pdjnews.com
Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri
Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
Everyone has a food opinion they feel strongly about. However, I tend to pay special attention when an entire network dedicated to food declares they know which BBQ joint in Missouri is the most awesome of them all and that's what just happened. Food Network just landed their "Best Barbeque...
Kansas City might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kansas City.
kcur.org
The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
Kansas City is planning to install a fourth progress pride flag crosswalk in April, with the location to be announced at a later date.
WIBW
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For over two decades Frank Walton led the Topeka West and Topeka High football programs. Walton passed away Sunday morning after a battle with cancer. Walton coached at Topeka West from 1977-1992 and posted 12 win seasons and compiling a 89-56 record. Walton would then coach at Topeka High from 1994-1999.
smeharbinger.net
Instead of spending his afternoon yelling at lineman as they deadlift 250 lbs, ex-head football coach Justin Hoover went to pick up his two daughters from elementary school — family always came first. After spending eight years balancing a full-time job running Spin It — a quarterback training academy...
Many people want to know which place in their state was honored in the "50 States of Barbecue" list.
For the first time in at least three years, Kansas City did not record a homicide in the first week of January. Three people were killed Jan. 8.
kmaland.com
(Lawrence) -- Kansas football received a transfer pledge from linebacker JB Brown on Sunday. Brown comes to Lawrence from Bowling Green, where he played three seasons. Brown compiled 75 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during that time. He had 53 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2022.
KAKE TV
LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been seriously injured in a crash Friday evening in Jackson County.
Sauer Castle is schedule to be part of a tax sale meant to pay the owner’s unpaid taxes — unless he arranges another method to avoid losing it.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a homicide after they say a victim was dropped off at a hospital Sunday night. Police believe it happened in the area of E. 77th Terrace and The Paseo. KMBC 9 has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story, check...
KMBC.com
OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe, Kansas Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a creek Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to a creek near North Somerset Terrace and North Mur-Len Road around 2:11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the water.
WIBW
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials helped stabilize a car that had been flipped onto its side in North Lawrence. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says it responded with the Lawrence Police Department to reports of an injury crash around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at the intersection of Kasold and N. Peterson Dr.
University Daily Kansan
Kansas women’s basketball fell to the Baylor Bears for the 18th consecutive time by a score of 75-62. This was the first ranked matchup that Allen Fieldhouse hosted on the women’s side since Jan. 13, 2013, with the same two teams facing off. “I feel like when two...
A Kansas City teenager charged with first-degree murder for the deadly stabbing of Manny Guzman inside Northeast Middle School remains in jail.
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have located a 91-year-old woman who had been missing since September 2022.
One person is dead and one is in life-threatening condition after an overnight Kansas City, Kansas, police chase resulted in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
