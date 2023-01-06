Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Turnto10.com
Tiverton Public Schools SRO put on administrative leave
(WJAR) — Tiverton police confirmed to NBC 10 that an officer, serving as a school resource officer at the district, is on administrative leave with pay from the department. Tiverton Public Schools confirmed officer Jacob Rapoza is no longer employed by the district either. In a letter to families,...
Turnto10.com
Judge Caprio's 'Caught in Providence,' called into question by city council
(WJAR) — Providence's new City Council president is looking for more answers about the longtime reality show filmed in a city courtroom, starring Judge Frank Caprio, whose future on the bench now appears uncertain. Caprio wants to stay. The City Council is soon to decide on a new four-year...
Turnto10.com
Public school districts work to address mental health needs in the classroom
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The pandemic changed everything, from the way we interact to the way we learn. In New Bedford, public school leaders say it's brought mental health to the top of their agendas. "How we are as human beings? I know it sounds cliché, but that...
Turnto10.com
Town of Seekonk is looking to move on from current police chief
(WJAR) — Seekonk is looking to move on from its police chief. Days after the I-Team broke the news of Seekonk’s police chief being put on leave, the town administrator gives more of an explanation for the move. The I-Team reported Friday that Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella...
Turnto10.com
Parents react to DCYF investigation into Barrington day care
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families and Barrington police are investigating allegations against a Barrington day care. NBC 10 reached out to DCYF after receiving a tip about an employee at Kids Quarters in Barrington giving children melatonin gummies at nap time.
Turnto10.com
Cranston Street Armory users express sanitary, safety concerns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Almost a month into its time as a 24/7 warming station for the homeless, and some people using it are expressing concerns over sanitation and safety at the Cranston Street Armory in Providence. The around-the-clock site opened Dec. 16 and is run by Amos House,...
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown police investigate threat against school committee member
(WJAR) — North Kingstown police are investigating after a North Kingstown School Committee member says she received a threatening email. In a Facebook post on Monday, committee member Jennifer Lima said the email included a picture of a noose with the words, "It's coming." "I use my social media...
Turnto10.com
DCYF investigates accusation against Barrington day care center
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families confirmed it is investigating an accusation against a local day care center. The NBC 10 I-Team reached out to DCYF after receiving information that melatonin gummies were allegedly given to children at Kids Quarters in Barrington during nap time.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Foundation awards $160k in emergency grants for food and heating costs
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded $160,000 in emergency grants to help families stay warm and fed during the winter, the non-profit announced on Tuesday. That money was divided between three nonprofits that help families with food, housing, and heating. "Nonprofits are dealing with record demand due...
providencedailydose.com
Mayor Smiley, Remove This Portrait
In 2014, citizen Brett P. Smiley removed himself from the Providence mayoral race, throwing his support to Jorge Elorza; his goal was to prevent the odious Vincent “Buddy” Cianci from being re-elected (ProJo 8.22.14). Cianci had been running as an independent after serving a prison term for conspiring in city hall corruption, and he wanted back in. At the sentencing, Judge Torres determined that Cianci “was mayor of an administration that was corrupt at all levels.” (NYT obit)
Turnto10.com
Warwick police officers recognized for life saving responses
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department honored their own Monday night at a special awards ceremony at City Hall. Men and women in blue were honored with awards for heroic acts on the force. NBC 10 News spoke with two of the officers whose quick responses helped...
Turnto10.com
State announces opening date for Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center is set to open on Jan. 23. The Transit Center will serve as a commuter rail and bus station, with both RIPTA and MBTA stopping at the station. “This new...
Worcester bar, shut down over lack of sprinklers, 'caught in the middle'
WORCESTER — One Eyed Jack's Tiki Bar & Grill at 433 Park Ave. has been closed since New Year's Eve because the building does not have a sprinkler system, according to the restaurant's owners. The city says the business has been in violation of a court order and that the fire department...
Turnto10.com
Police sift through garbage at Peabody facility in search for missing Cohasset woman
COHASSET, Mass. (WJAR) — The search continues for Ana Walshe - the Massachusetts mother of three young boys who has been missing for 10 days now. Investigators place her husband Brian Walshe at the center of it all. Detectives could be seen sifting through garbage at that facility in...
GoLocalProv
Missing Brown University Student Found Dead
A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schyler had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
Turnto10.com
Seekonk puts police chief on leave
Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
Turnto10.com
Bus driver cited in crash involving Prout School basketball players
(WJAR) — Charlestown police said a bus driver has been cited in an accident involving members of the Prout School girl's basketball team. Police said a bus carrying team members went off the road and crashed into a tree Friday afternoon on Kings Factory Road. Around 10 to 11...
newportdispatch.com
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
Turnto10.com
Unused Providence property to be reimagined as emergency couple's shelter
(WJAR) — An unused property owned by the Rhode Island Department of Behavior Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals is going to be reimagined as a 24/7 shelter. The office of Gov. Dan McKee announced the space at 662 Hartford Ave. was approved by the State Properties Committee on Tuesday. It is expected to hold up to 40 available beds, increasing from the original proposal of 16 beds.
ABC6.com
After being notified multiple times, homeless encampment removed from Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A homeless encampment in downtown Woonsocket was evicted Wednesday night by the Department of Public Works, after being notified over a dozen times by Woonsocket police. Chief Thomas Calouro said in a statement to ABC 6 News that they began “outreaching the people camping by...
