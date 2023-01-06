Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog Came Down w/ Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, MO
NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Extend JuJu!Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Wasn’t Scared of Santa, But Was ‘Terrified’ of Kansas City Chiefs Mascot
Courtesy of Patrick Mahomes/Instagram On the nice list! Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling got to meet both Santa Clause and the Kansas City Chiefs’ mascot at the football team’s holiday party — and she only took kindly to one of them. "She actually wasn't too scared of Santa, but she was terrified of Wolfie, the […]
atozsports.com
Latest news may give Patrick Mahomes a shot at reuniting with an old friend
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might have a chance to reunite with an old friend. On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the team went 4-13 this past season. Kingsbury was hired by the Cardinals ahead of the 2019 season after he was fired by...
Damar Hamlin raising funds for first responders, hospital
(The Hill) – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has announced plans to raise funds to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as he continues to recover after suffering a cardiac arrest during his team’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals that week. “We all won,”...
NME
Taylor Swift confirms she is currently rehearsing for the ‘Eras’ tour
Taylor Swift has confirmed that rehearsals for her ‘Eras’ tour are underway. Swift mentioned this, seemingly in passing, on her Instagram story on Thursday (January 5), Billboard reports. The singer said she was “taking a break from tour rehearsal” to tell fans about a 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of her latest album ‘Midnights’, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks.
Damar Hamlin released from ICU, flies home to Buffalo to continue recovery
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — UC Health officials said Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from UC Medical Center on Monday morning and flew back to Buffalo, where he will continue to recover at Buffalo General Medical Center. This comes one week after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while on the field...
Bills’ Hamlin posts Instagram photo of himself in hospital bed
(WJW) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to Instagram on Sunday to post the first picture of himself in recovery since suffering a terrifying medical emergency during Monday Night Football last week. A photo of Hamlin in his hospital bed holding up a heart signal simply has the caption,...
Georgia’s CFP rout draws record-low audience
Monday night’s College Football Playoff title game between top-ranked Georgia and No. 3 TCU was the least watched FBS championship
Butler, Heat set NBA free throw record, beat OKC 112-111
MIAMI — (AP) — Jimmy Butler’s three-point play with 12.9 seconds left capped an NBA-record performance by the Miami Heat and gave them a 112-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Butler’s free throw made the Heat 40 for 40 from the foul line,...
