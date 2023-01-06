ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

Turnto10.com

Tiverton Public Schools SRO put on administrative leave

(WJAR) — Tiverton police confirmed to NBC 10 that an officer, serving as a school resource officer at the district, is on administrative leave with pay from the department. Tiverton Public Schools confirmed officer Jacob Rapoza is no longer employed by the district either. In a letter to families,...
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Town of Seekonk is looking to move on from current police chief

(WJAR) — Seekonk is looking to move on from its police chief. Days after the I-Team broke the news of Seekonk’s police chief being put on leave, the town administrator gives more of an explanation for the move. The I-Team reported Friday that Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Parents react to DCYF investigation into Barrington day care

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families and Barrington police are investigating allegations against a Barrington day care. NBC 10 reached out to DCYF after receiving a tip about an employee at Kids Quarters in Barrington giving children melatonin gummies at nap time.
BARRINGTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Cranston Street Armory users express sanitary, safety concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Almost a month into its time as a 24/7 warming station for the homeless, and some people using it are expressing concerns over sanitation and safety at the Cranston Street Armory in Providence. The around-the-clock site opened Dec. 16 and is run by Amos House,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

DCYF investigates accusation against Barrington day care center

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families confirmed it is investigating an accusation against a local day care center. The NBC 10 I-Team reached out to DCYF after receiving information that melatonin gummies were allegedly given to children at Kids Quarters in Barrington during nap time.
BARRINGTON, RI
providencedailydose.com

Mayor Smiley, Remove This Portrait

In 2014, citizen Brett P. Smiley removed himself from the Providence mayoral race, throwing his support to Jorge Elorza; his goal was to prevent the odious Vincent “Buddy” Cianci from being re-elected (ProJo 8.22.14). Cianci had been running as an independent after serving a prison term for conspiring in city hall corruption, and he wanted back in. At the sentencing, Judge Torres determined that Cianci “was mayor of an administration that was corrupt at all levels.” (NYT obit)
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick police officers recognized for life saving responses

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department honored their own Monday night at a special awards ceremony at City Hall. Men and women in blue were honored with awards for heroic acts on the force. NBC 10 News spoke with two of the officers whose quick responses helped...
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Missing Brown University Student Found Dead

A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schyler had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Seekonk puts police chief on leave

Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Bus driver cited in crash involving Prout School basketball players

(WJAR) — Charlestown police said a bus driver has been cited in an accident involving members of the Prout School girl's basketball team. Police said a bus carrying team members went off the road and crashed into a tree Friday afternoon on Kings Factory Road. Around 10 to 11...
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
Turnto10.com

Unused Providence property to be reimagined as emergency couple's shelter

(WJAR) — An unused property owned by the Rhode Island Department of Behavior Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals is going to be reimagined as a 24/7 shelter. The office of Gov. Dan McKee announced the space at 662 Hartford Ave. was approved by the State Properties Committee on Tuesday. It is expected to hold up to 40 available beds, increasing from the original proposal of 16 beds.
PROVIDENCE, RI

