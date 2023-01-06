ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSHB 41 Action News

NFL to show league-wide support for Damar Hamlin during Week 18 matchups

By Dre Bradley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KgUkU_0k5vCTi300

The NFL announced Friday the league will show support in multiple ways for Damar Hamlin as he continues his recovery from suffering a cardiac arrest.

There will be a pregame moment of support with a public address announcement that teams are encouraged to read before the national anthem.

All teams at their respective stadiums can outline Hamlin's jersey number 3 on each 30-yard line number on the field in either the Bills' red or royal blue colors.


All NFL players will have the option to wear black Nike t-shirts displaying "Love for Damar 3."

For the Bills specifically, their players will wear a similar Nike shirt but in the team's royal blue.

Patches of Hamlin's jersey number 3 will also be worn by Bills players during their Week 18 against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Bills football personnel will be provided with New Era hats embroidered with Hamlin's jersey number to wear during warm-ups.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy