕊️

