The history of a contentious U.S. Congress
Kevin McCarthy's 15 rounds of voting were the most any speaker has endured since 1859. It took 44 rounds back then, and it took place as the country was edging toward civil war. Let's dig into what that history tells us now and what it might mean for McCarthy. NPR's senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving joins us this morning. Hey, Ron. Fifteen ballots seems like a lot. It was a lot in terms of recent congressional history, no?
Rep. Self was among a small group that held up House Speaker McCarthy's election
House Republicans came together yesterday to approve new operating rules for Congress - that in spite of the concerns of some Republicans. They feared House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made too many concessions to the right wing of the party in order to obtain his post. McCarthy won the speaker's gavel Saturday after a grueling 15 rounds of voting over five days. That very public display of Republican disunity has raised questions about McCarthy's power and the ability of Republicans to govern. So what are their prospects going forward? We asked Texas Congressman Keith Self, who initially opposed McCarthy before changing his mind on Friday. Good morning, Congressman.
People in Odesa try to do business even after Russian attacks leave them in the dark
Ukrainian officials in Odesa say the local economy has contracted 40% since the war began. The shutdown of the local ports and unreliable electricity have forced businesses to adapt. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Before Russia invaded Ukraine, the southern city of Odesa, with its beaches and ports, was known for tourism...
Voters in Georgia react to their congressman backtracking to support McCarthy
One of the obstacles to California Republican Kevin McCarthy becoming House Speaker came from Georgia, who ultimately relented. We look at the response to that move within the state. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. After four days and 15 votes, Kevin McCarthy is now speaker of the House. A group of ultra-conservative...
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
House rules changes breeze through the chamber following a bitter speaker fight
The House of Representatives has approved the rules package for the 118th Congress in a near party-line vote, in what marked the first legislative test of newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy's narrow GOP majority. Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas joined all Democrats in voting against the package. Negotiations on...
Before the House can vote on bills, it must OK rules for how the chamber operates
Now that the House has finally selected a speaker, Republicans are ready to push their agenda. Among their top priorities are cuts to IRS funding. After 15 ballots and four days of drama, Kevin McCarthy secured enough votes to serve as speaker of the House. DWANE BROWN, HOST:. The California...
The House speaker battle has roots in the Tea Party movement
It took five days and 15 rounds of voting, but we finally have a speaker of the House,. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHERYL JOHNSON: The Honorable Kevin McCarthy of the state of California, having received a majority of the votes cast, is duly elected speaker of the House of Representatives.
Biden to talk migration, climate in Mexico City for North American Leaders' Summit
Migration, the economy, trying to stop fentanyl traffickers - those are just some of the items on the agenda as President Biden meets today with his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Biden is in Mexico City for the North American Leaders Summit, and so is NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith.
Biden visits U.S.-Mexico border for 1st time as president
President Biden visits El Paso in his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since he became president. President Joe Biden has been in El Paso today for his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since he became president. He will then travel on to Mexico for a meeting with the presidents of Mexico and Canada. NPR's Eyder Peralta has been following this story and joins us from Mexico City. Hi, Eyder.
Classified documents found at Penn Biden Center in Washington are under DOJ review
President Biden's personal attorneys have discovered classified documents among what appear to be Obama-era records when the current president was vice president, according to a statement from Richard Sauber, the special counsel to the president. Biden's attorneys found the documents while packing other materials in a locked closet at the...
President Biden is in Mexico for a summit of North American leaders. It's the first time a U.S. president has visited the country since former President Barack Obama attended the summit nine years ago.
Biden was received in Mexico City last night by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Now, they plan to spend the next couple of days meeting with each other and with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. And migration is likely to be a top issue. FADEL: So we're going to go...
Rep. Ro Khanna's case for making the U.S. a leader in manufacturing again
NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, who argues that "a new economic patriotism" can make the U.S. a manufacturing powerhouse once again. Rebuilding the American middle class is something politicians in Washington, both Democrat and Republican, have been promising on the campaign trail over the last few election cycles. And while they don't always agree on specifics, the general idea is that the U.S. should do more to restore its status as a manufacturing powerhouse, like bringing back jobs from overseas. But what would that actually look like?
