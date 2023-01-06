Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
NPR
The ex-president's supporters have protested since election results were revealed
NRP's Leila Fadel speaks with Oliver Stuenkel of the Vargas Foundation in Brazil about what the attacks in the Brazilian capital mean for democracy in the country. Oliver Stuenkel is a professor of international relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Brazil. He joins us now from Sao Paulo. Welcome.
NPR
Why Jair Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida (and what Biden could do about it)
Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed public government buildings on Sunday, calling for the military to take over Brazil's government after spending more than two months denying the results of the country's presidential election. In scenes evocative of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S....
NPR
Biden's new border enforcement plan is receiving criticism from all sides
President Biden's new border enforcement plan is receiving criticism from all sides. Republicans view it as too little, too late. Some Democrats think it doesn't address the humanitarian situation on the border. So let's ask an immigrant advocate who is actually there. Fernando Garcia is executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights. He joins us now from El Paso, Texas. Fernando, welcome to the show. What did you make of the president's visit there yesterday?
NPR
Classified documents found at Penn Biden Center in Washington are under DOJ review
President Biden's personal attorneys have discovered classified documents among what appear to be Obama-era records when the current president was vice president, according to a statement from Richard Sauber, the special counsel to the president. Biden's attorneys found the documents while packing other materials in a locked closet at the...
NPR
The House speaker battle has roots in the Tea Party movement
It took five days and 15 rounds of voting, but we finally have a speaker of the House,. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHERYL JOHNSON: The Honorable Kevin McCarthy of the state of California, having received a majority of the votes cast, is duly elected speaker of the House of Representatives.
NPR
A bill that would have impacted racial disparity in cocaine crimes died in the Senate
The end of 2022 saw a renewed push to end a harmful vestige in the war on drugs. Crack cocaine offenses have been punished much more harshly than crimes that involve powder forms of cocaine - a disparity that's hit thousands of Black men the hardest. And recent efforts to change that still have some limitations. NPR's Carrie Johnson reports.
NPR
Before the House can vote on bills, it must OK rules for how the chamber operates
After 15 ballots and four days of drama, Kevin McCarthy secured enough votes to serve as speaker of the House. The California Republican spoke about his priorities leading the House amid a politically divided government. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KEVIN MCCARTHY: Our system is built on checks and balances. It's...
NPR
Morning news brief
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has returned to the capital, Brasilia. He's come back to survey the damage from an attack yesterday on the Brazilian Congress and other government buildings. (SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST, GUNFIRE) DWANE BROWN, HOST:. Thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro marched across the...
NPR
A look at the transnational extremism behind Brazil's unrest and the U.S. Jan. 6 riot
UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting in non-English language). KELLY: The rioters were supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right former president who, like Donald Trump, falsely claimed that the election that ousted him was rigged. Well, this weekend's attacks were also part of a broader pattern of transnational extremism, one where social media and a shared sense of grievance are playing big roles. For more on that, we are joined by NPR's Sergio Olmos, who covers extremism, and Shannon Bond, who covers how false claims spread online. Hi there. Welcome to you both.
NPR
President Biden is in Mexico for a summit of North American leaders. It's the first time a U.S. president has visited the country since former President Barack Obama attended the summit nine years ago.
Biden was received in Mexico City last night by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Now, they plan to spend the next couple of days meeting with each other and with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. And migration is likely to be a top issue. FADEL: So we're going to go...
NPR
Sunday's violence exposed the political and social fault lines in Brazil
President Biden says Brazil's leader has his full support after rioters ransacked government offices. The rampage by supporters of former President Bolsonaro exposed political and social fault lines. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. President Biden says Brazil's leader has his full support after thousands of rioters ransacked government offices. Sunday's rampage by...
NPR
Biden to talk migration, climate in Mexico City for North American Leaders' Summit
Migration, the economy, trying to stop fentanyl traffickers - those are just some of the items on the agenda as President Biden meets today with his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Biden is in Mexico City for the North American Leaders Summit, and so is NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith.
NPR
Rep. Self was among a small group that held up House Speaker McCarthy's election
House Republicans came together yesterday to approve new operating rules for Congress - that in spite of the concerns of some Republicans. They feared House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made too many concessions to the right wing of the party in order to obtain his post. McCarthy won the speaker's gavel Saturday after a grueling 15 rounds of voting over five days. That very public display of Republican disunity has raised questions about McCarthy's power and the ability of Republicans to govern. So what are their prospects going forward? We asked Texas Congressman Keith Self, who initially opposed McCarthy before changing his mind on Friday. Good morning, Congressman.
NPR
House rules changes breeze through the chamber following a bitter speaker fight
The House of Representatives has approved the rules package for the 118th Congress in a near party-line vote, in what marked the first legislative test of newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy's narrow GOP majority. Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas joined all Democrats in voting against the package. Negotiations on...
Comments / 0