NFL to show league-wide support for Damar Hamlin during Week 18 matchups

The NFL announced Friday the league will show support in multiple ways for Damar Hamlin as he continues his recovery from suffering a cardiac arrest.

There will be a pregame moment of support with a public address announcement that teams are encouraged to read before the national anthem.

All teams at their respective stadiums can outline Hamlin's jersey number 3 on each 30-yard line number on the field in either the Bills' red or royal blue colors.



All NFL players will have the option to wear black Nike t-shirts displaying "Love for Damar 3."

For the Bills specifically, their players will wear a similar Nike shirt but in the team's royal blue.

Patches of Hamlin's jersey number 3 will also be worn by Bills players during their Week 18 against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Bills football personnel will be provided with New Era hats embroidered with Hamlin's jersey number to wear during warm-ups.

—